Cut to the feeling di Carly Rae Jepsen: testo, traduzione e audio

Cut to the feeling è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice e chitarrista canadese Carly Rae Jepsen. Siete curioris di scoprire il testo e la traduzione del brano, e ascoltare l’audio della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Cut to the feeling di Carly Rae Jepsen: il testo
[Verse 1]
I had a dream, or was it real?
We crossed the line and it was on
(We crossed the line, it was on this time)
I’ve been denying how I feel
You’ve been denying what you want
(You want from me, talk to me baby)
[Pre-Chorus1]
I want some satisfaction, take me to the stars
Just like, “ahhh”
A-a-ahhh!
[Chorus2]
I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling
I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna play where you play with the angels
I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
[Verse 2]
Cancel your reservations
No more hesitations, this is on
(Can’t make it stop, give me all you got)
I want it all or nothing
No more in-between, now give your
(Everything to me, let’s get real baby)
[Pre-Chorus1]
A chemical reaction, take me in your arms
And make me, “ahhh”
A-a-ahhh!
[Chorus2]
I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling
I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna play where you play with the angels
I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
[Bridge5]
Take me to emotion, I want to go all the way
Show me devotion and take me all the way
Take me to emotion, I want to go all the way
Show me devotion and take me all the way
All the way, all the way, all the way
Take me all the way, a-a-ahhh!
[Chorus2]
I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling
I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna play where you play with the angels
I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
[Outro7]
I wanna cut through the clouds
Mmm, cut to the feeling
I wanna dance on the roof, oh oh oh, yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, I wanna cut to the feeling
I wanna cut to the feeling, I wanna cut to the feeling.
Cut to the feeling di Carly Rae Jepsen: la traduzione
Ho avuto un sogno o era vero?
Abbiamo attraversato la linea ed è stato acceso
(Abbiamo attraversato la linea, è stato in questo momento)
Negavo come mi sentivo
Negavi quello che volevi
(Lo vuoi da me, parla con me baby)
Voglio qualche soddisfazione, portami alle stelle
Proprio come, “ahhh”
A-a-ahhh!
Voglio arrivare alle nuvole, rompere il soffitto
Voglio ballare sul tetto, tu ed io solamente
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio suonare dove suoni con gli angeli
Voglio svegliarmi con t in ogni posto, oh
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Annulla le tue prenotazioni
Non ci sono più esitazioni, questo è acceso
(Non riesco a smettere, dammi tutto quello che hai)
Voglio tutto o niente
Non più in sospeso, dammi il tuo
(Tutto per me, facciamolo davvero, baby)
Una reazione chimica, mi prendi tra le braccia
E mi fai fare, “ahhh”
A-a-ahhh!
Voglio arrivare alle nuvole, rompere il soffitto
Voglio ballare sul tetto, tu ed io solamente
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio suonare dove suoni con gli angeli
Voglio svegliarmi con t in ogni posto, oh
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Portami all’emozione, voglio andare in tutto il resto
Mostrami la devozione e portami in tutto il resto
Portami all’emozione, voglio andare in tutto il resto
Portami alla devozione e portami in tutto il resto
Tutto il senso, tutto il senso, tutto il modo
Prendi tutto il modo, a-a-ahhh!
Voglio arrivare alle nuvole, rompere il soffitto
Voglio ballare sul tetto, tu ed io solamente
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio suonare dove suoni con gli angeli
Voglio svegliarmi con t in ogni posto, oh
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, oh sì
Voglio arrivare le nuvole
Mmm, arrivare alla sensazione
Voglio ballare sul tetto, oh oh oh, sì
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, voglio arrivare alla sensazione
Voglio arrivare alla sensazione, voglio arrivare alla sensazione.
Cut to the feeling di Carly Rae Jepsen: l’audio