Mtv Video Music Awards 2021: la lista dei vincitori. Il celebre e magnifico evento musicale si è tenuto il 12 settembre 2021, presso il Barclays Center di Brooklyn a New York ed è stato condotto dalla cantante e rapper statunitense Doja Cat.
Video of the Year
WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
Best Rock
WINNER: John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”
Best R&B
WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
SZA – “Good Days”
Best Choreography
WINNER: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” –Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
Best Direction
WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Directed by: Wolf Haley
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Best New Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
Best Alternative
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”artist
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
Best Hip-Hop
WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Ariana Grandehop
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”
Best Pop
WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Ariana Grande – “positions”
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
Taylor Swift – “willow”
Song of the Year
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Group of the Year
WINNER: BTS
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots