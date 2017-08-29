Angel delle Fifth Harmony: testo, traduzione e video

Angel delle Fifth Harmony è l’ottava traccia del nuovo album omonimo. La canzone è stata prodotta da Skrillex e Poo Bear. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
Angel delle Fifth Harmony: il testo
[Intro: Normani & Lauren]
Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
Oh yeah
[Verse 1: Normani]
We was just a moment, nothing serious
Never really paid you no mind
Dropped the back side, you’re paying attention
Shakin’ all that, ah
Should’ve never not kept your word
Woulda had a reason to keep mine
You was too inconsistent
Shakin’ all that, ah
[Pre-Chorus: Lauren]
Should’ve never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin’ with ya
Way too young to be up in cuffs
Wasn’t tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn’t fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya
[Chorus: Dinah, (Lauren) & Ally]
Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel? (oh yeah)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be
Who said I was an angel?
[Verse 2: Ally]
Yeah, won’t lie and say I don’t lie
Yeah, I might’ve told a few lies, yeah
Won’t lie and say I didn’t try
But you’re only worth a few tries, yeah
Track star, think you’re running these streets
You ain’t the only one running the streets
They’re making ground like I only wear cleats, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Dinah]
Should’ve never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin’ with ya
Way too young to be up in cuffs
Wasn’t tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn’t fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya
[Chorus: Dinah, (Normani, Ally), Dinah & Normani, & All]
Who said I was an angel? (But you was wrong, oh yeah)
Who said I was an angel? (Oh, I’m no angel, when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be
Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was, an angel?
[Chorus: Normani, Dinah, Both & (Lauren)]
Who said I was an angel? (Who said I was an angel?
Didn’t know the real me, I’m far from an angel)
Who said I was an angel? Oh, yeah
(Never took the time out, never had time to figure me out
When you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see? (What do you see?)
Open your eyes, I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be
Who said I was an angel?
(Who said I was a, an angel? Oh).
Angel delle Fifth Harmony: la traduzione
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?
o sì
Siamo stati solo un momento, niente di importante
Non ti ha mai davvero prestato attenzione
Ho abbandonato la parte finale, stai prestando attenzione
Scuotendo tutto questo, ah
Non avresti mai mantenuto la parola
Avresti dovuto avere un motivo per mantenere la mia
Sei stato troppo incoerente
Agitando tutto questo, ah
Non avrei mai dovuto oltrepassare quella linea con te
Tutto era divertente, solo bevendo con te
Via troppo giovane per essere in manette
Non stavo cercando di passare la mia vita al telefono con te
Devo mantenermi all’un per cento con te
La vera me stessa non avrebbe avuto un cazz0 da spartire con te
E stavo cominciando a sc0pare con te
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo? (o sì)
Quando mi guardi, cosa vedi?
Apri gli occhi, sono più brillante di quanto tu possa mai essere
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?
Sì, non mentire e dimmi che io non mento
Sì, avrei potuto dire alcune bugie, sì
Non voglio mentire e dire che non ci ho provato
Ma vali solo qualche tentativo, sì
Segui la stella, pensa di fare queste strade
Non sei l’unico a correre le strade
Stanno mettendo un terreno come se avessi solo i tacchetti, sì
Non avrei mai dovuto oltrepassare quella linea con te
Tutto era divertente, solo bevendo con te
Via troppo giovane per essere in manette
Non stavo cercando di passare la mia vita al telefono con te
Devo mantenermi all’un per cento con te
La vera me stessa non avrebbe avuto un cazz0 da spartire con te
E stavo cominciando a sc0pare con te
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo? (o sì)
Quando mi guardi, cosa vedi?
Apri gli occhi, sono più brillante di quanto tu possa mai essere
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo? (Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?
Non conoscevo la mia vera me, sono lontano dall’essere un angelo)
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo? O sì
(Non ha mai trovato il tempo, non ho mai avuto il tempo di capirlo
Quando mi guardi)
Quando mi guardi, cosa vedi? (Cosa vedi?)
Apri gli occhi, sono più brillante di quanto tu possa mai essere
Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?
(Chi ha detto che ero un, un angelo? Oh).