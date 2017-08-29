Angel delle Fifth Harmony: testo, traduzione e video

Angel delle Fifth Harmony è l’ottava traccia del nuovo album omonimo. La canzone è stata prodotta da Skrillex e Poo Bear. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

Angel delle Fifth Harmony: il testo

[Intro: Normani & Lauren]

Who said I was an angel?

Who said I was an angel?

Oh yeah

[Verse 1: Normani]

We was just a moment, nothing serious

Never really paid you no mind

Dropped the back side, you’re paying attention

Shakin’ all that, ah

Should’ve never not kept your word

Woulda had a reason to keep mine

You was too inconsistent

Shakin’ all that, ah

[Pre-Chorus: Lauren]

Should’ve never crossed that line with ya

Everything was cool, just drinkin’ with ya

Way too young to be up in cuffs

Wasn’t tryna spend my life on the phone with ya

Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya

The original me wouldn’t fuck with ya

And I was beginning to fuck with ya

[Chorus: Dinah, (Lauren) & Ally]

Who said I was an angel?

Who said I was an angel? (oh yeah)

When you look at me, what do you see?

Open your eyes, I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be

Who said I was an angel?

[Verse 2: Ally]

Yeah, won’t lie and say I don’t lie

Yeah, I might’ve told a few lies, yeah

Won’t lie and say I didn’t try

But you’re only worth a few tries, yeah

Track star, think you’re running these streets

You ain’t the only one running the streets

They’re making ground like I only wear cleats, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Dinah]

Should’ve never crossed that line with ya

Everything was cool, just drinkin’ with ya

Way too young to be up in cuffs

Wasn’t tryna spend my life on the phone with ya

Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya

The original me wouldn’t fuck with ya

And I was beginning to fuck with ya

[Chorus: Dinah, (Normani, Ally), Dinah & Normani, & All]

Who said I was an angel? (But you was wrong, oh yeah)

Who said I was an angel? (Oh, I’m no angel, when you look at me)

When you look at me, what do you see?

Open your eyes, I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be

Who said I was an angel?

Who said I was, an angel?

[Chorus: Normani, Dinah, Both & (Lauren)]

Who said I was an angel? (Who said I was an angel?

Didn’t know the real me, I’m far from an angel)

Who said I was an angel? Oh, yeah

(Never took the time out, never had time to figure me out

When you look at me)

When you look at me, what do you see? (What do you see?)

Open your eyes, I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be

Who said I was an angel?

(Who said I was a, an angel? Oh).

Angel delle Fifth Harmony: la traduzione

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?

o sì

Siamo stati solo un momento, niente di importante

Non ti ha mai davvero prestato attenzione

Ho abbandonato la parte finale, stai prestando attenzione

Scuotendo tutto questo, ah

Non avresti mai mantenuto la parola

Avresti dovuto avere un motivo per mantenere la mia

Sei stato troppo incoerente

Agitando tutto questo, ah

Non avrei mai dovuto oltrepassare quella linea con te

Tutto era divertente, solo bevendo con te

Via troppo giovane per essere in manette

Non stavo cercando di passare la mia vita al telefono con te

Devo mantenermi all’un per cento con te

La vera me stessa non avrebbe avuto un cazz0 da spartire con te

E stavo cominciando a sc0pare con te

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo? (o sì)

Quando mi guardi, cosa vedi?

Apri gli occhi, sono più brillante di quanto tu possa mai essere

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?

Sì, non mentire e dimmi che io non mento

Sì, avrei potuto dire alcune bugie, sì

Non voglio mentire e dire che non ci ho provato

Ma vali solo qualche tentativo, sì

Segui la stella, pensa di fare queste strade

Non sei l’unico a correre le strade

Stanno mettendo un terreno come se avessi solo i tacchetti, sì

Non avrei mai dovuto oltrepassare quella linea con te

Tutto era divertente, solo bevendo con te

Via troppo giovane per essere in manette

Non stavo cercando di passare la mia vita al telefono con te

Devo mantenermi all’un per cento con te

La vera me stessa non avrebbe avuto un cazz0 da spartire con te

E stavo cominciando a sc0pare con te

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo? (o sì)

Quando mi guardi, cosa vedi?

Apri gli occhi, sono più brillante di quanto tu possa mai essere

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo? (Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?

Non conoscevo la mia vera me, sono lontano dall’essere un angelo)

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo? O sì

(Non ha mai trovato il tempo, non ho mai avuto il tempo di capirlo

Quando mi guardi)

Quando mi guardi, cosa vedi? (Cosa vedi?)

Apri gli occhi, sono più brillante di quanto tu possa mai essere

Chi ha detto che ero un angelo?

(Chi ha detto che ero un, un angelo? Oh).

Angel delle Fifth Harmony: il video