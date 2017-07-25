2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber: testo, traduzione e video

2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber è uno dei brani più venduti e popolari dell’estate 2017 in Italia. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del singolo, e guardare il video della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber: il testo
[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]
No limit in the sky
That I won’t fly for ya
No amount of tears in my eyes
That I won’t cry for ya, oh no
With every breath that I take
I want you to share that air with me
There’s no promise that I won’t keep
I’ll climb a mountain, there’s none too steep
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
When it comes to you
There’s no crime
Let’s take both of our souls
And intertwine
When it comes to you
Don’t be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you
[Post-Hook/Drop: Justin Bieber]
Want you to share that
(It comes to you)
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
Cupid in a line
Arrow got your name on it, oh yeah
Don’t miss out on a love
And regret yourself on it, oh
Open up your mind, clear your head
Ain’t gotta wake up to an empty bed
Share my life, it’s yours to keep
Now that I give to you all of me, oh
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
When it comes to you
There’s no crime
Let’s take both of our souls
And intertwine
When it comes to you
Don’t be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you
[Post-Hook/Drop: Justin Bieber]
Want you to share that
(Share) When it comes to you
Want you to share that
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
When it comes to you
There’s no crime
Let’s take both of our souls
And intertwine
When it comes to you
Don’t be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you.
2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber: la traduzione
Nessun limite nel cielo
Che io non volerò per te
Nessuna quantità di lacrime nei miei occhi
Che io non verserò per te, oh no
Con ogni respiro che faccio
Voglio che tu condivida quell’aria con me
Non c’è alcuna promessa che non voglio mantenere
Salirò su una montagna, non ce ne sarà nessuna di troppo ripida
Quando si tratta di te
Non c’è reato
Prendiamo entrambe le nostre anime
E intrecciamole
Quando viene verso di te
Non essere cieca
Guardami parlare dal mio cuore
Quando arriva, arriva a te
Voglio che tu lo condivida
(Viene da te)
Cupido in una riga
La freccia ha il tuo nome, oh yeah
Non perdere l’occasione dell’amore
E pentirtene, oh
Apri la tua mente, libera la testa
Non devi svegliarti in un letto vuoto
Condividi la mia vita, è tua da conservare
Ora che ti do tutto me stesso, oh
Quando si tratta di te
Non c’è reato
Prendiamo entrambe le nostre anime
E intrecciamole
Quando viene verso di te
Non essere cieca
Guardami parlare dal mio cuore
Quando arriva, arriva a te
Voglio che tu lo condivida
(Viene da te)
Voglio che tu lo condivida
Quando si tratta di te
Non c’è reato
Prendiamo entrambe le nostre anime
E intrecciamole
Quando viene verso di te
Non essere cieca
Guardami parlare dal mio cuore
Quando arriva, arriva a te.
2U di David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber: il video