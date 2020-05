Dennis Del Valle è gay: il coming out della star della pallavolo

View this post on Instagram

Joy, determination and passion among many other incredible words that could describe my three year experience wearing LUC Volleyball uniform. It’s been a little tough to process knowing that I won’t be returning there next season. It was for sure an amazing and incredible ride were I got to meet/play with incredible players and even better great people that became family. This place, this city, these people will have forever a special place in my heart. Thank You everyone who was part of it all, Thank You @lucvolleyball and all my former teammates for the trust and more so for the beautiful memories created along the way. I am excited for what God has in store for me next and I am definitely looking forward for new challenges, new goals and for sure more volleyball! Grazie Mille @maxgiaccardi for making me a better person, a better player and an even better human being. Back to Back Swiss Championships and the third one was on the way! ??? Delval out ? #VamosLUC #LuckyNumber7 Merci beaucoup tout le monde!