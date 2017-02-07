Another Day of Sun: testo, traduzione e audio

Another Day of Sun è una delle colonne sonore di uno dei film più premiati e apprezzati degli ultimi anni, La La Land, scritto e diretto da Damien Chazelle con protagonisti gli attori Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone. Il brano è stato realizzato da Justin Hurwitz con testi di Benj Pasek e Justin Paul. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di questa bellissima canzone!

Another Day of Sun: il testo

I think about that day

I left him at a Greyhound station

West of Santa Fe

We were seventeen, but he was sweet and it was true

Still I did what I had to do

Cuz I just knew

Summer Sunday nights

We’d sink into our seats

Right as they dimmed out all the lights

The Technicolor world made out of music and machine

It called me to be on that screen

And live inside its sheen

Without a nickel to my name

Hopped a bus, here I came

Could be brave or just insane

We’ll have to see

‘Cuz maybe in that sleepy town

He’ll sit one day, the lights are down

He’ll see my face and think of how he used to know me

Behind these hills I’m reaching for the heights

And chasing all the lights that shine

And when they let you down

You’ll get up off the ground

As morning rolls around

And it’s another day of sun

I hear them everyday

The rhythms in the canyons that will never fade away

The ballads in the ballrooms left by those who came before

They say we got to want it more

So I bang on every door

And even when the answer’s no

Or when my money’s running low

The disc and mic and neon glow are all I need

And some day as I sing the song

A small-town kid will come along

That’ll be the thing to push him on and he’ll go

Behind these hills I’m reaching for the heights

And chasing all the lights that shine

And when they let you down

You’ll get up off the ground

As morning rolls around

And it’s another day of sun

When they let you down

The morning rolls around

It’s another day of sun

It’s another day of sun

It’s another day of sun

It’s another day of sun

Just another day of sun

It’s another day of sun

The day has just begun

It’s another day of sun

It’s another day of sun.

Another Day of Sun: la traduzione

Penso a quel giorno

L’ho lasciato alla stazione di Greyhound

Ad ovest di Santa Fe

Avevamo diciassette anni, ma lui era dolce ed era vero

Ancora ho fatto quello che dovevo fare

Perché lo sapevo appena

Domeniche notti d’estate

Ci piacerebbe affondare nei nostri posti

Proprio mentre loro sfuocavano tutte le luci

Il mondo Technicolor era fatto di musica e macchina

Ero destinato ad ad essere su quello schermo

E vivere dentro la sua lucentezza

Senza un centesimo per il mio nome

Saltato un bus, qui sono venuto

Potrebbe essere qualcosa di coraggioso o semplicemente folle

Lo vedremo

Perché forse in quella città sonnolenta

Lui si siederà un giorno, le luci sono spente

Lui vedrà la mia faccia e penserà a come mi conosceva

Dietro a queste colline che sto per raggiungere le vette

E inseguendo tutte le luci che brillano

E quando caleranno

Ti alzerai da terra

Mentre il mattino ritorna

Ed è un altro giorno di sole

Li sento tutti i giorni

I ritmi del canyon che non potanno mai svanire

Le ballate nelle sale da ballo lasciate da chi ci ha preceduto

Dicono che dovevamo averne di più

Così busso a ogni porta

E anche quando non c’è nessuno a rispondere

O quando i miei soldi stanno finendo

Il disco e microfono e il bagliore al neon sono tutto quello che mi serve

E un giorno, mentre canto la canzone

Un ragazzo di una piccola città arriverà

Che sarà la cosa che lo spingerà avanti e se ne andrà

Dietro a queste colline che sto per raggiungere le vette

E inseguendo tutte le luci che brillano

E quando caleranno

Ti alzerai da terra

Mentre il mattino ritorna

Ed è un altro giorno di sole

Quando loro ti butteranno giù

Il mattino ritorna

E’ un altro giorno di sole

E’ un altro giorno di sole

E’ un altro giorno di sole

E’ un altro giorno di sole

Solo un altro giorno di sole

E’ un altro giorno di sole

La giornata è appena iniziata

E’ un altro giorno di sole

E’ un altro giorno di sole.

Another Day of Sun: l’audio