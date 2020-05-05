Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes è il terzo singolo tratto dal loro sesto album in studio, The New Abnormal. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della nuova canzone del gruppo musicale rock alternativo/indie rock formatosi a New York nel 1998.
Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes: il testo[Verse 1]
One shot is never enough
I just wait for us to go in circles
A lifetime of?giving?my all for?you
(Hostile, give me a break
I take?two sips from my bottle and chill) [Pre-Chorus 1]
And first he would tell me I’m his friend
Actually, no thanks, I’m okay
Then he would send weird looks my way
I want new friends, but they don’t want me
They’re making plans while I watch TV
Thought it was you, but maybe it’s me
I want new friends, but they don’t want me [Post-Chorus 1]
And the eighties song, yeah, how did it go?
When he said, “This is the beginning of the best years,” even though
False, break [Verse 2]
One shot is never enough
I just wait for this to go into circles
In the distance from my room is anything so necessary?
I was thinking about that thing that you said last night, so boring [Pre-Chorus 2]
And the eighties bands? Where did they go?
Can we switch into the chorus right now? [Chorus 2]
I want new friends, but they don’t want me
They have some fun, but then they just leave
Is it just them? Or maybe all me?
Why, my new friends, don’t seem to want me [Post-Chorus 2]
Hurts my case, but that’s ok
It hurts my case, but that’s ok
We’re dancing on a moonbeam
On and on and on and on and on [Bridge1]
The deeper I get the less that I know
That’s the way that it go
The less that I know the deeper I go
Juliet, I adore
The deeper I get the less that I know
Diminishing returns
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh [Outro2]
[?]
All I want to say
On another song
On another day
On another song
On another day
On another song
On another break.
Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus dei The Strokes: la traduzione
Un sorso non è mai abbastanza
Aspetto solo che andiamo in cerchio
Una vita in cui do tutto me stesso per te
(Ostile, dammi una pausa
Prendo due sorsi dalla mia bottiglia e mi rilasso)
E prima che mi dicesse che sono suo amico
In realtà, no grazie, sto bene
Quindi avrebbe mandato strani sguardi a modo mio
Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono
Stanno facendo piani mentre guardo la TV
Pensavo fossi tu, ma forse sono io
Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono
E la canzone degli anni Ottanta, sì, come è andata?
Quando ha detto “Questo è l’inizio degli anni migliori”, anche se
Falso, pausa
Un sorso non è mai abbastanza
Aspetto solo che andiamo in cerchio
Nella lontananza dalla mia stanza c’è qualcosa di così necessario?
Stavo pensando a quella cosa che hai detto ieri sera, così noiosa
E le bande degli anni ottanta? Dove sono andate?
Possiamo passare al coro in questo momento?
Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono
Si divertono un po ‘, ma poi se ne vanno e basta
Sono solo loro? O forse tutto di me?
Perché, i miei nuovi amici, non sembrano volermi
Fa male al mio caso, ma va bene
Fa male al mio caso, ma va bene
Stiamo ballando su un raggio di luna
Ancora e ancora e ancora e ancora e ancora
Più profondo vado meno ne so
È così che va
Meno so e più profondo vado
Juliet, adoro
Più profondo vado meno ne so
Rendimenti decrescenti
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Tutto quello che voglio dire
Su un’altra canzone
Un altro giorno
Su un’altra canzone
Un altro giorno
Su un’altra canzone
In un’altra pausa.