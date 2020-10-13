911 è il nuovo singolo di Lady Gaga: testo, traduzione e video

911 è il nuovo singolo di Lady Gaga estratto dal suo ultimo album, Chromatica. L’ottava traccia del suo nuovo disco esplora il ruolo dei farmaci antipsicotici e l’effetto che hanno avuto sulla sua vita. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

911 è il nuovo singolo di Lady Gaga: il testo

911 è il nuovo singolo di Lady Gaga: la traduzione

[Verse 1]Turnin’ up emotional fadersKeep repeating self-hating phrasesI have heard enough of these voicesAlmost like I?have?no choiceThis is?biological stasisMy mood’s shifting to manic?placesWish I laughed and kept the good friendshipsWatch life, here?I?go?again [Pre-Chorus]I can’t see?me cryCan’t see?me cry ever again (Ooh)I can’t see me cryCan’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh) [Chorus]My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911My biggest enemy is me ever since day onePop a 911, then pop another one [Verse 2]Keep my dolls inside diamond boxesSave ‘em ‘til I know I’m gon’ drop thisFront I’ve built around my oasisParadise is in my handsHoldin’ on so tight to this statusIt’s not real, but I’ll try to grab itKeep myself in beautiful placesParadise is in my hands[Pre-Chorus]I can’t see me cryCan’t see me cry ever again (Ooh)I can’t see me cryCan’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh) [Chorus]My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911My biggest enemy is me ever since day onePop a 911, then pop another one [Bridge]Pop, pop another one (Ooh)Pop a 911, then pop another one (Ooh) [Pre-Chorus]I can’t see me cryCan’t see me cry ever again (Ooh)I can’t see me cryCan’t see me cry, this is the end (Ooh) [Chorus]My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911My biggest enemy is me ever since day onePop a 911, then pop another one[Outro]Please patch the line, please patch the lineNeed a 911, can you patch the line?Please patch the line, please patch the lineNeed a 911, can you patch the line?

Alzando il volume delle emozioni

Ripetendo frasi di auto-odio

Ne ho sentite abbastanza di queste voci

Come se?non?avessi scelta

Questa è?una stasi biologica

Il mio umore si?sta spostando verso posti maniacali

Vorrei aver riso e aver mantenuto?le?buone?amicizie

Guarda vita, eccomi?di nuovo

Non posso?vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno

Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra

Tengo le mie bambole dentro scatole di diamante

Le conservo fino a quando so che lascerò perdere

Davanti ho costruito intorno alla mia oasi

Il paradiso nelle mie mani

Aggrappandomi a questo stato

Non è reale, ma proverò ad afferrarlo

Mi tengo in posti bellissimi

Il paradiso nelle mie mani

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere, questa è la fine (Ooh)

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno

Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra

Prendo, ne prendo un’altra (Ooh)

Prendo la 911, e poi ne prendo un’altra (Ooh)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere ancora (Ooh)

Non posso vedermi piangere

Non posso vedermi piangere, questa è la fine (Ooh)

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io, prendo la 911

La mia più grande nemica sono io fin dal primo giorno

Prendi la 911, poi ne prendo un’altra

[Finale]

Ti prego prendi la linea, ti prego prendi la linea

Serve il 911, puoi prendere la linea?

Ti prego prendi la linea, ti prego prendi la linea

Serve il 911, puoi prendere la linea?

911 è il nuovo singolo di Lady Gaga: il video