Darkside di Blink-182: testo, traduzione e video

Darkside di Blink-182 è il quarto singolo dell’ottavo album in studio del celebre gruppo musicale pop punk statunitense. Il brano racconta la storia di un giovane innamorato di una ragazza che ha un lato oscuro. Ecco testo, traduzione e video della canzone.

Darkside di Blink-182: il testo

[Verse 1: Matt Skiba]

She’s a girl dressed in black from another world

Lives and breathes like a girl from another world

She don’t know my name (She don’t know my name)

She don’t have the time of day

Celebrate, medicate ‘til we numb the pain

In the sun‚ it’s still dark‚ like it always rains

She don’t feel the same (She don’t feel the same)

She don’t have the time of day

[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]

And I wait‚ and I wait, and I wait

And I wait, and I wait‚ and I wait

And I wait for her

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait‚ and I wait, and I wait

And I wait for her

[Chorus: Matt Skiba]

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

[Verse 2: Mark Hoppus]

She’s a girl, I look back to what could have been

Her cloak and dagger, mouth tastes like medicine

She won’t last the night (She won’t last the night)

Spun out in the neon light

You would leave, but you need me to numb the pain

You’re possessed and you slept through another day

You don’t feel the same

And I don’t have the strength to stay

[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait for her

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait for her

[Chorus: Matt Skiba]

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

[Bridge: Matt Skiba]

(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside

[Chorus: Matt Skiba]

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

[Outro: Matt Skiba]

(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you.

Darkside di Blink-182: la traduzione

È una ragazza vestita di nero da un altro mondo

Vive e respira come una ragazza di un altro mondo

Lei non conosce il mio nome (Lei non conosce il mio nome)

Lei non sa l’ora del giorno

Festeggia, medita fino a quando non intorpidiremo il dolore

Al sole, è ancora buio, come se piovesse sempre

Lei non prova la stessa cosa (non sente la stessa cosa)

Lei non conosce l’ora del giorno

E aspetto ‚e aspetto, e aspetto

E aspetto, aspetto ‚e aspetto

E la aspetto

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E aspetto ‚e aspetto, e aspetto

E la aspetto

Non mi importa di quello che dici, no

Non mi importa di quello che fai

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Non mi importa di quello che dici, no

Non mi importa di quello che fai

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

È una ragazza, guardo indietro a quello che avrebbe potuto essere

Il suo mantello e il pugnale, la bocca sa di medicina

Non durerà la notte (non durerà la notte)

Spinto fuori alla luce al neon

Andresti via, ma hai bisogno che io intorpidisca il dolore

Sei posseduta e hai dormito per un altro giorno

Non senti lo stesso

E non ho la forza di restare

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E la aspetto

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E la aspetto

Non mi importa di quello che dici, no

Non mi importa di quello che fai

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Non mi importa di quello che dici, no

Non mi importa di quello che fai

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

(Oh) sto andando al lato oscuro con te

(Oh) sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Non mi importa di quello che dici, no

Non mi importa di quello che fai

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Vado nel lato oscuro

Non mi importa di quello che dici, no

Non mi importa di quello che fai

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

Sto andando al lato oscuro con te

(Oh) sto andando al lato oscuro con te

(Oh) sto andando al lato oscuro con te.

Darkside di Blink-182: il video

