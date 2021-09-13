Mtv Video Music Awards 2021: la lista dei vincitori. Il celebre e magnifico evento musicale si è tenuto il 12 settembre 2021, presso il Barclays Center di Brooklyn a New York ed è stato condotto dalla cantante e rapper statunitense Doja Cat.

Video of the Year

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Best Rock

WINNER: John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Best R&B

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best Choreography

WINNER: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” –Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

Best Alternative

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”artist

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Ariana Grandehop

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Best Pop

WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Song of the Year

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Group of the Year

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots