Dance the night di Dua Lipa: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Dance the night di Dua Lipa è uno dei brani più ascoltati e scaricati dell’estate 2023. La canzone è stata registrata per la colonna sonora del film evento Barbie, che ha registrato il record di incassi nei cinema di mezzo mondo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Dance the night di Dua Lipa: il testo

Baby, you can find me under the lights

Diamonds under my eyes

Turn the rhythm up, don’t you wanna just

Come along for the ride?

Ooh, my outfit so tight

You can see my heartbeat tonight

I can take the heat, baby, best believe

That’s the moment I shine

‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn

When the night’s here, I don’t do tears

Baby, no chance

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My hеart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me dancе, dance the night away (Uh-huh)

I’ll still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place

Lately, I been movin’ close to the edge

Still be lookin’ my best

I stay on the beat, you can count on me

I ain’t missin’ no steps

‘Cause every romance shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn

When the night’s here, I don’t do tears

Baby, no chance

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My heart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)

I’ll still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place

When my heart breaks (They never see it, never see it)

When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)

I don’t play safe (Ooh), don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Even when the tears are flowin’, they’re diamonds on my face

I’ll still keep the party goin’, not one hair out of place (Yes, I can)

Even when the tears are flowin’, they’re diamonds on my face (Yes, I can, yes, I can)

I’ll still keep the party goin’, not one hair out of place

Watch me dance, dance the night away (Uh-huh)

My heart could be burnin’, but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me dance (Dance), dance the night away (Uh-huh)

I still keep the party runnin’, not one hair out of place

When my heart breaks (They never see it, never see it)

When my world shakes (I feel alive, I feel alive)

I don’t play safe, don’t you know about me? (Uh-huh)

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Dance the night.

Dance the night di Dua Lipa: la traduzione

Tesoro, puoi trovarmi sotto le luci

Diamanti sotto i miei occhi

Alza il ritmo, non vuoi solamente

Venire a fare un giro?

Ooh, il mio vestito è così stretto

Puoi vedere il mio battito cardiaco stanotte

Posso sopportare il caldo, piccolo, è meglio che tu ci creda

Questo è il momento in cui risplendo

Perché ogni storia d’amore trema e si piega

Non me ne frega niente

Quando la notte è qui, non piango

Tesoro, nessuna possibilità

Potrei ballare, potrei ballare, potrei ballare

Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte

Il mio cuore potrebbe bruciare, ma non lo vedrai sulla mia faccia

Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte (Uh-huh)

Farò ancora andare avanti la festa, non un capello fuori posto

Ultimamente mi sono avvicinato al limite

Sembro ancora del mio meglio

Rimango al ritmo, puoi contare su di me

Non mi perdo nessun passaggio

Perché ogni storia d’amore trema e si piega

Non me ne frega niente

Quando la notte è qui, non piango

Tesoro, nessuna possibilità

Potrei ballare, potrei ballare, potrei ballare

Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte

Il mio cuore potrebbe bruciare, ma non lo vedrai sulla mia faccia

Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte (Uh-huh)

Farò ancora funzionare la festa, non un capello fuori posto

Quando il mio cuore si spezza (non lo vedono mai, non lo vedono mai)

Quando il mio mondo trema (mi sento vivo, mi sento vivo)

Non gioco sul sicuro (Ooh), non mi conosci? (Uh Huh)

Potrei ballare, potrei ballare, potrei ballare

Anche quando le lacrime scorrono, sono diamanti sul mio viso

Continuerò comunque a far andare avanti la festa, non un capello fuori posto (Sì, posso)

Anche quando le lacrime scorrono, sono diamanti sul mio viso (Sì, posso, sì, posso)

Continuerò comunque a far andare avanti la festa, non un capello fuori posto

Guardami ballare, ballare tutta la notte (Uh-huh)

Il mio cuore potrebbe bruciare, ma non lo vedrai sulla mia faccia

Guardami ballare (ballare), ballare tutta la notte (Uh-huh)

Continuo a far funzionare la festa, non un capello fuori posto

Quando il mio cuore si spezza (non lo vedono mai, non lo vedono mai)

Quando il mio mondo trema (mi sento vivo, mi sento vivo)

Non gioco sul sicuro, non mi conosci? (Uh Huh)

Potrei ballare, potrei ballare, potrei ballare

Balla la notte.

Dance the night di Dua Lipa: il video ufficiale