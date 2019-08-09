Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid): testo, traduzione e video

Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid) è la terza traccia del nuovo album No.6 Collaborations Project, pubblicato il 12 luglio. Il brano è stato prodotto da Shellback, Max Martin, FRED e Ed Sheeran. Ed Sheeran ha così descritto il brano: “Khalid ha un ’innegabile voce soul e sapevo sarebbe stato perfetto per questa canzone. Sapevo che saremmo stati in sintonia e sono veramente felice del lavoro fatto insieme”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid): il testo
[Intro: Ed Sheeran]
We are, we are, we are
[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]
L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer
Sundown and they all come out
Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers
The party’s on, so they’re headin’ downtown (‘Round here)
Everybody’s lookin’ for a come up
And they wanna know what you’re about
Me in the middle with the one I love and
We’re just tryna figure everything out
[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
We don’t fit in well ‘cause we are just ourselves
I could use some help gettin’ out of this conversation, yeah
You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here
This is my only fear: that we become
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
Beautiful people
Drop top, designer clothes
Front row at fashion shows
“What d’you do?” and “Who d’you know?”
Inside the world of beautiful people
Champagne and rolled-up notes
Prenups and broken homes
Surrounded, but still alone
Let’s leave the party
[Post-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful
Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful (Beautiful)
[Verse 2: Khalid]
L.A., mmm, drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)
I see stars in your eyes when we’re halfway there (All night)
I’m not fazed by all them lights and flashin’ cameras
‘Cause with my arms around you, there’s no need to care
[Pre-Chorus: Khalid]
We don’t fit in well, we are just ourselves
I could use some help gettin’ out of this conversation, yeah
You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here
This is my only fear: that we become
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
Beautiful people
Drop top, designer clothes
Front row at fashion shows
“What d’you do?” and “Who d’you know?”
Inside the world of beautiful people
Champagne and rolled-up notes
Prenups and broken homes
Surrounded, but still alone
Let’s leave the party
[Post-Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Both, Khalid]
That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful, yeah
Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful (Beautiful)
[Outro: Ed Sheeran]
We are, we are, we are
We are not beautiful.
Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid): la traduzione
[Intro: Ed Sheeran]
Noi siamo, siamo, siamo
L.A. un sabato sera d’estate
Il tramonto e tutti escono
Lamborghini e i loro Hummer in affitto
La festa è iniziata, quindi stanno andando in centro (in giro qui)
Tutti stanno cercando di emergere
E vogliono sapere di cosa stai parlando
Io in mezzo a quello che amo e
Noi stiamo solo cercando di capire tutto
Non ci adattiamo bene perché siamo solo noi stessi
Potrei usare un po’ di aiuto per uscire da questa conversazione, si
Sei bellissima, cara, quindi non fare questa domanda qui
Questa è la mia unica paura: che diventiamo
Gente meravigliosa
In vetta, stilisti
Prima fila alle sfilate di moda
“Che cosa fai?” e “Lo conosci?”
Dentro il mondo di belle persone
Champagne e note arrotolate
Accordo prematrimoniale e case divise
Circondato, ma ancora da solo
Lasciamo la festa
Non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)
Non siamo belli
Sì, non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)
Non siamo belli (belli)
L.A., mmm, ha guidato per ore ieri sera e non siamo andati da nessuna parte (da nessuna parte, da nessuna parte)
Vedo le stelle nei tuoi occhi quando siamo a metà strada (Tutta la notte)
Non sono spaventato da tutte le luci e le macchine fotografiche
Perché con le mie braccia intorno a te, non c’è bisogno di preoccuparsi
Non ci adattiamo bene perché siamo solo noi stessi
Potrei usare un po’ di aiuto per uscire da questa conversazione, si
Sei bellissima, cara, quindi non fare questa domanda qui
Questa è la mia unica paura: che diventiamo
Gente meravigliosa
In vetta, stilisti
Prima fila alle sfilate di moda
“Che cosa fai?” e “Lo conosci?”
Dentro il mondo di belle persone
Champagne e note arrotolate
Accordo prematrimoniale e case divise
Circondato, ma ancora da solo
Lasciamo la festa
Non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)
Non siamo belli, si
Sì, non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)
Non siamo belli (belli)
Noi siamo, siamo, siamo
Non siamo belli.