Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell: testo, traduzione e audio

Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell è dedicata al compianto e geniale artista britannico George Michael. La stella del Pop è scomparsa il 25 dicembre 2016 nella sua abitazione di Goring-on-Thames, stroncato da un arresto cardiaco a 53 anni. La notizia della morte di George Michael ha scioccato il mondo della musica internazionale e tutti i suoi fan. A sei mesi dalla sua scomparsa, Geri Halliwell ha pensato bene di dedicargli uno splendido ed emozionante brano. Ecco testo, traduzione e audio della canzone.

Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell: il testo

Every young gun has their fun

The brightest star burns half as long

Who knows why the good die young?

I wonder where you’ve gone

Could’ve been gone tomorrow

Could’ve walked through the sorrow

But you left us singing

Heal the pain (ooh)

We’re all in angels in chains (ooh)

Looking back the aftermath, still burning from the fame

We say goodbye, it’s time to heal the pain

George your faith will never end (you gotta have faith)

Father figure, brother, friend (understand me)

Little boy dying to belong

I wonder where you’ve gone

The world can be cold and cruel

A gentleman but not a fool

Left us singing

Heal the pain (ooh)

We’re all angels in chains (ooh)

Looking back the aftermath, still burning from the fame

We say goodbye, to a star tonight, it’s time to heal

Something you came to teach us

Is love will always reach us in the end

Heal the pain (heal the pain)

We’re all angels in chains (angels in chains)

You’re not to blame (heal the pain)

We’re all angels in chains (ooh)

Looking back the fun we had

It’s freedom that you gave (freedom)

Say goodbye, you’re a star tonight

It’s time to heal the pain.

Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell: la traduzione

Ogni giovane pistola ha il suo divertimento

La stella più luminosa brucia la metà

Chi sa perché quelli buoni muoiono giovani?

Mi domando dove tu sia andato

Potevi andare via domani

Avresti potuto attraversare il dolore

Ma ci hai lasciato cantare

Guariamo il dolore (ooh)

Siamo tutti in angeli in catene (ooh)

Guardando indietro alle conseguenze, ancora bruciando per la fama

Diciamo addio, è il momento di guarire il dolore

George la tua fede non finirà mai (devi avere fede)

Figlio padre, fratello, amico (capiscimi)

Ragazzino che muore dalla voglia di appartenere

Mi chiedo dove tu sia andato

Il mondo può essere freddo e crudele

Un gentiluomo, ma non uno stupido

Ci ha lasciato cantare

Guariamo il dolore (ooh)

Siamo tutti angeli in catene (ooh)

Guardando indietro alle conseguenze, ancora bruciando per la fama

Diciamo addio, ad una stella stasera, è il momento di guarire

Qualcosa che sei venuto a insegnarci

L’amore arriva sempre alla fine

Guariamo il dolore (guariamo il dolore)

Siamo tutti angeli in catene (angeli in catene)

Non sei da incolpare (guariamo il dolore)

Siamo tutti angeli in catene (ooh)

Guardando indietro il divertimento che abbiamo avuto

È la libertà che ci hai dato (libertà)

Ti diciamo arrivederci, sei una stella stasera

È tempo di guarire il dolore.

Angels in Chains di Geri Halliwell: l’audio