Another Day of Sun: testo, traduzione e audio

Another Day of Sun è una delle colonne sonore di uno dei film più premiati e apprezzati degli ultimi anni, La La Land, scritto e diretto da Damien Chazelle con protagonisti gli attori Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone. Il brano è stato realizzato da Justin Hurwitz con testi di Benj Pasek e Justin Paul. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di questa bellissima canzone!
Another Day of Sun: il testo
I think about that day
I left him at a Greyhound station
West of Santa Fe
We were seventeen, but he was sweet and it was true
Still I did what I had to do
Cuz I just knew
Summer Sunday nights
We’d sink into our seats
Right as they dimmed out all the lights
The Technicolor world made out of music and machine
It called me to be on that screen
And live inside its sheen
Without a nickel to my name
Hopped a bus, here I came
Could be brave or just insane
We’ll have to see
‘Cuz maybe in that sleepy town
He’ll sit one day, the lights are down
He’ll see my face and think of how he used to know me
Behind these hills I’m reaching for the heights
And chasing all the lights that shine
And when they let you down
You’ll get up off the ground
As morning rolls around
And it’s another day of sun
I hear them everyday
The rhythms in the canyons that will never fade away
The ballads in the ballrooms left by those who came before
They say we got to want it more
So I bang on every door
And even when the answer’s no
Or when my money’s running low
The disc and mic and neon glow are all I need
And some day as I sing the song
A small-town kid will come along
That’ll be the thing to push him on and he’ll go
Behind these hills I’m reaching for the heights
And chasing all the lights that shine
And when they let you down
You’ll get up off the ground
As morning rolls around
And it’s another day of sun
When they let you down
The morning rolls around
It’s another day of sun
It’s another day of sun
It’s another day of sun
It’s another day of sun
Just another day of sun
It’s another day of sun
The day has just begun
It’s another day of sun
It’s another day of sun.
Another Day of Sun: la traduzione
Penso a quel giorno
L’ho lasciato alla stazione di Greyhound
Ad ovest di Santa Fe
Avevamo diciassette anni, ma lui era dolce ed era vero
Ancora ho fatto quello che dovevo fare
Perché lo sapevo appena
Domeniche notti d’estate
Ci piacerebbe affondare nei nostri posti
Proprio mentre loro sfuocavano tutte le luci
Il mondo Technicolor era fatto di musica e macchina
Ero destinato ad ad essere su quello schermo
E vivere dentro la sua lucentezza
Senza un centesimo per il mio nome
Saltato un bus, qui sono venuto
Potrebbe essere qualcosa di coraggioso o semplicemente folle
Lo vedremo
Perché forse in quella città sonnolenta
Lui si siederà un giorno, le luci sono spente
Lui vedrà la mia faccia e penserà a come mi conosceva
Dietro a queste colline che sto per raggiungere le vette
E inseguendo tutte le luci che brillano
E quando caleranno
Ti alzerai da terra
Mentre il mattino ritorna
Ed è un altro giorno di sole
Li sento tutti i giorni
I ritmi del canyon che non potanno mai svanire
Le ballate nelle sale da ballo lasciate da chi ci ha preceduto
Dicono che dovevamo averne di più
Così busso a ogni porta
E anche quando non c’è nessuno a rispondere
O quando i miei soldi stanno finendo
Il disco e microfono e il bagliore al neon sono tutto quello che mi serve
E un giorno, mentre canto la canzone
Un ragazzo di una piccola città arriverà
Che sarà la cosa che lo spingerà avanti e se ne andrà
Dietro a queste colline che sto per raggiungere le vette
E inseguendo tutte le luci che brillano
E quando caleranno
Ti alzerai da terra
Mentre il mattino ritorna
Ed è un altro giorno di sole
Quando loro ti butteranno giù
Il mattino ritorna
E’ un altro giorno di sole
E’ un altro giorno di sole
E’ un altro giorno di sole
E’ un altro giorno di sole
Solo un altro giorno di sole
E’ un altro giorno di sole
La giornata è appena iniziata
E’ un altro giorno di sole
E’ un altro giorno di sole.
Another Day of Sun: l’audio