SAG Awards 2020: tutte le nomination suddivise tra cinema e televisione

La 26esima edizione dello Screen Actors Guild Award è alle porte e finalmente si conoscono le nomination per le migliori interpretazioni della stagione.

Screen Actors Guild Award – foto no.starsinsider.com

Il 19 gennaio 2020 allo Shrine Auditorium si terranno le premiazioni di attori e attrici che si sono distinti durante questa stagione cinematografica e televisiva, probabilmente gli stessi che brilleranno nella notte degli Oscar.

Per molti versi, infatti, i SAG Awards si sovrappongono agli Oscar, visto che i candidati vengono scelti da un gruppo di membri dell’associazione SAG, molti dei quali appartengono all’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A guidare il settore cinema ci sono The Irishman,  Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood e Storia di un matrimonio mentre a dominare il campo tv ci sono The Morning Show, Walking Dead e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Scopriamo la lista completa dei candidati ai SAG Awards 2020 suddivisi tra cinema e televisione:

Cinema

Miglior cast

  • Bombshell
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Miglior attore protagonista

  • Christian Bale in Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
  • Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver in Storia di un matrimonio
  • Taron Egerton in Rocketman
  • Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Miglior attrice protagonista

  • Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson in Storia di un matrimonio
  • Lupita Nyong’o in Noi
  • Charlize Theron in Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger in Judy

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
  • Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Televisione

Miglior cast serie drammatica

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Stranger Things

Miglior cast serie comica

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Schitt’s Creek

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
  • Steve Carell – The Morning Show
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
  • David Harbour – Stranger Things

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comica

  • Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Andrew Scott – Fleabag
  • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comica

  • Cristina Applegate – Dead to Me
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la tv

  • Mahershala Ali – True Detective
  • Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris – Chernobyl
  • Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
  • Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film per la tv

  • Patricia Arquette – The Act
  • Toni Collette – Unbelievable
  • Joey King – The Act
  • Emily Watson – Chernobyl
  • Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Myriam