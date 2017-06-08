Bon Appetit di Katy Perry feat. Migos: testo, traduzione e video

Bon Appetit è il nuovo singolo della popstar americana Katy Perry, che vede la collaborazione dei Migos,il gruppo hip hop statunitense attivo dal 2009 e originario di Lawrenceville. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

Bon Appetit di Katy Perry feat. Migos: il testo

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

[Verse 1: Katy Perry]

Looks like you’ve been starving

You’ve got those hungry eyes

You could use some sugar

‘Cause your levels ain’t right

I’m a five-star Michelin

A Kobe flown in

You want what I’m cooking, boy

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Let me take you

Under candle light

We can wine and dine

A table for two

And it’s okay

If you take your time

Eat with your hands, fine

I’m on the menu

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

So you want some more

Well I’m open 24

Wanna keep you satisfied

Customer’s always right

Hope you’ve got some room

For the world’s best cherry pie

Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Let me take you

Under candle light

We can wine and dine

A table for two

And it’s okay

If you take your time

Eat with your hands, fine

I’m on the menu

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby

[Verse 3: Quavo]

Sweet potato pie

It’ll change your mind

Got you running back for seconds

Every single night

[Verse 4: Takeoff]

I’m the one they say can change your life

No waterfall, she drippin’ wet, you like my ice? (Blast)

She say she want a Migo night

Now I ask her, “What’s the price?” (Hold on)

If she do right, told her get whatever you like

[Verse 5: Offset]

I grab her legs and now divide, aight

Make her do a donut when she ride, aight

Looking at the eyes of a dime, make you blind

In her spine and my diamonds change the climate

[Verse 6: Quavo]

Sweet tooth, no tooth fairy

Whipped cream, no dairy

She got her hot light on, screaming, “I’m ready”

No horses, no carriage

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon appétit, baby

Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’

Bon appétit, baby.

Bon Appetit di Katy Perry feat. Migos: la traduzione

Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo

Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo

Mi ha spalmato come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito per la seduzione

Appena uscito dal forno

Si fonde in bocca tipo amore

Buon appetito, baby

Sembra che tu sia affamato

Hai gli occhi affamati

Potresti usare un po’ di zucchero

Perché i tuoi livelli non sono giusti

Sono una cinque stelle Michelin

Un Kobe

Vuoi che quello sto cucinando, ragazzo

Lasciami prenderti

A lume di candela

Possiamo degustare e cenare

Un tavolo per due

E va bene

Se prendi il tuo tempo

Mangi con le tue mani, va bene

Sono sul menu

Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo

Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo

Mi ha spalmato come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito per la seduzione

Appena uscito dal forno

Si fonde in bocca tipo amore

Buon appetito, baby

Quindi vuoi un po ‘di più

Beh, sono aperta 24 ore su 24

Voglio renderti soddisfatto

Il cliente ha sempre ragione

Spero che tu abbia uno spazio

Per la miglior torta di ciliegia al mondo

Colpirà il tuo palato, ragazzo

Lasciami prenderti

A lume di candela

Possiamo degustare e cenare

Un tavolo per due

E va bene

Se prendi il tuo tempo

Mangi con le tue mani, va bene

Sono sul menu

Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo

Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo

Mi ha spalmato come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito per la seduzione

Appena uscito dal forno

Si fonde in bocca tipo amore

Buon appetito, baby

Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo

Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo

Mi ha spalmato come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito per la seduzione

Appena uscito dal forno

Si fonde in bocca tipo amore

Buon appetito, baby

Tortino di patate dolci

Cambierà la tua mente

Ti ha fatto funzionare per secondi

Ogni singola notte

Sono quello che dicono può cambiare la tua vita

Nessuna cascata, lei si bagna, ti piace il mio ghiaccio? (Esplosione)

Dice di voler una notte alla Migo

Ora le chiedo: “Qual è il prezzo?” (Resisti)

Se lei fa il giusto, le ho detto che avrà tutto ciò che desidera

Io le afferro le gambe e ora le separo

Le faccio fare una ciambella quando cavalca, aight

Guardando gli occhi, ti rende cieco

Nella sua colonna vertebrale e i miei diamanti cambiano il clima

Dolce dolce, nessuna fatina dei denti

Panna montata, nessun latticino

Lei ha la sua luce calda, mentre urla, “sono pronta”

Nessun cavallo, nessun carro

Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo

Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo

Mi ha spalmato come un buffet

Buon appetito, baby

Appetito per la seduzione

Appena uscito dal forno

Si fonde in bocca tipo amore

Buon appetito, baby.

