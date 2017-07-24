Believer degli Imagine Dragons: testo, traduzione e video

Believer degli Imagine Dragons è stata scritta da Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee e Daniel Platzman. E’ uno dei singoli più venduti in Italia durante l’estate 2017. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano del gruppo musicale statunitense formatosi nel 2008.
Believer degli Imagine Dragons: il testo
First things first
I’ma say all the words inside my head
I’m fired up and tired of the way that things have been, oh-ooh
The way that things have been, oh-ooh
Second thing second
Don’t you tell me what you think that I can be
I’m the one at the sail, I’m the master of my sea, oh-ooh
The master of my sea, oh-ooh
I was broken from a young age
Taking my sulking to the masses
Writing my poems for the few
That looked at me took to me, shook to me, feeling me
Singing from heart ache from the pain
Take up my message from the veins
Speaking my lesson from the brain
Seeing the beauty through the…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you build me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My life, my love, my drive, it came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Third things third
Send a prayer to the ones up above
All the hate that you’ve heard has turned your spirit to a dove, oh-ooh
Your spirit up above, oh-ooh
I was choking in the crowd
Living my brain up in the cloud
Falling like ashes to the ground
Hoping my feelings, they would drown
But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing
Inhibited, limited
Till it broke open and it rained down
It rained down, like…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you build me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My life, my love, my drive, it came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Last things last
By the grace of the fire and the flames
You’re the face of the future, the blood in my veins, oh-ooh
The blood in my veins, oh-ooh
But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing
Inhibited, limited
Till it broke open and it rained down
It rained down, like…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My life, my love, my drive, it came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer.
Believer degli Imagine Dragons: la traduzione
Cominciando dall’inizio
Dirò tutte le parole che ho dentro la mia testa
Sono eccitato e stanco per il modo in cui le cose sono andate, oh-ooh
Il modo in cui le cose sono andate, oh-ooh
Seconda cosa
Non mi dici quello che pensi io possa essere
Sono io quello al timone, io sono il padrone del mio mare, oh-ooh
Il padrone del mio mare, oh-ooh
Sono malridotto fin dalla giovane età
Prendendo la mia anima nelle masse
Annotando le mie poesie per pochi
Che mi esaminavano, venivano da me, mi scuotevano, sentendomi
Cantare dolore dal cuore
Prendi il mio messaggio dalle vene
Parlando della mia lezione dal cervello
Vedendo la bellezza attraverso il …
Dolore!
Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente
Dolore!
Mi hai buttato giù, mi hai reso, credente, credente
Dolore!
Ho lasciato i proiettili volare, oh piovevano
La mia fortuna, il mio amore, mio ??Dio, sono venuti dai…
Dolore!
Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente
Terza cosa
Invia una preghiera a quelli sopra di noi
Tutto l’odio che avete sentito ha trasformato il vostro spirito in una colomba, oh-ooh
Il tuo spirito in alto, oh-ooh
Mi sentivo soffocare in mezzo alla folla
Vivendo la mia testa tra le nuvole
Cadendo come cenere al suolo
Sperando nei miei sentimenti, che sarebbero annegati
Ma non lo hanno mai fatto, hanno sempre vissuto, sospirato e sono cresciuti
Inibiti, limitati
Fino a quando si sciolse e scivolò giù
E’ crollato giù, come …
Dolore!
Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente
Dolore!
Mi hai buttato giù, mi hai reso, credente, credente
Dolore!
Ho lasciato i proiettili volare, oh piovevano
La mia fortuna, il mio amore, mio ??Dio, sono venuti dai…
Dolore!
Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente
Ultimissima cosa
Con la grazia del fuoco e delle fiamme
Tu sei il volto del futuro, il sangue nelle vene, oh-ooh
Il sangue nelle vene, oh-ooh
Ma non lo hanno mai fatto, hanno sempre vissuto, sospirato e sono cresciuti
Inibiti, limitati
Fino a quando si sciolse e scivolò giù
E’ crollato giù, come …
Dolore!
Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente
Dolore!
Mi hai buttato giù, mi hai reso, credente, credente
Dolore!
Ho lasciato i proiettili volare, oh piovevano
La mia fortuna, il mio amore, mio ??Dio, sono venuti dai…
Dolore!
Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente.
Believer degli Imagine Dragons: il video