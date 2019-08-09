Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid): testo, traduzione e video

Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid) è la terza traccia del nuovo album No.6 Collaborations Project, pubblicato il 12 luglio. Il brano è stato prodotto da Shellback, Max Martin, FRED e Ed Sheeran. Ed Sheeran ha così descritto il brano: “Khalid ha un ’innegabile voce soul e sapevo sarebbe stato perfetto per questa canzone. Sapevo che saremmo stati in sintonia e sono veramente felice del lavoro fatto insieme”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid): il testo

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]

We are, we are, we are

[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer

Sundown and they all come out

Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers

The party’s on, so they’re headin’ downtown (‘Round here)

Everybody’s lookin’ for a come up

And they wanna know what you’re about

Me in the middle with the one I love and

We’re just tryna figure everything out

[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

We don’t fit in well ‘cause we are just ourselves

I could use some help gettin’ out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here

This is my only fear: that we become

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

“What d’you do?” and “Who d’you know?”

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let’s leave the party

[Post-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful

Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful (Beautiful)

[Verse 2: Khalid]

L.A., mmm, drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

I see stars in your eyes when we’re halfway there (All night)

I’m not fazed by all them lights and flashin’ cameras

‘Cause with my arms around you, there’s no need to care

[Pre-Chorus: Khalid]

We don’t fit in well, we are just ourselves

I could use some help gettin’ out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here

This is my only fear: that we become

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

“What d’you do?” and “Who d’you know?”

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let’s leave the party

[Post-Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Both, Khalid]

That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful, yeah

Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful (Beautiful)

[Outro: Ed Sheeran]

We are, we are, we are

We are not beautiful.

Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid): la traduzione

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]

Noi siamo, siamo, siamo

L.A. un sabato sera d’estate

Il tramonto e tutti escono

Lamborghini e i loro Hummer in affitto

La festa è iniziata, quindi stanno andando in centro (in giro qui)

Tutti stanno cercando di emergere

E vogliono sapere di cosa stai parlando

Io in mezzo a quello che amo e

Noi stiamo solo cercando di capire tutto

Non ci adattiamo bene perché siamo solo noi stessi

Potrei usare un po’ di aiuto per uscire da questa conversazione, si

Sei bellissima, cara, quindi non fare questa domanda qui

Questa è la mia unica paura: che diventiamo

Gente meravigliosa

In vetta, stilisti

Prima fila alle sfilate di moda

“Che cosa fai?” e “Lo conosci?”

Dentro il mondo di belle persone

Champagne e note arrotolate

Accordo prematrimoniale e case divise

Circondato, ma ancora da solo

Lasciamo la festa

Non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)

Non siamo belli

Sì, non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)

Non siamo belli (belli)

L.A., mmm, ha guidato per ore ieri sera e non siamo andati da nessuna parte (da nessuna parte, da nessuna parte)

Vedo le stelle nei tuoi occhi quando siamo a metà strada (Tutta la notte)

Non sono spaventato da tutte le luci e le macchine fotografiche

Perché con le mie braccia intorno a te, non c’è bisogno di preoccuparsi

Non ci adattiamo bene perché siamo solo noi stessi

Potrei usare un po’ di aiuto per uscire da questa conversazione, si

Sei bellissima, cara, quindi non fare questa domanda qui

Questa è la mia unica paura: che diventiamo

Gente meravigliosa

In vetta, stilisti

Prima fila alle sfilate di moda

“Che cosa fai?” e “Lo conosci?”

Dentro il mondo di belle persone

Champagne e note arrotolate

Accordo prematrimoniale e case divise

Circondato, ma ancora da solo

Lasciamo la festa

Non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)

Non siamo belli, si

Sì, non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)

Non siamo belli (belli)

Noi siamo, siamo, siamo

Non siamo belli.

Beautiful People di Ed Sheeran (feat. Khalid): il video

Redazione-iGossip