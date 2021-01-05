Afterglow di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Afterglow di Ed Sheeran non sarà presente nei suoi prossimi album. La canzone è una dolce ballata acustica su sua moglie, Cherry Seaborn Sheeran. Nella canzone, Ed parla di vivere il momento con lei con cui vuole stare per tutti i giorni della sua vita. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Afterglow di Ed Sheeran: il testo[Intro]
One, two [Verse 1]
Stop the clocks, it’s amazing
You should see the way the light dances off your head
A million colours of hazel, golden and red
Saturday morning is fading
The sun’s reflected by the coffee in your hand
My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again [Pre-Chorus]
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh, I won’t be silent and I won’t let go
I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow
And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears [Chorus]
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow [Verse 2]
The weather outside’s changing
The leaves are buried under six inches of white
The radio is playing, Iron & Wine
This is a new dimension
This is a level where we’re losing track of time
I’m holding nothing against it, except you and I [Pre-Chorus]
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh, I won’t be silent and I won’t let go
I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow
And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears [Chorus]
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow.
Afterglow di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Uno, due
Ferma gli orologi, è fantastico
Dovresti vedere il modo in cui la luce danza sulla tua testa
Un milione di colori di nocciola, oro e rosso
Il sabato mattina sta svanendo
Il sole è riflesso dal caffè che hai in mano
I miei occhi sono di nuovo catturati nel tuo sguardo
Eravamo ubriachi d’amore, in attesa di un miracolo
Cercando di ritrovarci nella neve invernale
Così solo innamorato come se il mondo fosse scomparso
Oh, non starò in silenzio e non lascerò andare
Terrò stretto fino al bagliore
E bruceremo così intensamente finché l’oscurità non si schiarirà dolcemente
Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo
Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo
Il tempo fuori sta cambiando
Le foglie sono sepolte sotto sei pollici di bianco
La radio sta suonando, Iron & Wine
Questa è una nuova dimensione
Questo è un livello in cui stiamo perdendo la cognizione del tempo
Non ho nulla in contrario, tranne te e io
Eravamo ubriachi d’amore, in attesa di un miracolo
Cercando di ritrovarci nella neve invernale
Così solo innamorato come se il mondo fosse scomparso
Oh, non starò in silenzio e non lascerò andare
Terrò stretto fino al bagliore
E bruceremo così intensamente finché l’oscurità non si schiarirà dolcemente
Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo
Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo
Oh, terrò il bagliore residuo.