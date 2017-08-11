Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors: testo, traduzione e audio

Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors fa parte del secondo progetto dalla band che ha debuttato nel 2015 con l’album VHS. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e ascoltare l’audio della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors: il testo
[Chorus2]
Thought I was ready, ready for someone else
But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself
Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help
But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself
[Verse 1]
Guess I went ahead and jumped the gun again
Some shitty situation that I put you in
And I know we poured champagne
Maybe we was just too quick to celebrate
[Chorus2]
Thought I was ready, ready for someone else
But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself
Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help
But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my
[Post-Chorus4]
I get ahead of myself, yeah babe
I get ahead of myself, yeah babe
[Verse 2]
Know that I was first to say, “I love you, babe”
Moved my things to your apartment down on second street
I thought I’d cleaned the slate
But I guess I didn’t clean it all away
[Chorus2]
Thought I was ready, ready for someone else
But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself
Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help
But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my
[Post-Chorus4]
I get ahead of myself, yeah babe
I get ahead of myself, yeah baby
I get ahead of myself, yeah babe
I get ahead of myself, yeah babe, yeah babe
I get ahead of myself
I get ahead of myself
[Chorus2]
Thought I was ready, ready for someone else
But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself
Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help
But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my
[Post-Chorus4]
I get ahead of myself, yeah babe
I get ahead of myself, yeah baby
I get ahead of myself, yeah babe
I get ahead of myself, yeah babe, yeah babe
I get ahead of myself
I get ahead of myself.
Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors: la traduzione
Pensavo di essere pronto, pronto per qualcun altro
Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso
Pensavo di essere una roccia fissa, di non aver bisogno di nessun aiuto
Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso
Suppongo di essere andato avanti e aver saltato la pistola di nuovo
Qualche situazione di merd* in cui ti ho messo
E so che abbiamo versato champagne
Forse siamo stati troppo veloci per celebrare
Pensavo di essere pronto, pronto per qualcun altro
Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso
Pensavo di essere una roccia fissa, di non aver bisogno di nessun aiuto
Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe
Sappi che sono stato il primo a dire: “ti amo, piccola”
Ho portato le mie cose al tuo appartamento nella seconda strada
Pensavo di aver pulito la lavagna
Ma immagino di non aver pulito tutto via
Pensavo di essere pronto, pronto per qualcun altro
Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso
Pensavo di essere una roccia fissa, di non aver bisogno di nessun aiuto
Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe, sì babe, sì babe
Passo davanti a me
Passo davanti a me
Pensavo di essere pronto, pronto per qualcun altro
Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso
Pensavo di essere una roccia fissa, di non aver bisogno di nessun aiuto
Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe
Passo davanti a me, sì, babe, sì babe, sì babe
Passo davanti a me
Passo davanti a me.