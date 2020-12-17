Glory è il vinile deluxe di Britney Spears che è già disponibile dal 4 dicembre con due canzoni inedite per la gioia dei fan della famosa e popolare popstar americana. Comprenderà tutte le tracce di “Glory“, l’ultimo album della popstar, i remix di Mood Ring e due brani inediti mai rilasciati. Uno di questi, probabilmente, è proprio “Swimming in the stars“, in streaming da oggi e disponibile, in esclusiva, in vinile, per Urban Outfitters.

Con la produzione di Dan Brook e Matthew Koma, Swimming in the stars è una electro ballad che ha entusiasmato i fan dell’artista e del pop. Un pezzo che sicuramente non avrebbe sfigurato tra le tracce ufficiali del disco “Glory”.

La discografia di Britney Spears

Album in studio

1999 – …Baby One More Time

2000 – Oops!… I Did It Again

2001 – Britney

2003 – In the Zone

2007 – Blackout

2008 – Circus

2011 – Femme Fatale

2013 – Britney Jean

2016 – Glory

Raccolte

2004 – Greatest Hits: My Prerogative

2005 – B in the Mix: The Remixes

2009 – The Singles Collection

2011 – B in the Mix: The Remixes Vol. 2

2012 – Oops!… I Did It Again – The Best of Britney Spears

2013 – The Essential Britney Spears