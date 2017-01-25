Castle on the hill di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e audio

Castel on the hill è il nuovo brano di Ed Sheeran, estratto dal terzo album in studio dell’artista britannico di prossima uscita e intitolato ÷. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del nuovo singolo del cantautore britannico, che ha raggiunto la fama internazionale con il suo album +, di enorme successo in tutto il mondo ma soprattutto nel Regno Unito.
Castle on the hill di Ed Sheeran: il testo
When I was six years old I broke my leg
I was running from my brother and his friends
And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down
I was younger then, take me back to when I
Found my heart and broke it here
Made friends and lost them through the years
And I’ve not seen the roaring fields in so long, I know I’ve grown
But I can’t wait to go home
I’m on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to “Tiny Dancer”
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes
Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends
Had my first kiss on a Friday night, I don’t reckon that I did it right
But I was younger then, take me back to when
We found weekend jobs, when we got paid
We’d buy cheap spirits and drink them straight
Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long, oh how we’ve grown
But I can’t wait to go home
I’m on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to “Tiny Dancer”
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
One friend left to sell clothes
One works down by the coast
One had two kids but lives alone
One’s brother overdosed
One’s already on his second wife
One’s just barely getting by
But these people raised me
And I can’t wait to go home
And I’m on my way, I still remember
Those old country lanes
When we did not know the answers
And I miss the way you make me feel, it’s real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill.
Castle on the hill di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Quando avevo 6 anni mi sono rotto una gamba
Stavo scappando da mio fratello ed i suoi amici
E ho assaggiato il dolce profumo dell’erba di montagna mentre mi rotolavo giù
Ma ero più giovane, portami indietro a quando
Ho trovato il mio cuore e si è spezzato
Mi sono fatto deli amici e poi li ho persi nel corso degli anni
Non ho visto i campi ruggenti da tanto tempo, so che sono cresciuto
Ma non vedo l’ora di tornare a casa
Sono in strada
Guidando a 90 all’ora per le stradine di campagna
Canto a “Tiny Dancer”
E mi manca il modo in cui mi facevi sentire, ed è vero
Guardavamo il tramonto sul castello in collina
Quindici anni fumando sigarette arrotolate
Sfuggivo dalla legge attraversando il campo e mi ubriacavo con gli amici
Ho dato il mio primo bacio un venerdì sera, non credo di averlo fatto bene
Ma ero più giovane, portami indietro a quando
Trovammo un lavoro nel weekend, quando venivamo pagati
Compravamo alcolici economici e li bevevamo subito
Io ed i miei amici ho vomitavamo da tanto tempo, oh come siamo cresciuti
Ma non vedo l’ora di tornare a casa
Sono in strada
Guidando a 90 all’ora per le stradine di campagna
Canto a “Tiny Dancer”
E mi manca il modo in cui mi facevi sentire, ed è vero
Guardavamo il tramonto sul castello in collina
Sul castello in collina
Sul castello in collina
Sul castello in collina
Un amico se n’è andato a vendere vestiti
Uno lavora vicino alla costa
Uno aveva due figli, ma vive da solo
Il fratello di un altro è andato in overdose
Uno è già alla sua seconda moglie
Uno si mantiene a malapena
Ma con queste persone sono cresciuto
E non vedo l’ora di tornare a casa
Sono in strada e mi ricordo ancora
Quelle vecchie strade di campagna
Quando non conoscevamo le risposte
E mi manca il modo in cui mi facevi sentire, ed è vero
Guardavamo il tramonto sul castello in collina
Sul castello in collina
Sul castello in collina
Castle on the hill di Ed Sheeran: l’audio