All you ever wanted è il nuovo singolo di Rag‘n’Bone Man: testo, traduzione e video

All you ever wanted è il nuovo singolo di Rag‘n’Bone Man. Il primo estratto dal secondo album del cantautore soul britannico, Life by misadventure, è in uscita il prossimo 23 aprile. All you ever wanted è una canzone che Rag’n’Bone Man ha scritto ispirandosi ai luoghi dov’è cresciuto, facendosi trasportare dalla nostalgia.
Rag‘n’Bone Man ha dichiarato: “Attraversare le città di Brighton e Londra, in cui sono cresciuto, mi ha profondamente intristito e portato alla mente tutti quei posti fantastici che non ci sono più”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
All you ever wanted di Rag‘n’Bone Man: il testo
No painted trains on the underground
No kids with spray cans jumping over fences
All the suits and the ties all march in a straight line
Deafening the sound of the helpless.
It’s a city of a thousand heartbeats
No room for another soul
Same building on a different street
But nobody knows.
Tear it down ‘til it’s gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights, while they’re on
Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted?
Stand in a line for a hole in the wall
‘Cause people still need cash to buy their freedom
Moving forward walking back
Everyone is falling but we don’t see them.
A day away from a stroke of bad luck
Money’s slipping right through the cracks
It’s a shame how we don’t know
What we really have.
Tear it down ‘til it’s gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights, while they’re on
Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted?
Is it all you ever wanted?
Is it all you ever wanted?
Mine’s the city with a thousand heartbeats
We’re just trying to keep a dream alive
New sign on an old street
I don’t recognise.
Tear it down ‘til it’s gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights, while they’re on
Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted?
Is it all you ever wanted?
All you ever wanted di Rag‘n’Bone Man: la traduzione
Nessun treno dipinto sulla metropolitana
Nessun bambino con bombolette spray che salta oltre le recinzioni
Tutti i vestiti e tutte le cravatte marciano tutti in linea retta
Assordante il suono degli indifesi.
È una città dai mille battiti cardiaci
Non c’è stanza per un’altra anima
Stesso palazzo in una strada diversa
Ma nessuno lo sa.
Abbattilo finché non è andato via
Tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto
Spegni le luci, mentre sono accese
È tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto?
Mettiti in fila per un buco nel muro
Perché le persone hanno ancora bisogno di soldi per comprare la loro libertà
Andare avanti camminando indietro
Tutti stanno cadendo ma non li vediamo.
Un giorno lontano da un colpo di sfortuna
I soldi stanno scivolando attraverso le crepe
È una vergogna come non conosciamo
Quello che abbiamo veramente.
Abbattilo finché non è andato via
Tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto
Spegni le luci, mentre sono accese
È tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto?
È tutto ciò che hai sempre voluto?
È tutto ciò che hai sempre voluto?
La mia è la città dai mille battiti cardiaci
Stiamo solo cercando di mantenere un sogno vivo
Un nuovo cartello su una vecchia strada
Non lo riconosco.
Abbattilo finché non è andato
Tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto
Spegni le luci, mentre sono accese
È tutto quello che hai sempre, tutto quello che hai sempre voluto?
È tutto ciò che hai sempre voluto?