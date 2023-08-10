Dance the night di Dua Lipa: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale
Dance the night di Dua Lipa è uno dei brani più ascoltati e scaricati dell’estate 2023. La canzone è stata registrata per la colonna sonora del film evento Barbie, che ha registrato il record di incassi nei cinema di mezzo mondo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Dance the night di Dua Lipa: il testo
Baby, you can find me under the lights
Diamonds under my eyes
Turn the rhythm up, don’t you wanna just
Come along for the ride?
Ooh, my outfit so tight
You can see my heartbeat tonight
I can take the heat, baby, best believe
That’s the moment I shine
‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don’t give a damn
When the night’s here, I don’t do tears
Baby, no chance
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Watch me dance, dance the night away
My hеart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me dancе, dance the night away (Uh-huh)
I’ll still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place
Lately, I been movin’ close to the edge
Still be lookin’ my best
I stay on the beat, you can count on me
I ain’t missin’ no steps
‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don’t give a damn
When the night’s here, I don’t do tears
Baby, no chance
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Watch me dance, dance the night away
My heart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)
I’ll still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place
When my heart breaks (They never see it, never see it)
When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)
I don’t play safe (Ooh), don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Even when the tears are flowin’, they’re diamonds on my face
I’ll still keep the party goin’, not one hair out of place (Yes, I can)
Even when the tears are flowin’, they’re diamonds on my face (Yes, I can, yes, I can)
I’ll still keep the party goin’, not one hair out of place
Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)
My heart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face
Watch me dance (Dance), dance the night away (Uh-huh)
I still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place
When my heart breaks (They never see it, never see it)
When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)
I don’t play safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance
Dance the night.
Dance the night di Dua Lipa: la traduzione
Tesoro, puoi trovarmi sotto le luci
Diamanti sotto i miei occhi
Alza il ritmo, non vuoi solamente
Venire a fare un giro?
Ooh, il mio vestito è così stretto
Puoi vedere il mio battito cardiaco stanotte
Posso sopportare il caldo, piccolo, è meglio che tu ci creda
Questo è il momento in cui risplendo
Perché ogni storia d’amore trema e si piega
Non me ne frega niente
Quando la notte è qui, non piango
Tesoro, nessuna possibilità
Potrei ballare, potrei ballare, potrei ballare
Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte
Il mio cuore potrebbe bruciare, ma non lo vedrai sulla mia faccia
Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte (Uh-huh)
Farò ancora andare avanti la festa, non un capello fuori posto
Ultimamente mi sono avvicinato al limite
Sembro ancora del mio meglio
Rimango al ritmo, puoi contare su di me
Non mi perdo nessun passaggio
Perché ogni storia d’amore trema e si piega
Non me ne frega niente
Quando la notte è qui, non piango
Tesoro, nessuna possibilità
Potrei ballare, potrei ballare, potrei ballare
Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte
Il mio cuore potrebbe bruciare, ma non lo vedrai sulla mia faccia
Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte (Uh-huh)
Farò ancora funzionare la festa, non un capello fuori posto
Quando il mio cuore si spezza (non lo vedono mai, non lo vedono mai)
Quando il mio mondo trema (mi sento vivo, mi sento vivo)
Non gioco sul sicuro (Ooh), non mi conosci? (Uh Huh)
Potrei ballare, potrei ballare, potrei ballare
Anche quando le lacrime scorrono, sono diamanti sul mio viso
Continuerò comunque a far andare avanti la festa, non un capello fuori posto (Sì, posso)
Anche quando le lacrime scorrono, sono diamanti sul mio viso (Sì, posso, sì, posso)
Continuerò comunque a far andare avanti la festa, non un capello fuori posto
Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte (Uh-huh)
Il mio cuore potrebbe bruciare, ma non lo vedrai sulla mia faccia
Guardami ballare (ballare), ballare tutta la notte (Uh-huh)
Continuo a far funzionare la festa, non un capello fuori posto
Quando il mio cuore si spezza (non lo vedono mai, non lo vedono mai)
Quando il mio mondo trema (mi sento vivo, mi sento vivo)
Non gioco sul sicuro, non mi conosci? (Uh Huh)
Potrei ballare, potrei ballare, potrei ballare
Balla la notte.