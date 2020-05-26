Black And White di Niall Horan: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Black And White di Niall Horan è già disponibile in radio e nei digital store a partire dal 1° Maggio ed è estratto dal suo secondo album “Heartbreak Weather”, uscito il 13 Marzo su etichetta Capitol Records. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della nuova canzone dell’artista dei One Direction.

Niall Horan – Foto: Facebook

Black And White di Niall Horan: il testo

Black And White di Niall Horan: la traduzione

[Verse 1]That first night, we were standin’ at your doorFumblin’ for your keys, then I kissed?youAsk?me if I?wanna come inside‘Cause we didn’t wanna?end the nightThen you took my hand and I followed you [Chorus1]Yeah, I see us in black and whiteCrystal clear on a starlit nightIn all your gorgeous coloursI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my lifeSee you standing in your dressI swear in front of all our friendsThere’ll never be anotherI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Verse 2]Now we’re sittin’ here in your livin’ roomTellin’ stories while we share a drink or twoAnd there’s a vision I’ve been holdin’ in my mindWe’re sixty-five and you askedWhen did I first know, I always knew [Chorus1]And I see us in black and whiteCrystal clear on a starlit nightIn all your gorgeous coloursI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my lifeSee you standing in your dressI swear in front of all our friendsThere’ll never be anotherI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Bridge3]And I want the world to witness when we finally say “I do”It’s the way you love, I gotta give it back to youI can’t promise picket fences or sunny afternoonsBut at night, when I close my eyes [Chorus1]I see us in black and whiteCrystal clear on a starlit nightThere’ll never be anotherI promise that I’ll love youI see us in black and whiteCrystal clear on a starlit nightIn all your gorgeous coloursI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my lifeSee you standing in your dressI swear in front of all our friendsThere’ll never be another (Never be)I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Outro5]And there’ll never be anotherI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life.

Quella prima notte eravamo alla tua porta

Cercando le tue chiavi, poi ti ho baciato

Chiedimi se voglio entrare

Perché non volevamo finire la notte

Poi mi hai preso la mano e io ti ho seguito

Sì, vedo noi in bianco e nero

Cristallino in una notte stellata

In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito

Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

Non ce ne sarà mai un altro

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

Ora siamo seduti qui nel tuo salotto

Ci raccontiamo storie mentre condividiamo un drink o due

E c’è una visione che ho tenuto nella mia mente

Abbiamo sessantacinque anni e tu hai chiesto

Quando l’ho saputo per la prima volta, l’ho sempre saputo

Sì, vedo noi in bianco e nero

Cristallino in una notte stellata

In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito

Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

Non ce ne sarà mai un altro

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

E voglio che il mondo sia testimone quando finalmente ci diremo “Lo voglio”

È il modo in cui ami, te lo devo restituire

Non posso promettere steccati o pomeriggi assolati

Ma di notte, quando chiudo gli occhi

Ci vedo in bianco e nero

Cristallino in una notte stellata

Non ce ne sarà mai un altro

Prometto che ti amerò

Ci vedo in bianco e nero

Cristallino in una notte stellata

In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito

Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

Non ce ne sarà mai un altro (mai)

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

E non ce ne sarà mai un altro

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita.

Black And White di Niall Horan: il video ufficiale