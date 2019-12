Madonna cancella il tour: lesioni alle articolazioni per la Regina del Pop

« I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it. I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, XraysPoking and probing and more tears.They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button………….. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support. As the Words to Batuka go……….. It’s a Long Road……….Lord Have Mercy??. Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME ?. is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone ??? #madamextheatre #thefillmoremiamibeach » -Madonna