City lights di Blanche: testo, traduzione e video

City lights è il brano che la cantante belga Blanche ha presentato all’Eurovision Song Contest 2017, classificandosi al quarto posto dopo Amar pelos dois di Salvador Sobral, Beautiful mess di Kristian Kostov e Hey, mamma! dei SunStroke Project. Siete curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano? Volete guardare il video musicale? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
City lights di Blanche: il testo
All alone in the danger zone
Are you ready to take my hand?
All alone in the flame of doubt
Are we going to lose it all?
I could never leave
You and the city lights
I could never beat
The storm in your eyes
The storm in your bright eyes
All alone in the danger zone
Are you ready to take my hand?
All alone in the flame of doubt
Are we going to lose it all?
Love came in between
The space in the city lights
Only I receive
The stars in your eyes
The stars in your dark eyes
All alone in the danger zone
Are you ready to take my hand?
All alone in the flame of doubt
Are we going to lose it all?
Let’s put some light into our lives
But keep the storm that’s in your eyes
Let’s put some light into our lives
All alone in the danger zone
Are you ready to take my hand?
All alone in the flame of doubt
Are we going to lose it all?
City lights di Blanche: la traduzione
Tutta sola nella zona pericolosa
sei pronto a prendere la mia mano
tutto solo nella fiamma del dubbio
perderemo tutto?
non potrei mai abbandonare
te e le luci della città
non potrei mai battere
la tempesta nei tuoi occhi
la tempesta nei tuoi occhi brillanti
tutto solo nella zona del pericolo
sei pronto a prendere la mia mano?
tutto solo nella fiamma del dubbio
perderemo tutto?
l’amore si è messo in mezzo
lo spazio nelle luci della città
ricevo soltanto
le stelle nei tuoi occhi
le stelle nei tuoi occhi scuri
tutto solo nella zona del pericolo
sei pronto a prendere la mia mano?
tutto solo nella fiamma del dubbio
perderemo tutto?
mettiamo un po’ di luce nelle nostre vite
ma teniamo la tempesta che c’è nei tuoi occhi
mettiamo un po’ di luce nelle nostre vite
tutto solo nella zona del pericolo
sei pronto a prendere la mia mano?
tutto solo nella fiamma del dubbio
perderemo tutto?
City lights di Blanche: il video