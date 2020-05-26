Black And White di Niall Horan: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Black And White di Niall Horan è già disponibile in radio e nei digital store a partire dal 1° Maggio ed è estratto dal suo secondo album “Heartbreak Weather”, uscito il 13 Marzo su etichetta Capitol Records. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della nuova canzone dell’artista dei One Direction.
Black And White di Niall Horan: il testo[Verse 1]
That first night, we were standin’ at your door
Fumblin’ for your keys, then I kissed?you
Ask?me if I?wanna come inside
‘Cause we didn’t wanna?end the night
Then you took my hand and I followed you [Chorus1]
Yeah, I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a starlit night
In all your gorgeous colours
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
I swear in front of all our friends
There’ll never be another
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Verse 2]
Now we’re sittin’ here in your livin’ room
Tellin’ stories while we share a drink or two
And there’s a vision I’ve been holdin’ in my mind
We’re sixty-five and you asked
When did I first know, I always knew [Chorus1]
And I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a starlit night
In all your gorgeous colours
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
I swear in front of all our friends
There’ll never be another
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Bridge3]
And I want the world to witness when we finally say “I do”
It’s the way you love, I gotta give it back to you
I can’t promise picket fences or sunny afternoons
But at night, when I close my eyes [Chorus1]
I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a starlit night
There’ll never be another
I promise that I’ll love you
I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a starlit night
In all your gorgeous colours
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
I swear in front of all our friends
There’ll never be another (Never be)
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Outro5]
And there’ll never be another
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life.
Black And White di Niall Horan: la traduzione
Quella prima notte eravamo alla tua porta
Cercando le tue chiavi, poi ti ho baciato
Chiedimi se voglio entrare
Perché non volevamo finire la notte
Poi mi hai preso la mano e io ti ho seguito
Sì, vedo noi in bianco e nero
Cristallino in una notte stellata
In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori
Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito
Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici
Non ce ne sarà mai un altro
Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
Ora siamo seduti qui nel tuo salotto
Ci raccontiamo storie mentre condividiamo un drink o due
E c’è una visione che ho tenuto nella mia mente
Abbiamo sessantacinque anni e tu hai chiesto
Quando l’ho saputo per la prima volta, l’ho sempre saputo
Sì, vedo noi in bianco e nero
Cristallino in una notte stellata
In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori
Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito
Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici
Non ce ne sarà mai un altro
Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
E voglio che il mondo sia testimone quando finalmente ci diremo “Lo voglio”
È il modo in cui ami, te lo devo restituire
Non posso promettere steccati o pomeriggi assolati
Ma di notte, quando chiudo gli occhi
Ci vedo in bianco e nero
Cristallino in una notte stellata
Non ce ne sarà mai un altro
Prometto che ti amerò
Ci vedo in bianco e nero
Cristallino in una notte stellata
In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori
Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito
Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici
Non ce ne sarà mai un altro (mai)
Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
E non ce ne sarà mai un altro
Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita.