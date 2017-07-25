2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber: testo, traduzione e video

2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber è uno dei brani più venduti e popolari dell’estate 2017 in Italia. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del singolo, e guardare il video della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber: il testo

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

No limit in the sky

That I won’t fly for ya

No amount of tears in my eyes

That I won’t cry for ya, oh no

With every breath that I take

I want you to share that air with me

There’s no promise that I won’t keep

I’ll climb a mountain, there’s none too steep

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

When it comes to you

There’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls

And intertwine

When it comes to you

Don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you

[Post-Hook/Drop: Justin Bieber]

Want you to share that

(It comes to you)

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Cupid in a line

Arrow got your name on it, oh yeah

Don’t miss out on a love

And regret yourself on it, oh

Open up your mind, clear your head

Ain’t gotta wake up to an empty bed

Share my life, it’s yours to keep

Now that I give to you all of me, oh

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

When it comes to you

There’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls

And intertwine

When it comes to you

Don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you

[Post-Hook/Drop: Justin Bieber]

Want you to share that

(Share) When it comes to you

Want you to share that

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

When it comes to you

There’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls

And intertwine

When it comes to you

Don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you.

2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber: la traduzione

Nessun limite nel cielo

Che io non volerò per te

Nessuna quantità di lacrime nei miei occhi

Che io non verserò per te, oh no

Con ogni respiro che faccio

Voglio che tu condivida quell’aria con me

Non c’è alcuna promessa che non voglio mantenere

Salirò su una montagna, non ce ne sarà nessuna di troppo ripida

Quando si tratta di te

Non c’è reato

Prendiamo entrambe le nostre anime

E intrecciamole

Quando viene verso di te

Non essere cieca

Guardami parlare dal mio cuore

Quando arriva, arriva a te

Voglio che tu lo condivida

(Viene da te)

Cupido in una riga

La freccia ha il tuo nome, oh yeah

Non perdere l’occasione dell’amore

E pentirtene, oh

Apri la tua mente, libera la testa

Non devi svegliarti in un letto vuoto

Condividi la mia vita, è tua da conservare

Ora che ti do tutto me stesso, oh

Quando si tratta di te

Non c’è reato

Prendiamo entrambe le nostre anime

E intrecciamole

Quando viene verso di te

Non essere cieca

Guardami parlare dal mio cuore

Quando arriva, arriva a te

Voglio che tu lo condivida

(Viene da te)

Voglio che tu lo condivida

Quando si tratta di te

Non c’è reato

Prendiamo entrambe le nostre anime

E intrecciamole

Quando viene verso di te

Non essere cieca

Guardami parlare dal mio cuore

Quando arriva, arriva a te.

