K bye for now è il nuovo album live di Ariana Grande

K bye for now è il nuovo album live di Ariana Grande. Una bella e grande sorpresa natalizia per tutti i fan della famosa popstar americana. Il disco contiene 32 canzoni dal vivo tratte dallo Sweetener Tour, che si è concluso il 22 dicembre 2019 con il concerto tenutosi a Los Angeles.

Tra i brani presenti nell’album live, troviamo anche Thank u, next, certificato Disco di Platino nel nostro paese, e le versioni live delle collaborazioni tra Ariana Grande e altri artisti come Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino e Big Sean. L’album è già disponibile negli store digitali e sulle piattaforme streaming.

K bye for now di Ariana Grande: la tracklist dell’album

  1. Raindrops (An angel cried)
  2. God is a woman
  3. Bad idea
  4. Break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored
  5. R.E.M
  6. Be alright
  7. Sweetener
  8. Successful
  9. Side to side (feat. Nicki Minaj)
  10. 7 rings
  11. Love me harder
  12. Breathin’
  13. Needy
  14. Fake smile
  15. Make up
  16. Right there (feat. Big Sean)
  17. You’ll never know
  18. Break your heart right back (feat. Childish Gambino)
  19. Nasa
  20. Tattooed heart
  21. Only 1
  22. Goodnight n go
  23. Get well soon
  24. In my head interlude
  25. Everytime
  26. The light is coming (feat. Nicki Minaj)
  27. Into you
  28. My heart belongs to daddy
  29. Dangerous woman
  30. Break free
  31. No tears left to cry
  32. Thank u, next
Redazione-iGossip