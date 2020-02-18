Before you go di Lewis Capaldi: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Before you go di Lewis Capaldi è una ballad straziante che parla delle conseguenze di un suicidio. “Parla di suicidio – ha spiegato l’artista -. Non necessariamente l’atto in sé, ma, dopo che succede, delle sue conseguenze. E le persone si incolpano o iniziano a pensare, sai, Cosa avrei potuto fare per aiutare quella persona? O qualsiasi altra cosa. Quando avevo cinque o sei anni, mia zia si suicidò e ricordo di aver recentemente parlato con mia madre dei suoi sentimenti. Su quelle frasi che rimbombano nella tua testa del tipo Cosa avrei potuto fare qui? Avrei potuto fare qualcosa?”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Before you go di Lewis Capaldi: il testo

Before you go di Lewis Capaldi: la traduzione

[Verse 1]I fell by the wayside like everyone elseI hate you, I hate you, I hate?you?but I was?just kidding myselfOur every moment, I?start to replace‘Cause now that they’re gone, all I hear are the words that I needed to say [Pre-Chorus1]When you hurt under the surfaceLike troubled water running coldWell, time can heal but this won’t[Chorus2]So, before you goWas there something I could’ve saidTo make your heart beat better?If only I’d have known you had a storm to weatherSo, before you goWas there something I could’ve saidTo make it all stop hurting?It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthlessSo, before you go [Verse 2]Was never the right time, whenever you calledWent little by little by little until there was nothing at allOur every moment, I start to replayBut all I can think about is seeing that look on your face [Pre-Chorus1]When you hurt under the surfaceLike troubled water running coldWell, time can heal but this won’t [Chorus2]So, before you goWas there something I could’ve saidTo make your heart beat better?If only I’d have known you had a storm to weatherSo, before you goWas there something I could’ve saidTo make it all stop hurting?It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthlessSo, before you go [Bridge5]Would we be better off by nowIf I’d have let my walls come down?Maybe, I guess we’ll never knowYou know, you know [Chorus2]Before you goWas there something I could’ve saidTo make your heart beat better?If only I’d have known you had a storm to weatherSo, before you goWas there something I could’ve saidTo make it all stop hurting?It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthlessSo, before you go.

Sono stato messo da parte come tutti gli altri

Ti odio, ti odio, ti odio ma mi stavo solo prendendo in giro me stesso

Ogni nostro momento, inizio a sostituire

Perché ora che se ne sono andati, tutto ciò che sento sono le parole che avevo bisogno di dirti

Quando sei ferito sotto la superficie

Come acqua agitata che scorre fredda

Bene, il tempo può guarire, ma questo non accadrà

Quindi, prima di andare

C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire

Per farti battere meglio il cuore?

Se solo avessi saputo che avevi una tempesta da affrontare

Quindi, prima di andare

C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire

Per farti smettere di provare dolore?

Mi uccide il modo in cui la tua mente può farti sentire così inutile

Quindi, prima di andare

Non è mai stato il momento giusto, ogni volta che hai chiamato

Andò a poco a poco fino a quando non ci fu più nulla

Ogni nostro momento, inizio a ripetere

Ma tutto quello a cui riesco a pensare è vedere quello sguardo sul tuo viso

Quando sei ferito sotto la superficie

Come acqua agitata che scorre fredda

Bene, il tempo può guarire, ma questo non accadrà

Quindi, prima che tu vada

C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire

Per farti battere meglio il cuore?

Se solo avessi saputo che avevi una tempesta da affrontare

Quindi, prima che tu vada

C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire

Per farti smettere di provare dolore?

Mi uccide il modo in cui la tua mente può farti sentire così inutile

Quindi, prima di andare

Quindi staremmo meglio

Se avessi lasciato cadere i miei muri?

Forse, suppongo che non lo sapremo mai

Sai, lo sai

Quindi, prima che tu vada

C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire

Per farti battere meglio il cuore?

Se solo avessi saputo che avevi una tempesta da affrontare

Quindi, prima che tu vada

C’era qualcosa che avrei potuto dire

Per farti smettere di provare dolore?

Mi uccide il modo in cui la tua mente può farti sentire così inutile

Quindi, prima di andare.

Before you go di Lewis Capaldi: il video ufficiale