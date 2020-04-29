Better Day dei OneRepublic: testo, traduzione e video

Better Day dei OneRepublic è stata scritta da Ryan Tedder durante la quarantena per la pandemia da Covid-19. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano ufficiale.

OneRepublic – Foto: Facebook

Better Day dei OneRepublic: il testo

Better Day dei OneRepublic: la traduzione

[Chorus1]Oh, I know that there’ll be better daysOh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my wayMay?we?never ever shed?another tear for today‘Cause oh, I?know that there’ll be better days [Verse 1]Waking up in CaliforniaBut these?clouds,?they?won’t go awayEvery?day is like?another storm, yeahI’m just trying not to go insaneYeah, and the city’s shining so brightSo many dark nights, so many dark daysBut any time I feel the paranoiaI close my eyes and I pray[Chorus1]Oh, I know that there’ll be better daysOh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my wayMay we never ever shed another tear for today‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days [Verse 2]Been waking up to a new yearGot the past million miles awayI been waking up with a new fear (New fear)But I know it’ll wash awayWhatever you do, don’t worry ‘bout meI’m thinking ‘bout you, don’t worry ‘bout us‘Cause in the morning everything can change, yeahAnd time will tell you it does [Chorus1]Oh, I know that there’ll be better daysOh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my wayMay we never ever shed another tear for today‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days [Bridge4]Better days (Better days)Better days (Better days)May we never ever shed another tear for today‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days [Outro5]May we never ever shed another tear for today‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days.

Oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori

Oh, quel sole sta per venire dalla mia parte

Possiamo non versare un’altra lacrima per oggi

Perché oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori

Svegliarsi in California

Ma queste nuvole non andranno via

Ogni giorno è come un’altra tempesta, sì

Sto solo cercando di non impazzire

Sì, e la città brilla così luminosa

Così tante notti buie, così tanti giorni bui

Ma ogni volta che sento la paranoia

Chiudo gli occhi e prego

Oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori

Oh, quel sole sta per venire dalla mia parte

Che non abbiamo mai versato un’altra lacrima per oggi

Perché oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori

Mi sono svegliato per un nuovo anno

Ho ottenuto gli ultimi milioni di miglia di distanza

Mi sono svegliato con una nuova paura (Nuova paura)

Ma so che andrà via

Qualunque cosa tu faccia, non preoccuparti per me

Sto pensando a te, non preoccuparti per noi

Perché al mattino tutto può cambiare, sì

E il tempo ti dirà che lo fa

Oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori

Oh, quel sole sta per venire dalla mia parte

Che non abbiamo mai versato un’altra lacrima per oggi

Perché oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori

Che non abbiamo mai versato un’altra lacrima per oggi

Perché oh, so che ci saranno giorni migliori.

Better Day dei OneRepublic: il video