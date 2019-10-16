Darkside di Blink-182: testo, traduzione e video

Darkside di Blink-182 è il quarto singolo dell’ottavo album in studio del celebre gruppo musicale pop punk statunitense. Il brano racconta la storia di un giovane innamorato di una ragazza che ha un lato oscuro. Ecco testo, traduzione e video della canzone.
Darkside di Blink-182: il testo
[Verse 1: Matt Skiba]
She’s a girl dressed in black from another world
Lives and breathes like a girl from another world
She don’t know my name (She don’t know my name)
She don’t have the time of day
Celebrate, medicate ‘til we numb the pain
In the sun‚ it’s still dark‚ like it always rains
She don’t feel the same (She don’t feel the same)
She don’t have the time of day
[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]
And I wait‚ and I wait, and I wait
And I wait, and I wait‚ and I wait
And I wait for her
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait‚ and I wait, and I wait
And I wait for her
[Chorus: Matt Skiba]
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
[Verse 2: Mark Hoppus]
She’s a girl, I look back to what could have been
Her cloak and dagger, mouth tastes like medicine
She won’t last the night (She won’t last the night)
Spun out in the neon light
You would leave, but you need me to numb the pain
You’re possessed and you slept through another day
You don’t feel the same
And I don’t have the strength to stay
[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait for her
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait for her
[Chorus: Matt Skiba]
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
[Bridge: Matt Skiba]
(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside
[Chorus: Matt Skiba]
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
[Outro: Matt Skiba]
(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you.
Darkside di Blink-182: la traduzione
È una ragazza vestita di nero da un altro mondo
Vive e respira come una ragazza di un altro mondo
Lei non conosce il mio nome (Lei non conosce il mio nome)
Lei non sa l’ora del giorno
Festeggia, medita fino a quando non intorpidiremo il dolore
Al sole, è ancora buio, come se piovesse sempre
Lei non prova la stessa cosa (non sente la stessa cosa)
Lei non conosce l’ora del giorno
E aspetto ‚e aspetto, e aspetto
E aspetto, aspetto ‚e aspetto
E la aspetto
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E aspetto ‚e aspetto, e aspetto
E la aspetto
Non mi importa di quello che dici, no
Non mi importa di quello che fai
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Non mi importa di quello che dici, no
Non mi importa di quello che fai
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
È una ragazza, guardo indietro a quello che avrebbe potuto essere
Il suo mantello e il pugnale, la bocca sa di medicina
Non durerà la notte (non durerà la notte)
Spinto fuori alla luce al neon
Andresti via, ma hai bisogno che io intorpidisca il dolore
Sei posseduta e hai dormito per un altro giorno
Non senti lo stesso
E non ho la forza di restare
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E la aspetto
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E la aspetto
Non mi importa di quello che dici, no
Non mi importa di quello che fai
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Non mi importa di quello che dici, no
Non mi importa di quello che fai
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
(Oh) sto andando al lato oscuro con te
(Oh) sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Non mi importa di quello che dici, no
Non mi importa di quello che fai
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Vado nel lato oscuro
Non mi importa di quello che dici, no
Non mi importa di quello che fai
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
Sto andando al lato oscuro con te
(Oh) sto andando al lato oscuro con te
(Oh) sto andando al lato oscuro con te.