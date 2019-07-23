Duncan James dei Blue si è fidanzato con Rodrigo Reis: “Sono orgoglioso di essere gay”

Duncan James dei Blue si è fidanzato con Rodrigo Reis. Il bellissimo e affascinante cantante e conduttore tv britannico è orgoglioso di essere gay. Duncan ha condiviso il primo scatto di coppia sul suo profilo Instagram e ha scritto: “Allarme foto carina! Una persona così bella fuori e dentro. Grazie Rodrigo Reis per farmi sorridere”.
Entrambi appaiono sorridenti, naso contro naso mentre si guardano negli occhi. “Non mi sono identificato come omosessuale per molti anni a cause dei miei personali problemi con il coming out – ha detto Duncan -, ma finalmente sono felice di come sono e questo ragazzo accanto a me mi rende orgoglioso di essere gay”.
Brasiliano ma trapiantato in Belgio, Rodrigo Reis si descrive sul proprio profilo Instagram come un filmaker, fotografo e designer amante del fitness e del buon cibo. Lo scatto social della coppia gay è stato accolto con grande entusiasmo e gioia dai fan del cantante dei Blue.
“Ho pubblicato questa foto su Instagram ieri e non riuscivo a credere al bellissimo riscontro che ho avuto, i commenti e l’amore da parte delle persone”, ha scritto James su Twitter.
Auguri!