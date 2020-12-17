Glory è il vinile deluxe di Britney Spears che è già disponibile dal 4 dicembre con due canzoni inedite per la gioia dei fan della famosa e popolare popstar americana. Comprenderà tutte le tracce di “Glory“, l’ultimo album della popstar, i remix di Mood Ring e due brani inediti mai rilasciati. Uno di questi, probabilmente, è proprio “Swimming in the stars“, in streaming da oggi e disponibile, in esclusiva, in vinile, per Urban Outfitters.
Con la produzione di Dan Brook e Matthew Koma, Swimming in the stars è una electro ballad che ha entusiasmato i fan dell’artista e del pop. Un pezzo che sicuramente non avrebbe sfigurato tra le tracce ufficiali del disco “Glory”.
La discografia di Britney Spears
Album in studio
1999 – …Baby One More Time
2000 – Oops!… I Did It Again
2001 – Britney
2003 – In the Zone
2007 – Blackout
2008 – Circus
2011 – Femme Fatale
2013 – Britney Jean
2016 – Glory
Raccolte
2004 – Greatest Hits: My Prerogative
2005 – B in the Mix: The Remixes
2009 – The Singles Collection
2011 – B in the Mix: The Remixes Vol. 2
2012 – Oops!… I Did It Again – The Best of Britney Spears
2013 – The Essential Britney Spears