All you ever wanted è il nuovo singolo di Rag‘n’Bone Man: testo, traduzione e video

All you ever wanted è il nuovo singolo di Rag‘n’Bone Man. Il primo estratto dal secondo album del cantautore soul britannico, Life by misadventure, è in uscita il prossimo 23 aprile. All you ever wanted è una canzone che Rag’n’Bone Man ha scritto ispirandosi ai luoghi dov’è cresciuto, facendosi trasportare dalla nostalgia.

Rag‘n’Bone Man ha dichiarato: “Attraversare le città di Brighton e Londra, in cui sono cresciuto, mi ha profondamente intristito e portato alla mente tutti quei posti fantastici che non ci sono più”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

All you ever wanted di Rag‘n’Bone Man: il testo

No painted trains on the underground

No kids with spray cans jumping over fences

All the suits and the ties all march in a straight line

Deafening the sound of the helpless.

It’s a city of a thousand heartbeats

No room for another soul

Same building on a different street

But nobody knows.

Tear it down ‘til it’s gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights, while they’re on

Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted?

Stand in a line for a hole in the wall

‘Cause people still need cash to buy their freedom

Moving forward walking back

Everyone is falling but we don’t see them.

A day away from a stroke of bad luck

Money’s slipping right through the cracks

It’s a shame how we don’t know

What we really have.

Tear it down ‘til it’s gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights, while they’re on

Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted?

Is it all you ever wanted?

Is it all you ever wanted?

Mine’s the city with a thousand heartbeats

We’re just trying to keep a dream alive

New sign on an old street

I don’t recognise.

Tear it down ‘til it’s gone

All you ever, all you ever wanted

Kill the lights, while they’re on

Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted?

Is it all you ever wanted?

All you ever wanted di Rag‘n’Bone Man: la traduzione

Nessun treno dipinto sulla metropolitana

Nessun bambino con bombolette spray che salta oltre le recinzioni

Tutti i vestiti e tutte le cravatte marciano tutti in linea retta

Assordante il suono degli indifesi.

È una città dai mille battiti cardiaci

Non c’è stanza per un’altra anima

Stesso palazzo in una strada diversa

Ma nessuno lo sa.

Abbattilo finché non è andato via

Tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto

Spegni le luci, mentre sono accese

È tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto?

Mettiti in fila per un buco nel muro

Perché le persone hanno ancora bisogno di soldi per comprare la loro libertà

Andare avanti camminando indietro

Tutti stanno cadendo ma non li vediamo.

Un giorno lontano da un colpo di sfortuna

I soldi stanno scivolando attraverso le crepe

È una vergogna come non conosciamo

Quello che abbiamo veramente.

Abbattilo finché non è andato via

Tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto

Spegni le luci, mentre sono accese

È tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto?

È tutto ciò che hai sempre voluto?

È tutto ciò che hai sempre voluto?

La mia è la città dai mille battiti cardiaci

Stiamo solo cercando di mantenere un sogno vivo

Un nuovo cartello su una vecchia strada

Non lo riconosco.

Abbattilo finché non è andato

Tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto

Spegni le luci, mentre sono accese

È tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto?

È tutto ciò che hai sempre voluto?

All you ever wanted è il nuovo singolo di Rag‘n’Bone Man: il video