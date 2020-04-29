Better Day dei OneRepublic: testo, traduzione e video

Better Day dei OneRepublic è stata scritta da Ryan Tedder durante la quarantena per la pandemia da Covid-19. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano ufficiale.
Better Day dei OneRepublic: il testo[Chorus1]
Oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way
May?we?never ever shed?another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I?know that there’ll be better days [Verse 1]
Waking up in California
But these?clouds,?they?won’t go away
Every?day is like?another storm, yeah
I’m just trying not to go insane
Yeah, and the city’s shining so bright
So many dark nights, so many dark days
But any time I feel the paranoia
I close my eyes and I pray
Oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days [Verse 2]
Been waking up to a new year
Got the past million miles away
I been waking up with a new fear (New fear)
But I know it’ll wash away
Whatever you do, don’t worry ‘bout me
I’m thinking ‘bout you, don’t worry ‘bout us
‘Cause in the morning everything can change, yeah
And time will tell you it does [Chorus1]
Oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days [Bridge4]
Better days (Better days)
Better days (Better days)
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days [Outro5]
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days.
Better Day dei OneRepublic: la traduzione
Oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori
Oh, quel sole sta per venire dalla mia parte
Possiamo non versare un’altra lacrima per oggi
Perché oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori
Svegliarsi in California
Ma queste nuvole non andranno via
Ogni giorno è come un’altra tempesta, sì
Sto solo cercando di non impazzire
Sì, e la città brilla così luminosa
Così tante notti buie, così tanti giorni bui
Ma ogni volta che sento la paranoia
Chiudo gli occhi e prego
Oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori
Oh, quel sole sta per venire dalla mia parte
Che non abbiamo mai versato un’altra lacrima per oggi
Perché oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori
Mi sono svegliato per un nuovo anno
Ho ottenuto gli ultimi milioni di miglia di distanza
Mi sono svegliato con una nuova paura (Nuova paura)
Ma so che andrà via
Qualunque cosa tu faccia, non preoccuparti per me
Sto pensando a te, non preoccuparti per noi
Perché al mattino tutto può cambiare, sì
E il tempo ti dirà che lo fa
Oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori
Oh, quel sole sta per venire dalla mia parte
Che non abbiamo mai versato un’altra lacrima per oggi
Perché oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori
Che non abbiamo mai versato un’altra lacrima per oggi
Perché oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori.