SAG Awards 2020: tutte le nomination suddivise tra cinema e televisione

La 26esima edizione dello Screen Actors Guild Award è alle porte e finalmente si conoscono le nomination per le migliori interpretazioni della stagione.

Screen Actors Guild Award – foto no.starsinsider.com

Il 19 gennaio 2020 allo Shrine Auditorium si terranno le premiazioni di attori e attrici che si sono distinti durante questa stagione cinematografica e televisiva, probabilmente gli stessi che brilleranno nella notte degli Oscar.

Per molti versi, infatti, i SAG Awards si sovrappongono agli Oscar, visto che i candidati vengono scelti da un gruppo di membri dell’associazione SAG, molti dei quali appartengono all’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A guidare il settore cinema ci sono The Irishman, Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood e Storia di un matrimonio mentre a dominare il campo tv ci sono The Morning Show, Walking Dead e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Scopriamo la lista completa dei candidati ai SAG Awards 2020 suddivisi tra cinema e televisione:

Cinema

Miglior cast

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Miglior attore protagonista

Christian Bale in Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver in Storia di un matrimonio

Taron Egerton in Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Miglior attrice protagonista

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet

Scarlett Johansson in Storia di un matrimonio

Lupita Nyong’o in Noi

Charlize Theron in Bombshell

Renee Zellweger in Judy

Miglior attore non protagonista

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Televisione

Miglior cast serie drammatica

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Miglior cast serie comica

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comica

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comica

Cristina Applegate – Dead to Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la tv

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la tv

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon