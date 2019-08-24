Norman F-cking Rockwell di Lana Del Rey: il suo nuovo album esce il 30 agosto

Norman F-cking Rockwell è il nuovo album di Lana Del Rey che uscirà il 30 agosto prossimo. Arriva a due anni di distanza da “Lust for life” ed è stato anticipato da alcuni pezzi, rilasciati nei mesi scorsi: “Mariners Apartment Complex” a “Venice Bitch”, passando per “Doin’ Time” e “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It”. A collaborare con la cantante per l’album sono stati Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk, Zach Dawes e Rick Nowels.

Norman F-cking Rockwell di Lana Del Rey: la tracklist dell’album

1. “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

2. “Mariners Apartment Complex”

3. “Venice Bitch”

4. “Fuck It I Love You”

5. “Doin’ Time”

6. “Love Song”

7. “Cinnamon Girl”

8. “How to Disappear”

9. “California”

10. “The Next Best American Record”

11. “The Greatest”

12. “Bartender”

13. “Happiness Is a Butterfly”

14. “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It”

Redazione-iGossip