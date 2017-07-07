Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell: testo, traduzione e audio

Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell è dedicata al compianto e geniale artista britannico George Michael. La stella del Pop è scomparsa il 25 dicembre 2016 nella sua abitazione di Goring-on-Thames, stroncato da un arresto cardiaco a 53 anni. La notizia della morte di George Michael ha scioccato il mondo della musica internazionale e tutti i suoi fan. A sei mesi dalla sua scomparsa, Geri Halliwell ha pensato bene di dedicargli uno splendido ed emozionante brano. Ecco testo, traduzione e audio della canzone.
Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell: il testo
Every young gun has their fun
The brightest star burns half as long
Who knows why the good die young?
I wonder where you’ve gone
Could’ve been gone tomorrow
Could’ve walked through the sorrow
But you left us singing
Heal the pain (ooh)
We’re all in angels in chains (ooh)
Looking back the aftermath, still burning from the fame
We say goodbye, it’s time to heal the pain
George your faith will never end (you gotta have faith)
Father figure, brother, friend (understand me)
Little boy dying to belong
I wonder where you’ve gone
The world can be cold and cruel
A gentleman but not a fool
Left us singing
Heal the pain (ooh)
We’re all angels in chains (ooh)
Looking back the aftermath, still burning from the fame
We say goodbye, to a star tonight, it’s time to heal
Something you came to teach us
Is love will always reach us in the end
Heal the pain (heal the pain)
We’re all angels in chains (angels in chains)
You’re not to blame (heal the pain)
We’re all angels in chains (ooh)
Looking back the fun we had
It’s freedom that you gave (freedom)
Say goodbye, you’re a star tonight
It’s time to heal the pain.
Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell: la traduzione
Ogni giovane pistola ha il suo divertimento
La stella più luminosa brucia la metà
Chi sa perché quelli buoni muoiono giovani?
Mi domando dove tu sia andato
Potevi andare via domani
Avresti potuto attraversare il dolore
Ma ci hai lasciato cantare
Guariamo il dolore (ooh)
Siamo tutti in angeli in catene (ooh)
Guardando indietro alle conseguenze, ancora bruciando per la fama
Diciamo addio, è il momento di guarire il dolore
George la tua fede non finirà mai (devi avere fede)
Figlio padre, fratello, amico (capiscimi)
Ragazzino che muore dalla voglia di appartenere
Mi chiedo dove tu sia andato
Il mondo può essere freddo e crudele
Un gentiluomo, ma non uno stupido
Ci ha lasciato cantare
Guariamo il dolore (ooh)
Siamo tutti angeli in catene (ooh)
Guardando indietro alle conseguenze, ancora bruciando per la fama
Diciamo addio, ad una stella stasera, è il momento di guarire
Qualcosa che sei venuto a insegnarci
L’amore arriva sempre alla fine
Guariamo il dolore (guariamo il dolore)
Siamo tutti angeli in catene (angeli in catene)
Non sei da incolpare (guariamo il dolore)
Siamo tutti angeli in catene (ooh)
Guardando indietro il divertimento che abbiamo avuto
È la libertà che ci hai dato (libertà)
Ti diciamo arrivederci, sei una stella stasera
È tempo di guarire il dolore.
Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell: l’audio