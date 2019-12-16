SAG Awards 2020: tutte le nomination suddivise tra cinema e televisione

La 26esima edizione dello Screen Actors Guild Award è alle porte e finalmente si conoscono le nomination per le migliori interpretazioni della stagione.
Il 19 gennaio 2020 allo Shrine Auditorium si terranno le premiazioni di attori e attrici che si sono distinti durante questa stagione cinematografica e televisiva, probabilmente gli stessi che brilleranno nella notte degli Oscar.
Per molti versi, infatti, i SAG Awards si sovrappongono agli Oscar, visto che i candidati vengono scelti da un gruppo di membri dell’associazione SAG, molti dei quali appartengono all’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
A guidare il settore cinema ci sono The Irishman, Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood e Storia di un matrimonio mentre a dominare il campo tv ci sono The Morning Show, Walking Dead e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Scopriamo la lista completa dei candidati ai SAG Awards 2020 suddivisi tra cinema e televisione:
Cinema
Miglior cast
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Miglior attore protagonista
- Christian Bale in Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
- Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver in Storia di un matrimonio
- Taron Egerton in Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson in Storia di un matrimonio
- Lupita Nyong’o in Noi
- Charlize Theron in Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger in Judy
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Televisione
Miglior cast serie drammatica
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
Miglior cast serie comica
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Steve Carell – The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- David Harbour – Stranger Things
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comica
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comica
- Cristina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la tv
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la tv
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Joey King – The Act
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon