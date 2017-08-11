Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors: testo, traduzione e audio

Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors fa parte del secondo progetto dalla band che ha debuttato nel 2015 con l’album VHS. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e ascoltare l’audio della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors: il testo

[Chorus2]

Thought I was ready, ready for someone else

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

[Verse 1]

Guess I went ahead and jumped the gun again

Some shitty situation that I put you in

And I know we poured champagne

Maybe we was just too quick to celebrate

[Chorus2]

Thought I was ready, ready for someone else

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my

[Post-Chorus4]

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

[Verse 2]

Know that I was first to say, “I love you, babe”

Moved my things to your apartment down on second street

I thought I’d cleaned the slate

But I guess I didn’t clean it all away

[Chorus2]

Thought I was ready, ready for someone else

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my

[Post-Chorus4]

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah baby

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself

I get ahead of myself

[Chorus2]

Thought I was ready, ready for someone else

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my

[Post-Chorus4]

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah baby

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself

I get ahead of myself.

Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors: la traduzione

Pensavo di essere pronto, pronto per qualcun altro

Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso

Pensavo di essere una roccia fissa, di non aver bisogno di nessun aiuto

Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso

Suppongo di essere andato avanti e aver saltato la pistola di nuovo

Qualche situazione di merd* in cui ti ho messo

E so che abbiamo versato champagne

Forse siamo stati troppo veloci per celebrare

Pensavo di essere pronto, pronto per qualcun altro

Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso

Pensavo di essere una roccia fissa, di non aver bisogno di nessun aiuto

Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe

Sappi che sono stato il primo a dire: “ti amo, piccola”

Ho portato le mie cose al tuo appartamento nella seconda strada

Pensavo di aver pulito la lavagna

Ma immagino di non aver pulito tutto via

Pensavo di essere pronto, pronto per qualcun altro

Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso

Pensavo di essere una roccia fissa, di non aver bisogno di nessun aiuto

Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe, sì babe, sì babe

Passo davanti a me

Passo davanti a me

Pensavo di essere pronto, pronto per qualcun altro

Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso

Pensavo di essere una roccia fissa, di non aver bisogno di nessun aiuto

Ma ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso, ogni volta che mi metto davanti a me stesso

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe

Passo davanti a me, sì, babe, sì babe, sì babe

Passo davanti a me

Passo davanti a me.

Ahead of Myself degli X Ambassadors: l’audio