K bye for now è il nuovo album live di Ariana Grande. Una bella e grande sorpresa natalizia per tutti i fan della famosa popstar americana. Il disco contiene 32 canzoni dal vivo tratte dallo Sweetener Tour, che si è concluso il 22 dicembre 2019 con il concerto tenutosi a Los Angeles.

Tra i brani presenti nell’album live, troviamo anche Thank u, next, certificato Disco di Platino nel nostro paese, e le versioni live delle collaborazioni tra Ariana Grande e altri artisti come Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino e Big Sean. L’album è già disponibile negli store digitali e sulle piattaforme streaming.

K bye for now di Ariana Grande: la tracklist dell’album

Raindrops (An angel cried) God is a woman Bad idea Break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored R.E.M Be alright Sweetener Successful Side to side (feat. Nicki Minaj) 7 rings Love me harder Breathin’ Needy Fake smile Make up Right there (feat. Big Sean) You’ll never know Break your heart right back (feat. Childish Gambino) Nasa Tattooed heart Only 1 Goodnight n go Get well soon In my head interlude Everytime The light is coming (feat. Nicki Minaj) Into you My heart belongs to daddy Dangerous woman Break free No tears left to cry Thank u, next