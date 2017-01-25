Castle on the hill di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e audio

Castel on the hill è il nuovo brano di Ed Sheeran, estratto dal terzo album in studio dell’artista britannico di prossima uscita e intitolato ÷. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del nuovo singolo del cantautore britannico, che ha raggiunto la fama internazionale con il suo album +, di enorme successo in tutto il mondo ma soprattutto nel Regno Unito.

Castle on the hill di Ed Sheeran: il testo

When I was six years old I broke my leg

I was running from my brother and his friends

And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down

I was younger then, take me back to when I

Found my heart and broke it here

Made friends and lost them through the years

And I’ve not seen the roaring fields in so long, I know I’ve grown

But I can’t wait to go home

I’m on my way

Driving at 90 down those country lanes

Singing to “Tiny Dancer”

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes

Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends

Had my first kiss on a Friday night, I don’t reckon that I did it right

But I was younger then, take me back to when

We found weekend jobs, when we got paid

We’d buy cheap spirits and drink them straight

Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long, oh how we’ve grown

But I can’t wait to go home

I’m on my way

Driving at 90 down those country lanes

Singing to “Tiny Dancer”

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

One friend left to sell clothes

One works down by the coast

One had two kids but lives alone

One’s brother overdosed

One’s already on his second wife

One’s just barely getting by

But these people raised me

And I can’t wait to go home

And I’m on my way, I still remember

Those old country lanes

When we did not know the answers

And I miss the way you make me feel, it’s real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill.

Castle on the hill di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

Quando avevo 6 anni mi sono rotto una gamba

Stavo scappando da mio fratello ed i suoi amici

E ho assaggiato il dolce profumo dell’erba di montagna mentre mi rotolavo giù

Ma ero più giovane, portami indietro a quando

Ho trovato il mio cuore e si è spezzato

Mi sono fatto deli amici e poi li ho persi nel corso degli anni

Non ho visto i campi ruggenti da tanto tempo, so che sono cresciuto

Ma non vedo l’ora di tornare a casa

Sono in strada

Guidando a 90 all’ora per le stradine di campagna

Canto a “Tiny Dancer”

E mi manca il modo in cui mi facevi sentire, ed è vero

Guardavamo il tramonto sul castello in collina

Quindici anni fumando sigarette arrotolate

Sfuggivo dalla legge attraversando il campo e mi ubriacavo con gli amici

Ho dato il mio primo bacio un venerdì sera, non credo di averlo fatto bene

Ma ero più giovane, portami indietro a quando

Trovammo un lavoro nel weekend, quando venivamo pagati

Compravamo alcolici economici e li bevevamo subito

Io ed i miei amici ho vomitavamo da tanto tempo, oh come siamo cresciuti

Ma non vedo l’ora di tornare a casa

Sono in strada

Guidando a 90 all’ora per le stradine di campagna

Canto a “Tiny Dancer”

E mi manca il modo in cui mi facevi sentire, ed è vero

Guardavamo il tramonto sul castello in collina

Sul castello in collina

Sul castello in collina

Sul castello in collina

Un amico se n’è andato a vendere vestiti

Uno lavora vicino alla costa

Uno aveva due figli, ma vive da solo

Il fratello di un altro è andato in overdose

Uno è già alla sua seconda moglie

Uno si mantiene a malapena

Ma con queste persone sono cresciuto

E non vedo l’ora di tornare a casa

Sono in strada e mi ricordo ancora

Quelle vecchie strade di campagna

Quando non conoscevamo le risposte

E mi manca il modo in cui mi facevi sentire, ed è vero

Guardavamo il tramonto sul castello in collina

Sul castello in collina

Sul castello in collina

Castle on the hill di Ed Sheeran: l’audio