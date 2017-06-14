Cut to the feeling di Carly Rae Jepsen: testo, traduzione e audio

Cut to the feeling è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice e chitarrista canadese Carly Rae Jepsen. Siete curioris di scoprire il testo e la traduzione del brano, e ascoltare l’audio della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Cut to the feeling di Carly Rae Jepsen: il testo

[Verse 1]

I had a dream, or was it real?

We crossed the line and it was on

(We crossed the line, it was on this time)

I’ve been denying how I feel

You’ve been denying what you want

(You want from me, talk to me baby)

[Pre-Chorus1]

I want some satisfaction, take me to the stars

Just like, “ahhh”

A-a-ahhh!

[Chorus2]

I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling

I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna play where you play with the angels

I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

[Verse 2]

Cancel your reservations

No more hesitations, this is on

(Can’t make it stop, give me all you got)

I want it all or nothing

No more in-between, now give your

(Everything to me, let’s get real baby)

[Pre-Chorus1]

A chemical reaction, take me in your arms

And make me, “ahhh”

A-a-ahhh!

[Chorus2]

I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling

I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna play where you play with the angels

I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

[Bridge5]

Take me to emotion, I want to go all the way

Show me devotion and take me all the way

Take me to emotion, I want to go all the way

Show me devotion and take me all the way

All the way, all the way, all the way

Take me all the way, a-a-ahhh!

[Chorus2]

I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling

I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna play where you play with the angels

I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

[Outro7]

I wanna cut through the clouds

Mmm, cut to the feeling

I wanna dance on the roof, oh oh oh, yeah

I wanna cut to the feeling, I wanna cut to the feeling

I wanna cut to the feeling, I wanna cut to the feeling.

Cut to the feeling di Carly Rae Jepsen: la traduzione

Ho avuto un sogno o era vero?

Abbiamo attraversato la linea ed è stato acceso

(Abbiamo attraversato la linea, è stato in questo momento)

Negavo come mi sentivo

Negavi quello che volevi

(Lo vuoi da me, parla con me baby)

Voglio qualche soddisfazione, portami alle stelle

Proprio come, “ahhh”

A-a-ahhh!

Voglio arrivare alle nuvole, rompere il soffitto

Voglio ballare sul tetto, tu ed io solamente

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio suonare dove suoni con gli angeli

Voglio svegliarmi con t in ogni posto, oh

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Annulla le tue prenotazioni

Non ci sono più esitazioni, questo è acceso

(Non riesco a smettere, dammi tutto quello che hai)

Voglio tutto o niente

Non più in sospeso, dammi il tuo

(Tutto per me, facciamolo davvero, baby)

Una reazione chimica, mi prendi tra le braccia

E mi fai fare, “ahhh”

A-a-ahhh!

Voglio arrivare alle nuvole, rompere il soffitto

Voglio ballare sul tetto, tu ed io solamente

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio suonare dove suoni con gli angeli

Voglio svegliarmi con t in ogni posto, oh

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Portami all’emozione, voglio andare in tutto il resto

Mostrami la devozione e portami in tutto il resto

Portami all’emozione, voglio andare in tutto il resto

Portami alla devozione e portami in tutto il resto

Tutto il senso, tutto il senso, tutto il modo

Prendi tutto il modo, a-a-ahhh!

Voglio arrivare alle nuvole, rompere il soffitto

Voglio ballare sul tetto, tu ed io solamente

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio suonare dove suoni con gli angeli

Voglio svegliarmi con t in ogni posto, oh

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì

Voglio arrivare le nuvole

Mmm, arrivare alla sensazione

Voglio ballare sul tetto, oh oh oh, sì

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, voglio arrivare alla sensazione

Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, voglio arrivare alla sensazione.

Cut to the feeling di Carly Rae Jepsen: l’audio