Attention di Charlie Puth: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Attention è il nuovo singolo del giovane cantante, compositore e produttore discografico statunitense Charlie Puth. Il brano è tratto dal suo secondo album e parla di un’amore difficile con una ragazza. La canzone è stata scritta dallo stesso cantautore americano insieme con Jacob Kasher. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale.

Attention di Charlie Puth: il testo

[Verse 1]

You’ve been runnin’ round, runnin’ round, runnin’ round throwin’ that dirt all on my name

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d call you up

You’ve been going round, going round, going round every party in LA

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d be at one

[Pre-Chorus1]

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking ‘bout when you were mine

And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect

But you’re not coming home with me tonight

[Chorus2]

You just want attention

You don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you

[Verse 2]

You’ve been runnin’ round, runnin’ round, runnin’ round throwing that dirt all on my name

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d call you up

Baby, now that we’re, now that we’re, now that we’re right here standing face to face

You already know, already know, already know that you won

Ohh

[Pre-Chorus1]

I know that dress is karma (dress is karma), perfume regret

You got me thinking ‘bout when you were mine

(you got me thinking ‘bout when you were mine)

And now I’m all up on ya (all up on ya), what you expect

(oh baby)

But you’re not coming home with me tonight (oh no)

[Chorus2]

You just want attention

You don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you

Ohh

[Hook5]

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh?

[Pre-Chorus1]

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking ‘bout when you were mine

And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect

But you’re not coming home with me tonight

[Chorus2]

You just want attention

You don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you

(over you)

[Outro8]

What are you doin’ to me? (heyy)

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’, what?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (Yeah, you just want attention)

What are you doin’ to me? (I knew from the start)

What are you doin’ huh?

(You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh?

Attention di Charlie Puth: la traduzione

Hai corso intorno, intorno, intorno, corso intorno, per gettare tutto quel fango sul mio nome

Perché sapevi che io, sapevi che io, sapevi che ti avrei chiamato

Hai girato, girato intorno a tutte le feste di Los Angeles

Perché sapevi che io, sapevi che io, sapevi che sarei stato ad una di queste

So che il vestito è karma, il profumo è il rimorso

Mi hai portato a pensare a quando sei stata mia

E adesso sono tutto su di te, cosa ti aspetti

Ma non tornerai a casa con me stanotte

Tu vuoi solo attenzione

Non vuoi il mio cuore

Forse odi il pensiero di me con qualcun’altra

Sì, vuoi solo attenzione

Lo sapevo sin dall’inizio

Stai solo assicurandoti che non ti ho superata

Hai corso intorno, intorno, intorno, corso intorno, per gettare tutto quel fango sul mio nome

Perché sapevi che io, sapevi che io, sapevi che ti avrei chiamato

Baby, adesso che siamo, ora che siamo, ora che siamo qui, in piedi, faccia a faccia

Sai già, già sai , già sai che hai vinto

Ohh

So che il vestito è karma, il profumo è il rimorso

Mi hai portato a pensare a quando sei stata mia

E adesso sono tutto su di te, cosa ti aspetti

Ma non tornerai a casa con me stanotte

Tu vuoi solo attenzione

Non vuoi il mio cuore

Forse odi il pensiero di me con qualcun’altra

Sì, vuoi solo attenzione

Lo sapevo sin dall’inizio

Stai solo assicurandoti che non ti ho superata

Cosa mi stai facendo?

Cosa mi stai facendo?, eh? (Cosa mi stai facendo?)

Cosa mi stai facendo?

Cosa mi stai facendo?, eh? (Cosa mi stai facendo?)

Cosa mi stai facendo?

Cosa mi stai facendo eh? (Cosa mi stai facendo?)

Cosa mi stai facendo?

Cosa mi stai facendo, eh?

So che il vestito è karma, il profumo è il rimorso

Mi hai portato a pensare a quando sei stata mia

E adesso sono tutto su di te, cosa ti aspetti

Ma non tornerai a casa con me stanotte

Tu vuoi solo attenzione

Non vuoi il mio cuore

Forse odi il pensiero di me con qualcun’altra

Sì, vuoi solo attenzione

Lo sapevo sin dall’inizio

Stai solo assicurandoti che non ti ho superata

Cosa mi stai facendo? (Heyy)

Cosa mi stai facendo?, eh? (Cosa stai facendo, cosa?)

Cosa mi stai facendo?

Cosa mi stai facendo?, eh? (Sì, vuoi solo attenzione)

Cosa stai facendo a me? (Lo sapevi sin dall’inizio)

Cosa mi stai facendo??

(Stai solo assicurandoti che non ti ho superata)

Cosa mi stai facendo??

Cosa mi stai facendo, eh?

Attention di Charlie Puth: il video ufficiale