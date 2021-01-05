Afterglow di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Afterglow di Ed Sheeran non sarà presente nei suoi prossimi album. La canzone è una dolce ballata acustica su sua moglie, Cherry Seaborn Sheeran. Nella canzone, Ed parla di vivere il momento con lei con cui vuole stare per tutti i giorni della sua vita. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Afterglow di Ed Sheeran: il testo

Afterglow di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

[Intro]One, two [Verse 1]Stop the clocks, it’s amazingYou should see the way the light dances off your headA million colours of hazel, golden and redSaturday morning is fadingThe sun’s reflected by the coffee in your handMy eyes are caught in your gaze all over again [Pre-Chorus]We were love drunk, waiting on a miracleTrying to find ourselves in the winter snowSo alone in love like the world had disappearedOh, I won’t be silent and I won’t let goI will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglowAnd we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears [Chorus]Oh, I will hold on to the afterglowOh, I will hold on to the afterglow [Verse 2]The weather outside’s changingThe leaves are buried under six inches of whiteThe radio is playing, Iron & WineThis is a new dimensionThis is a level where we’re losing track of timeI’m holding nothing against it, except you and I [Pre-Chorus]We were love drunk, waiting on a miracleTrying to find ourselves in the winter snowSo alone in love like the world had disappearedOh, I won’t be silent and I won’t let goI will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglowAnd we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears [Chorus]Oh, I will hold on to the afterglowOh, I will hold on to the afterglowOh, I will hold on to the afterglow.

Uno, due

Ferma gli orologi, è fantastico

Dovresti vedere il modo in cui la luce danza sulla tua testa

Un milione di colori di nocciola, oro e rosso

Il sabato mattina sta svanendo

Il sole è riflesso dal caffè che hai in mano

I miei occhi sono di nuovo catturati nel tuo sguardo

Eravamo ubriachi d’amore, in attesa di un miracolo

Cercando di ritrovarci nella neve invernale

Così solo innamorato come se il mondo fosse scomparso

Oh, non starò in silenzio e non lascerò andare

Terrò stretto fino al bagliore

E bruceremo così intensamente finché l’oscurità non si schiarirà dolcemente

Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo

Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo

Il tempo fuori sta cambiando

Le foglie sono sepolte sotto sei pollici di bianco

La radio sta suonando, Iron & Wine

Questa è una nuova dimensione

Questo è un livello in cui stiamo perdendo la cognizione del tempo

Non ho nulla in contrario, tranne te e io

Eravamo ubriachi d’amore, in attesa di un miracolo

Cercando di ritrovarci nella neve invernale

Così solo innamorato come se il mondo fosse scomparso

Oh, non starò in silenzio e non lascerò andare

Terrò stretto fino al bagliore

E bruceremo così intensamente finché l’oscurità non si schiarirà dolcemente

Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo

Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo

Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo.

Afterglow di Ed Sheeran: il video ufficiale