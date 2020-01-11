K bye for now è il nuovo album live di Ariana Grande. Una bella e grande sorpresa natalizia per tutti i fan della famosa popstar americana. Il disco contiene 32 canzoni dal vivo tratte dallo Sweetener Tour, che si è concluso il 22 dicembre 2019 con il concerto tenutosi a Los Angeles.
Tra i brani presenti nell’album live, troviamo anche Thank u, next, certificato Disco di Platino nel nostro paese, e le versioni live delle collaborazioni tra Ariana Grande e altri artisti come Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino e Big Sean. L’album è già disponibile negli store digitali e sulle piattaforme streaming.
K bye for now di Ariana Grande: la tracklist dell’album
- Raindrops (An angel cried)
- God is a woman
- Bad idea
- Break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored
- R.E.M
- Be alright
- Sweetener
- Successful
- Side to side (feat. Nicki Minaj)
- 7 rings
- Love me harder
- Breathin’
- Needy
- Fake smile
- Make up
- Right there (feat. Big Sean)
- You’ll never know
- Break your heart right back (feat. Childish Gambino)
- Nasa
- Tattooed heart
- Only 1
- Goodnight n go
- Get well soon
- In my head interlude
- Everytime
- The light is coming (feat. Nicki Minaj)
- Into you
- My heart belongs to daddy
- Dangerous woman
- Break free
- No tears left to cry
- Thank u, next