Believer degli Imagine Dragons: testo, traduzione e video

Believer degli Imagine Dragons è stata scritta da Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee e Daniel Platzman. E’ uno dei singoli più venduti in Italia durante l’estate 2017. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano del gruppo musicale statunitense formatosi nel 2008.

Believer degli Imagine Dragons: il testo

First things first

I’ma say all the words inside my head

I’m fired up and tired of the way that things have been, oh-ooh

The way that things have been, oh-ooh

Second thing second

Don’t you tell me what you think that I can be

I’m the one at the sail, I’m the master of my sea, oh-ooh

The master of my sea, oh-ooh

I was broken from a young age

Taking my sulking to the masses

Writing my poems for the few

That looked at me took to me, shook to me, feeling me

Singing from heart ache from the pain

Take up my message from the veins

Speaking my lesson from the brain

Seeing the beauty through the…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you build me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My life, my love, my drive, it came from…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Third things third

Send a prayer to the ones up above

All the hate that you’ve heard has turned your spirit to a dove, oh-ooh

Your spirit up above, oh-ooh

I was choking in the crowd

Living my brain up in the cloud

Falling like ashes to the ground

Hoping my feelings, they would drown

But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing

Inhibited, limited

Till it broke open and it rained down

It rained down, like…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you build me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My life, my love, my drive, it came from…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Last things last

By the grace of the fire and the flames

You’re the face of the future, the blood in my veins, oh-ooh

The blood in my veins, oh-ooh

But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing

Inhibited, limited

Till it broke open and it rained down

It rained down, like…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My life, my love, my drive, it came from…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer.

Believer degli Imagine Dragons: la traduzione

Cominciando dall’inizio

Dirò tutte le parole che ho dentro la mia testa

Sono eccitato e stanco per il modo in cui le cose sono andate, oh-ooh

Il modo in cui le cose sono andate, oh-ooh

Seconda cosa

Non mi dici quello che pensi io possa essere

Sono io quello al timone, io sono il padrone del mio mare, oh-ooh

Il padrone del mio mare, oh-ooh

Sono malridotto fin dalla giovane età

Prendendo la mia anima nelle masse

Annotando le mie poesie per pochi

Che mi esaminavano, venivano da me, mi scuotevano, sentendomi

Cantare dolore dal cuore

Prendi il mio messaggio dalle vene

Parlando della mia lezione dal cervello

Vedendo la bellezza attraverso il …

Dolore!

Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente

Dolore!

Mi hai buttato giù, mi hai reso, credente, credente

Dolore!

Ho lasciato i proiettili volare, oh piovevano

La mia fortuna, il mio amore, mio ??Dio, sono venuti dai…

Dolore!

Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente

Terza cosa

Invia una preghiera a quelli sopra di noi

Tutto l’odio che avete sentito ha trasformato il vostro spirito in una colomba, oh-ooh

Il tuo spirito in alto, oh-ooh

Mi sentivo soffocare in mezzo alla folla

Vivendo la mia testa tra le nuvole

Cadendo come cenere al suolo

Sperando nei miei sentimenti, che sarebbero annegati

Ma non lo hanno mai fatto, hanno sempre vissuto, sospirato e sono cresciuti

Inibiti, limitati

Fino a quando si sciolse e scivolò giù

E’ crollato giù, come …

Dolore!

Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente

Dolore!

Mi hai buttato giù, mi hai reso, credente, credente

Dolore!

Ho lasciato i proiettili volare, oh piovevano

La mia fortuna, il mio amore, mio ??Dio, sono venuti dai…

Dolore!

Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente

Ultimissima cosa

Con la grazia del fuoco e delle fiamme

Tu sei il volto del futuro, il sangue nelle vene, oh-ooh

Il sangue nelle vene, oh-ooh

Ma non lo hanno mai fatto, hanno sempre vissuto, sospirato e sono cresciuti

Inibiti, limitati

Fino a quando si sciolse e scivolò giù

E’ crollato giù, come …

Dolore!

Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente

Dolore!

Mi hai buttato giù, mi hai reso, credente, credente

Dolore!

Ho lasciato i proiettili volare, oh piovevano

La mia fortuna, il mio amore, mio ??Dio, sono venuti dai…

Dolore!

Mi hai reso un, mi hai fatto diventare un credente, credente.

Believer degli Imagine Dragons: il video