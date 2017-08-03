Bibia Be Ye Ye di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e video

Bibia Be Ye Ye di Ed Sheeran non è il terzo singolo estratto dal suo album di successo ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Dopo Shape of you, Castel on the hill, Barcelona e How would you feel, oggi vi presentiamo un altro capolavoro del geniale, potente, influente e amatissimo cantautore britannico. Che tipo di brano è? “Ho scritto una canzone in Twi – ha detto Ed Sheeran -, il dialetto ghanese in Ghana, a casa di Fuse con tutti i suoi amici. Questo è stato probabilmente l’esperienza più divertente perché… essere in studio con uno come Fuse è solo una festa per tutto il tempo”. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video di Bibia Be Ye Ye.

Bibia Be Ye Ye di Ed Sheeran: il testo

[Intro1]

Bibia be ye ye

[Verse 1]

I lost my shoes last night, I don’t know where I put my keys

I was tired and fell asleep beneath an oak tree

I bet my mother’s proud of me from each scar

Upon my knuckle and each graze upon my knee, and all I know

Is I got a cab and then threw up on his car seat

He kicked me out and then I walked in the rain

I tell myself in every way I won’t be doing this again

And tomorrow’s a brand new day

[Chorus2]

Someone told me, “Always say what’s on your mind”

And I am only being honest with you, I

I get lonely and make mistakes from time to time

Se enioma enko ye, bibia be ye ye

Bibia be ye ye, ye ye, ye ye

Bibia be ye ye

[Verse 2]

I remember less and less and mostly things that I regret

In my phone are several texts, from girls I’ve never met

And in the pocket of my jeans are only coins and broken dreams

My heart is breaking at the seams and I’m coming apart now

Now things are looking up, I’ll find my shoes right next to the oak tree

And I’ll get a bus straight into town and spend the afternoon

Looking around for the things that I left on the ground

And say you’re with me, tomorrow’s a brand new day

[Chorus2]

Someone told me, “Always say what’s on your mind”

And I am only being honest with you, I

I get lonely and make mistakes from time to time

Se enioma enko ye, bibia be ye ye

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

[Chorus2]

Someone told me, “Always say what’s on your mind”

And I am only being honest with you, I

I get lonely and make mistakes from time to time

Se enioma enko ye, bibia be ye ye

Bibia be ye ye, ye ye, ye ye

Bibia be ye ye

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye) (bibia be ye ye, ye ye ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Bibia be ye ye

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye).

Bibia Be Ye Ye di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

Bibia BE ye ye

Ho perso le mie scarpe la notte scorsa, non so dove ho messo le mie chiavi

Ero stanco e mi sono addormentato sotto una quercia

Scommetto che mia madre sarebbe orgogliosa di per da ogni cicatrice

Sulle mie nocche e ogni sbucciatura sul ginocchio, e tutto quello che so

Ho preso un taxi e poi vomitato sul sedile

Mi hanno buttato fuori e poi ho camminato sotto la pioggia

Mi dico, in ogni caso, non lo farò di nuovo

E domani è un nuovo giorno

Qualcuno mi ha detto, “Devi dire sempre ciò che ti passa nella mente”

E sono solo onesto con te, io

Mi sento solo e faccio errori di volta in volta

Se enioma ENKO voi, Bibia essere ye ye

Bibia BE ye ye, ye ye, ye ye

Bibia BE ye ye

Mi ricordo sempre meno e per lo più le cose delle quali mi pento

Nel mio telefono ci sono diversi messaggi, da ragazze non ho mai incontrato

E nella tasca dei miei jeans ci sono solo monete e sogni infranti

Il mio cuore si sta spezzando dalle cuciture e mi sento distrutto

Ora le cose stanno migliorando, troverò le scarpe proprio accanto alla quercia

E io prendo un autobus direttamente in città e trascorro il pomeriggio

Guardando in giro per le cose che ho lasciato a terra

E dici che sei con me, domani è un nuovo giorno

Qualcuno mi ha detto, “Devi dire sempre ciò che ti passa nella mente”

E sono solo onesto con te, io

Mi sento solo e faccio errori di volta in volta

Se enioma ENKO voi, Bibia essere ye ye

Bibia BE ye ye, ye ye, ye ye

Bibia BE ye ye

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Qualcuno mi ha detto, “Devi dire sempre ciò che ti passa nella mente”

E sono solo onesto con te, io

Mi sento solo e faccio errori di volta in volta

Se enioma ENKO voi, Bibia essere ye ye

Bibia BE ye ye, ye ye, ye ye

Bibia BE ye ye

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye)

Wo nooma (be ye ye)

Wo nooma maaaa ye (be ye ye).

Bibia Be Ye Ye di Ed Sheeran: il video