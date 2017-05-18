City lights di Blanche: testo, traduzione e video

City lights è il brano che la cantante belga Blanche ha presentato all’Eurovision Song Contest 2017, classificandosi al quarto posto dopo Amar pelos dois di Salvador Sobral, Beautiful mess di Kristian Kostov e Hey, mamma! dei SunStroke Project. Siete curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano? Volete guardare il video musicale? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

City lights di Blanche: il testo

All alone in the danger zone

Are you ready to take my hand?

All alone in the flame of doubt

Are we going to lose it all?

I could never leave

You and the city lights

I could never beat

The storm in your eyes

The storm in your bright eyes

All alone in the danger zone

Are you ready to take my hand?

All alone in the flame of doubt

Are we going to lose it all?

Love came in between

The space in the city lights

Only I receive

The stars in your eyes

The stars in your dark eyes

All alone in the danger zone

Are you ready to take my hand?

All alone in the flame of doubt

Are we going to lose it all?

Let’s put some light into our lives

But keep the storm that’s in your eyes

Let’s put some light into our lives

All alone in the danger zone

Are you ready to take my hand?

All alone in the flame of doubt

Are we going to lose it all?

City lights di Blanche: la traduzione

Tutta sola nella zona pericolosa

sei pronto a prendere la mia mano

tutto solo nella fiamma del dubbio

perderemo tutto?

non potrei mai abbandonare

te e le luci della città

non potrei mai battere

la tempesta nei tuoi occhi

la tempesta nei tuoi occhi brillanti

tutto solo nella zona del pericolo

sei pronto a prendere la mia mano?

tutto solo nella fiamma del dubbio

perderemo tutto?

l’amore si è messo in mezzo

lo spazio nelle luci della città

ricevo soltanto

le stelle nei tuoi occhi

le stelle nei tuoi occhi scuri

tutto solo nella zona del pericolo

sei pronto a prendere la mia mano?

tutto solo nella fiamma del dubbio

perderemo tutto?

mettiamo un po’ di luce nelle nostre vite

ma teniamo la tempesta che c’è nei tuoi occhi

mettiamo un po’ di luce nelle nostre vite

tutto solo nella zona del pericolo

sei pronto a prendere la mia mano?

tutto solo nella fiamma del dubbio

perderemo tutto?

City lights di Blanche: il video