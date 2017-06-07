Crying in the Club di Camila Cabello: testo, traduzione e video

Crying in the Club è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice cubana naturalizzata statunitense Camila Cabello, pseudonimo di Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano e volete guardare il video ufficiale della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Crying in the Club di Camila Cabello: il testo
[Verse 1] You think, that you’ll die without him
You know, that’s a lie that you tell yourself
You fear, that you lay alone forever now
It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no
[Pre-Chorus] So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up
Like you’ve never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up
Like you’ve never been this free
‘Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body
Like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
[Chorus] Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)
Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby
Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain’t no crying in the club
I won’t, I won’t, I-
Ain’t no crying in the club
I won’t, I won’t, I-
Ain’t no crying in the club
[Verse 2] You may think, that you’ll die without her
But you know, that’s a lie that you told yourself
You fear, that you’ll never meet another so pure
It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no
[Pre-Chorus] So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up
Like you’ve never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up
Like you’ve never been this free
‘Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body
Like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
[Chorus] Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)
Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby
Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain’t no crying in the club
I won’t, I won’t, I-
Ain’t no crying in the club
I won’t, I won’t, I-
Ain’t no crying in the club
[Bridge] You think, that you’ll die without him
You know, that’s a lie that you tell yourself
You fear, that you lay alone forever now
It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no
I said ain’t no (Ain’t no)
Ain’t no crying
Ain’t no crying in the club, no crying
I said ain’t no (Ain’t no)
Ain’t no crying
Ain’t no crying in the club, no crying
[Chorus] Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)
Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby
Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain’t no crying in the club
I won’t, I won’t, I-
Ain’t no crying in the club
I won’t, I won’t, I-
Ain’t no crying in the club
(Ain’t no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
I won’t, I won’t, I-
Ain’t no crying in the club
(Ain’t no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
I won’t, I won’t, I-
Ain’t no crying in the club
Crying in the Club di Camila Cabello: la traduzione
[Verse 1] Tu pensi, che morirai senza di lui
Tu sai, che è una bugia che dici a te stessa
Hai paura, che rimarrai sola per sempre ora
Non è vero, non è vero, non è vero
[Pre-Chorus] Stasera metti le braccia intono a me
Lascia che la musica ti tiri su
Felice come non sei mai stato
Aprimi il tuo cuore
Lascia che la musica ti tiri su
Libero come non sei mai stato
Finché non vedrai l’alba
Lascia che la musica scaldi il tuo corpo
Come il calore di cento fuochi
il calore di cento fuochi
[Chorus] Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)
Lascia che la musica guidi, le tue lacrime quando cadono baby
Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)
Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si trasformeranno in gioia
Non piangerò nel locale
Io non, io non, io-
non piangerò
Io non, io non, io-
Non piangerò nel locale
[Verse 2] Potresti pensare, che morirai senza di lei
Ma sai, che è una bugia che dici a te stesso
Hai paura, non incontrerai più una persona così pura
Non è vero, non è vero, non è vero, no
[Pre-Chorus] Stasera metti le braccia intono a me
Lascia che la musica ti tiri su
Felice come non sei mai stato
Aprimi il tuo cuore
Lascia che la musica ti tiri su
Libero come non sei mai stato
Finché non vedrai l’alba
Lascia che la musica scaldi il tuo corpo
Come il calore di cento fuochi
il calore di cento fuochi
[Chorus] Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)
Lascia che la musica guidi, le tue lacrime quando cadono baby
Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)
Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si trasformeranno in gioia
Non piangerò nel locale
Io non, io non, io-
non piangerò
Io non, io non, io-
Non piangerò nel locale
[Bridge] Tu pensi, che morirai senza di lui
Tu sai, che è una bugia che dici a te stessa
Hai paura, che rimarrai sola per sempre ora
Non è vero, non è vero, non è vero
Io dico che non (o no)
non piangerò
non piangerò nel locale,non piangerò
Io dico che non (o no)
non piangerò
non piangerò nel locale,non piangerò
[Chorus] Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)
Lascia che la musica guidi, le tue lacrime quando cadono baby
Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)
Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si trasformeranno in gioia
Non piangerò nel locale
Io non, io non, io-
non piangerò
Io non, io non, io-
Non piangerò nel locale
(Non piangerò,non piangerò,non piangerò, no)
Io non, io non, io-
Non piangerò nel locale
(Non piangerò,non piangerò,non piangerò, no)
Io non, io non, io-
Non piangerò nel locale.
Crying in the Club di Camila Cabello: il video ufficiale