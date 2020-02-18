Before you go di Lewis Capaldi: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Before you go di Lewis Capaldi è una ballad straziante che parla delle conseguenze di un suicidio. “Parla di suicidio – ha spiegato l’artista -. Non necessariamente l’atto in sé, ma, dopo che succede, delle sue conseguenze. E le persone si incolpano o iniziano a pensare, sai, Cosa avrei potuto fare per aiutare quella persona? O qualsiasi altra cosa. Quando avevo cinque o sei anni, mia zia si suicidò e ricordo di aver recentemente parlato con mia madre dei suoi sentimenti. Su quelle frasi che rimbombano nella tua testa del tipo Cosa avrei potuto fare qui? Avrei potuto fare qualcosa?”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Before you go di Lewis Capaldi: il testo[Verse 1]
I fell by the wayside like everyone else
I hate you, I hate you, I hate?you?but I was?just kidding myself
Our every moment, I?start to replace
‘Cause now that they’re gone, all I hear are the words that I needed to say [Pre-Chorus1]
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well, time can heal but this won’t
So, before you go
Was there something I could’ve said
To make your heart beat better?
If only I’d have known you had a storm to weather
So, before you go
Was there something I could’ve said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go [Verse 2]
Was never the right time, whenever you called
Went little by little by little until there was nothing at all
Our every moment, I start to replay
But all I can think about is seeing that look on your face [Pre-Chorus1]
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well, time can heal but this won’t [Chorus2]
So, before you go
Was there something I could’ve said
To make your heart beat better?
If only I’d have known you had a storm to weather
So, before you go
Was there something I could’ve said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go [Bridge5]
Would we be better off by now
If I’d have let my walls come down?
Maybe, I guess we’ll never know
You know, you know [Chorus2]
Before you go
Was there something I could’ve said
To make your heart beat better?
If only I’d have known you had a storm to weather
So, before you go
Was there something I could’ve said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go.
Before you go di Lewis Capaldi: la traduzione
Sono stato messo da parte come tutti gli altri
Ti odio, ti odio, ti odio ma mi stavo solo prendendo in giro me stesso
Ogni nostro momento, inizio a sostituire
Perché ora che se ne sono andati, tutto ciò che sento sono le parole che avevo bisogno di dirti
Quando sei ferito sotto la superficie
Come acqua agitata che scorre fredda
Bene, il tempo può guarire, ma questo non accadrà
Quindi, prima di andare
C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire
Per farti battere meglio il cuore?
Se solo avessi saputo che avevi una tempesta da affrontare
Quindi, prima di andare
C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire
Per farti smettere di provare dolore?
Mi uccide il modo in cui la tua mente può farti sentire così inutile
Quindi, prima di andare
Non è mai stato il momento giusto, ogni volta che hai chiamato
Andò a poco a poco fino a quando non ci fu più nulla
Ogni nostro momento, inizio a ripetere
Ma tutto quello a cui riesco a pensare è vedere quello sguardo sul tuo viso
Quando sei ferito sotto la superficie
Come acqua agitata che scorre fredda
Bene, il tempo può guarire, ma questo non accadrà
Quindi, prima che tu vada
C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire
Per farti battere meglio il cuore?
Se solo avessi saputo che avevi una tempesta da affrontare
Quindi, prima che tu vada
C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire
Per farti smettere di provare dolore?
Mi uccide il modo in cui la tua mente può farti sentire così inutile
Quindi, prima di andare
Quindi staremmo meglio
Se avessi lasciato cadere i miei muri?
Forse, suppongo che non lo sapremo mai
Sai, lo sai
Quindi, prima che tu vada
C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire
Per farti battere meglio il cuore?
Se solo avessi saputo che avevi una tempesta da affrontare
Quindi, prima che tu vada
C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire
Per farti smettere di provare dolore?
Mi uccide il modo in cui la tua mente può farti sentire così inutile
Quindi, prima di andare.