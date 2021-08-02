Industry baby di Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: testo, traduzione e video

Industry baby è il nuovo singolo di Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow. La traccia è stata anticipata per la prima volta il 22 ottobre 2020 con uno snippet che mostrava Lil Nas X ballare con il duo di produttori, Take a Daytrip. Lil Nas X ha annunciato ufficialmente la canzone il 19 luglio, attraverso un trailer che lo ritrae condannato al carcere in relazione al suo caso Nike. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.

Industry baby di Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: il testo

Industry baby di Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: la traduzione

[Intro: Lil Nas X](D-D-Daytrip took it to ten, hey)Baby back, ayy, couple racks, ayyCouple Grammys on him, couple plaques, ayyThat’s a fact, ayy, throw it back, ayyThrow it back, ayy[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]And this one is for the championsI ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeahFunny how you said it was the end, yeahThen I went did it again, yeah [Chorus: Lil Nas X]I told you long ago on the roadI got what they waiting forI don’t run from nothing, dogGet your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ lowYou was never really rooting for me anywayWhen I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you sayHe don’t run from nothin’, dogGet your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over [Verse 1: Lil Nas X]Uh, need to, uhNeed to get this album doneNeed a couple numb?r onesNeed a plaque on ev?ry songNeed me like one with Nicki nowTell a rap nigga I don’t see ya, hahI’m a pop nigga like Bieber, hahI don’t fuck bitches, I’m queer, hahBut these niggas bitches like Madea, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy (Yeah)Oh, let’s do itI ain’t fall off, I just ain’t release my new shitI blew up, now everybody tryna sue meYou call me Nas, but the hood call me Doobie, yeah [Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]And this one is for the championsI ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeahFunny how you said it was the end, yeahThen I went did it again, yeah [Chorus: Lil Nas X]I told you long ago on the roadI got what they waiting for (I got what they’re waiting for)I don’t run from nothing, dogGet your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)You was never really rooting for me anyway (Ooh, ooh)When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say (Ooh, ooh)He don’t run from nothin’, dogGet your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over (Yeah) [Verse 2: Jack Harlow]My track record so clean, they couldn’t wait to just bash meI must be gettin’ too flashy, y’all shouldn’t have let the world gas me (Woo)It’s too late ‘cause I’m here to stay and these girls know that I’m nasty (Mmm)I sent her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her ass cheekCity talkin’, we takin’ notesTell ‘em all to keep makin’ postsWish he could, but he can’t get closeOG so proud of me that he chokin’ up while he makin’ toastsI’m the type that you can’t control, said I would, then I made it soI don’t clear up rumors (Ayy), where’s y’all sense of humor? (Ayy)I’m done makin’ jokes ‘cause they got old like baby boomersTurned my haters to consumers, I make vets feel like they juniors (Juniors)Say your time is comin’ soon, but just like Oklahoma (Mmm)Mine is comin’ sooner (Mmm), I’m just a late bloomer (Mmm)I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here gettin’ cuter (Woo)All these social networks and computersGot these pussies walkin’ ‘round like they ain’t losers [Chorus: Lil Nas X]I told you long ago on the roadI got what they waiting for (I got what they waiting for)I don’t run from nothing, dogGet your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)You was never really rooting for me anywayWhen I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you sayHe don’t run from nothin’, dogGet your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over [Outro: Lil Nas X]YeahI’m the industry baby, mmmI’m the industry babyYeah.

(D-D-Daytrip ha portato a dieci, ehi)

Baby torna, ayy, un paio di shorts, ayy

Un paio di Grammy su di lui, un paio di targhe, ayy

Questo è un dato di fatto, ayy, buttalo indietro, ayy

Buttalo indietro, ayy

E questo è per i campioni

Non mi sono perso da quando ho iniziato, sì

Divertente come hai detto che era la fine, sì

Poi l’ho fatto di nuovo, sì

Te l’ho detto molto tempo fa sulla strada

Ho quello che stavano aspettando

Non scappo dal nulla, cane

Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che non mi sto nascondendo

Comunque non hai mai fatto davvero il tifo per me

Quando tornerò in cima, voglio sentirti dire

Lui non scappa da niente, cane

Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che la pausa è finita

Uh, ho bisogno di, uh

Devo finire questo album

Ho bisogno di un paio di numeri

Ho bisogno di una targa su ogni canzone

Ho bisogno di me come uno con Nicki ora

Dì a un nero rap che non ti vedo, hah

Sono un nero pop come Bieber, hah

Non scopo le puttane, sono froci0, hah

Ma queste femmine negre come Madea, sì, sì, sì, ayy (sì)

Oh, facciamolo

Non cado, semplicemente non rilascerò la mia nuova merda

Sono esploso, ora tutti cercano di farmi causa

Mi chiami Nas, ma il ghetto mi chiama Doobie, sì

E questo è per i campioni

Non mi sono perso da quando ho iniziato, sì

Divertente come hai detto che era la fine, sì

Poi l’ho fatto di nuovo, sì

Te l’ho detto molto tempo fa sulla strada

Ho quello che stavano aspettando

Non scappo dal nulla, cane

Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che non mi sto nascondendo

Comunque non hai mai fatto davvero il tifo per me

Quando tornerò in cima, voglio sentirti dire

Lui non scappa da niente, cane

Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che la pausa è finita

Il mio track record così pulito, non vedevano l’ora di colpirmi

Devo diventare troppo appariscente, non avreste dovuto lasciare che il mondo mi gasasse (Woo)

È troppo tardi perché sono qui per restare e queste ragazze sanno che sono cattivo (Mmm)

L’ho rimandata dal suo ragazzo con la mia impronta sulla chi@ppa del culo

Parlando in città, prendiamo appunti

Dì a tutti loro di continuare a pubblicare post

Vorrei che potesse, ma non può avvicinarsi

OG così orgoglioso di me che si strozza mentre fa i brindisi

Sono il tipo che non puoi controllare, ho detto che l’avrei fatto, poi ho fatto così

Non chiarisco le voci (Ayy), dov’è il vostro senso dell’umorismo? (Ayy)

Ho finito di fare battute perché sono invecchiati come i baby boomer

Ho trasformato i miei nemici in consumatori, faccio sentire i veterinari come dei ragazzini (Junior)

Dì che il tuo momento sta arrivando presto, ma proprio come l’Oklahoma (Mmm)

Il mio sta arrivando prima (Mmm), sono solo in ritardo (Mmm)

Non ho raggiunto il picco al liceo, sono ancora qui fuori a diventare più carino (Woo)

Tutti questi social network e computer

Ho queste fighe che camminano in giro come se non fossero perdenti

Te l’ho detto molto tempo fa sulla strada

Ho quello che stavano aspettando

Non scappo dal nulla, cane

Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che non mi sto nascondendo

Comunque non hai mai fatto davvero il tifo per me

Quando tornerò in cima, voglio sentirti dire

Lui non scappa da niente, cane

Prendi i tuoi soldati, digli che la pausa è finita

si

Sono l’industria, baby, mmm

Sono l’industria, baby

si.

Industry baby di Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: il video