Bon Appetit di Katy Perry feat. Migos: testo, traduzione e video

Bon Appetit è il nuovo singolo della popstar americana Katy Perry, che vede la collaborazione dei Migos,il gruppo hip hop statunitense attivo dal 2009 e originario di Lawrenceville. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
Bon Appetit di Katy Perry feat. Migos: il testo
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby
[Verse 1: Katy Perry]
Looks like you’ve been starving
You’ve got those hungry eyes
You could use some sugar
‘Cause your levels ain’t right
I’m a five-star Michelin
A Kobe flown in
You want what I’m cooking, boy
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
Let me take you
Under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two
And it’s okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I’m on the menu
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby
[Verse 2: Katy Perry]
So you want some more
Well I’m open 24
Wanna keep you satisfied
Customer’s always right
Hope you’ve got some room
For the world’s best cherry pie
Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy
[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
Let me take you
Under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two
And it’s okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I’m on the menu
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby
[Verse 3: Quavo]
Sweet potato pie
It’ll change your mind
Got you running back for seconds
Every single night
[Verse 4: Takeoff]
I’m the one they say can change your life
No waterfall, she drippin’ wet, you like my ice? (Blast)
She say she want a Migo night
Now I ask her, “What’s the price?” (Hold on)
If she do right, told her get whatever you like
[Verse 5: Offset]
I grab her legs and now divide, aight
Make her do a donut when she ride, aight
Looking at the eyes of a dime, make you blind
In her spine and my diamonds change the climate
[Verse 6: Quavo]
Sweet tooth, no tooth fairy
Whipped cream, no dairy
She got her hot light on, screaming, “I’m ready”
No horses, no carriage
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
‘Cause I’m all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin’
Bon appétit, baby.
Bon Appetit di Katy Perry feat. Migos: la traduzione
Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo
Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo
Mi ha spalmato come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito per la seduzione
Appena uscito dal forno
Si fonde in bocca tipo amore
Buon appetito, baby
Sembra che tu sia affamato
Hai gli occhi affamati
Potresti usare un po’ di zucchero
Perché i tuoi livelli non sono giusti
Sono una cinque stelle Michelin
Un Kobe
Vuoi che quello sto cucinando, ragazzo
Lasciami prenderti
A lume di candela
Possiamo degustare e cenare
Un tavolo per due
E va bene
Se prendi il tuo tempo
Mangi con le tue mani, va bene
Sono sul menu
Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo
Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo
Mi ha spalmato come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito per la seduzione
Appena uscito dal forno
Si fonde in bocca tipo amore
Buon appetito, baby
Quindi vuoi un po ‘di più
Beh, sono aperta 24 ore su 24
Voglio renderti soddisfatto
Il cliente ha sempre ragione
Spero che tu abbia uno spazio
Per la miglior torta di ciliegia al mondo
Colpirà il tuo palato, ragazzo
Lasciami prenderti
A lume di candela
Possiamo degustare e cenare
Un tavolo per due
E va bene
Se prendi il tuo tempo
Mangi con le tue mani, va bene
Sono sul menu
Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo
Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo
Mi ha spalmato come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito per la seduzione
Appena uscito dal forno
Si fonde in bocca tipo amore
Buon appetito, baby
Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo
Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo
Mi ha spalmato come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito per la seduzione
Appena uscito dal forno
Si fonde in bocca tipo amore
Buon appetito, baby
Tortino di patate dolci
Cambierà la tua mente
Ti ha fatto funzionare per secondi
Ogni singola notte
Sono quello che dicono può cambiare la tua vita
Nessuna cascata, lei si bagna, ti piace il mio ghiaccio? (Esplosione)
Dice di voler una notte alla Migo
Ora le chiedo: “Qual è il prezzo?” (Resisti)
Se lei fa il giusto, le ho detto che avrà tutto ciò che desidera
Io le afferro le gambe e ora le separo
Le faccio fare una ciambella quando cavalca, aight
Guardando gli occhi, ti rende cieco
Nella sua colonna vertebrale e i miei diamanti cambiano il clima
Dolce dolce, nessuna fatina dei denti
Panna montata, nessun latticino
Lei ha la sua luce calda, mentre urla, “sono pronta”
Nessun cavallo, nessun carro
Perché sono tutto quello che vuoi, ragazzo
Tutto quello che puoi avere, ragazzo
Mi ha spalmato come un buffet
Buon appetito, baby
Appetito per la seduzione
Appena uscito dal forno
Si fonde in bocca tipo amore
Buon appetito, baby.
Bon Appetit di Katy Perry feat. Migos: il video