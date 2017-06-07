Crying in the Club di Camila Cabello: testo, traduzione e video

Crying in the Club è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice cubana naturalizzata statunitense Camila Cabello, pseudonimo di Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano e volete guardare il video ufficiale della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Crying in the Club di Camila Cabello: il testo

[Verse 1] You think, that you’ll die without him

You know, that’s a lie that you tell yourself

You fear, that you lay alone forever now

It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no

[Pre-Chorus] So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been this free

‘Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body

Like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

[Chorus] Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

[Verse 2] You may think, that you’ll die without her

But you know, that’s a lie that you told yourself

You fear, that you’ll never meet another so pure

It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no

[Pre-Chorus] So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been this free

‘Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body

Like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

[Chorus] Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

[Bridge] You think, that you’ll die without him

You know, that’s a lie that you tell yourself

You fear, that you lay alone forever now

It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no

I said ain’t no (Ain’t no)

Ain’t no crying

Ain’t no crying in the club, no crying

I said ain’t no (Ain’t no)

Ain’t no crying

Ain’t no crying in the club, no crying

[Chorus] Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

(Ain’t no crying, no crying, no crying, no)

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

(Ain’t no crying, no crying, no crying, no)

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

Crying in the Club di Camila Cabello: la traduzione

[Verse 1] Tu pensi, che morirai senza di lui

Tu sai, che è una bugia che dici a te stessa

Hai paura, che rimarrai sola per sempre ora

Non è vero, non è vero, non è vero

[Pre-Chorus] Stasera metti le braccia intono a me

Lascia che la musica ti tiri su

Felice come non sei mai stato

Aprimi il tuo cuore

Lascia che la musica ti tiri su

Libero come non sei mai stato

Finché non vedrai l’alba

Lascia che la musica scaldi il tuo corpo

Come il calore di cento fuochi

il calore di cento fuochi

[Chorus] Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)

Lascia che la musica guidi, le tue lacrime quando cadono baby

Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)

Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si trasformeranno in gioia

Non piangerò nel locale

Io non, io non, io-

non piangerò

Io non, io non, io-

Non piangerò nel locale

[Verse 2] Potresti pensare, che morirai senza di lei

Ma sai, che è una bugia che dici a te stesso

Hai paura, non incontrerai più una persona così pura

Non è vero, non è vero, non è vero, no

[Pre-Chorus] Stasera metti le braccia intono a me

Lascia che la musica ti tiri su

Felice come non sei mai stato

Aprimi il tuo cuore

Lascia che la musica ti tiri su

Libero come non sei mai stato

Finché non vedrai l’alba

Lascia che la musica scaldi il tuo corpo

Come il calore di cento fuochi

il calore di cento fuochi

[Chorus] Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)

Lascia che la musica guidi, le tue lacrime quando cadono baby

Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)

Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si trasformeranno in gioia

Non piangerò nel locale

Io non, io non, io-

non piangerò

Io non, io non, io-

Non piangerò nel locale

[Bridge] Tu pensi, che morirai senza di lui

Tu sai, che è una bugia che dici a te stessa

Hai paura, che rimarrai sola per sempre ora

Non è vero, non è vero, non è vero

Io dico che non (o no)

non piangerò

non piangerò nel locale,non piangerò

Io dico che non (o no)

non piangerò

non piangerò nel locale,non piangerò

[Chorus] Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)

Lascia che la musica guidi, le tue lacrime quando cadono baby

Non piangerò nel locale (Hey, hey)

Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si trasformeranno in gioia

Non piangerò nel locale

Io non, io non, io-

non piangerò

Io non, io non, io-

Non piangerò nel locale

(Non piangerò,non piangerò,non piangerò, no)

Io non, io non, io-

Non piangerò nel locale

(Non piangerò,non piangerò,non piangerò, no)

Io non, io non, io-

Non piangerò nel locale.

Crying in the Club di Camila Cabello: il video ufficiale