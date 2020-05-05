Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes è il terzo singolo tratto dal loro sesto album in studio, The New Abnormal. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della nuova canzone del gruppo musicale rock alternativo/indie rock formatosi a New York nel 1998.

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes: il testo

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes: la traduzione

[Verse 1]One shot is never enoughI just wait for us to go in circlesA lifetime of?giving?my all for?you(Hostile, give me a breakI take?two sips from my bottle and chill) [Pre-Chorus 1]And first he would tell me I’m his friendActually, no thanks, I’m okayThen he would send weird looks my way[Chorus 1]I want new friends, but they don’t want meThey’re making plans while I watch TVThought it was you, but maybe it’s meI want new friends, but they don’t want me [Post-Chorus 1]And the eighties song, yeah, how did it go?When he said, “This is the beginning of the best years,” even thoughFalse, break [Verse 2]One shot is never enoughI just wait for this to go into circlesIn the distance from my room is anything so necessary?I was thinking about that thing that you said last night, so boring [Pre-Chorus 2]And the eighties bands? Where did they go?Can we switch into the chorus right now? [Chorus 2]I want new friends, but they don’t want meThey have some fun, but then they just leaveIs it just them? Or maybe all me?Why, my new friends, don’t seem to want me [Post-Chorus 2]Hurts my case, but that’s okIt hurts my case, but that’s okWe’re dancing on a moonbeamOn and on and on and on and on [Bridge1]The deeper I get the less that I knowThat’s the way that it goThe less that I know the deeper I goJuliet, I adoreThe deeper I get the less that I knowDiminishing returnsOh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh [Outro2][?]All I want to sayOn another songOn another dayOn another songOn another dayOn another songOn another break.

Un sorso non è mai abbastanza

Aspetto solo che andiamo in cerchio

Una vita in cui do tutto me stesso per te

(Ostile, dammi una pausa

Prendo due sorsi dalla mia bottiglia e mi rilasso)

E prima che mi dicesse che sono suo amico

In realtà, no grazie, sto bene

Quindi avrebbe mandato strani sguardi a modo mio

Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono

Stanno facendo piani mentre guardo la TV

Pensavo fossi tu, ma forse sono io

Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono

E la canzone degli anni Ottanta, sì, come è andata?

Quando ha detto “Questo è l’inizio degli anni migliori”, anche se

Falso, pausa

Un sorso non è mai abbastanza

Aspetto solo che andiamo in cerchio

Nella lontananza dalla mia stanza c’è qualcosa di così necessario?

Stavo pensando a quella cosa che hai detto ieri sera, così noiosa

E le bande degli anni ottanta? Dove sono andate?

Possiamo passare al coro in questo momento?

Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono

Si divertono un po ‘, ma poi se ne vanno e basta

Sono solo loro? O forse tutto di me?

Perché, i miei nuovi amici, non sembrano volermi

Fa male al mio caso, ma va bene

Fa male al mio caso, ma va bene

Stiamo ballando su un raggio di luna

Ancora e ancora e ancora e ancora e ancora

Più profondo vado meno ne so

È così che va

Meno so e più profondo vado

Juliet, adoro

Più profondo vado meno ne so

Rendimenti decrescenti

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Tutto quello che voglio dire

Su un’altra canzone

Un altro giorno

Su un’altra canzone

Un altro giorno

Su un’altra canzone

In un’altra pausa.

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes: il video ufficiale