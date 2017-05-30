Dig Down dei Muse: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Dig Down è il nuovo singolo dei Muse. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del nuovo brano del gruppo musicale alternative rock britannico formatosi nel 1992 a Teignmouth, nel Devon? Volete guardare il video ufficiale della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Dig Down dei Muse: il testo

[Verse 1]

When hope and love has been lost

And you fall to the ground

You must find a way

When the darkness descends

And you’re told it’s the end

You must find a way

When God decides to look the other way

And a clown takes the throne

We must find a way

Face the firing squad

Against all the odds

You will find a way

[Chorus1]

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

And find faith

When you’re close to the edge

With a gun to your head

You must find a way

[Verse 2]

When friends are fearing the crowd

And they try to divide us

We must find a way

We have entered the fray

And we will not obey

We must find a way

Yeah

[Chours2]

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

And find faith

When they’ve left you for dead

And you can only see red

You must find a way

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

Find faith

We won’t let them divide

We will never abide

We will find a way

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

Faith

Dig down

Dig down

Dig down

Faith.

Dig Down dei Muse: la traduzione

Quando la speranza e l’amore sono stati smarriti

E tu cadi a terra

Devi trovare un modo

Quando scende la tenebra

E ti viene detto che è la fine

Devi trovare un modo

Quando Dio decide di guardare dall’altra parte

E un clown prende il trono

Dobbiamo trovare un modo

Di affrontare il plotone d’esecuzione

Contro ogni probabilità

Troverai un modo

Scava

Scava

Scava

E trova la fede

Quando sei vicino al limite

Con una pistola puntata alla tua testa

Devi trovare un modo

Quando gli amici temono la folla

E cercano di dividerci

Dobbiamo trovare un modo

Siamo entrati nel gioco

E non obbediremo

Dobbiamo trovare un modo

si

Scava

Scava

Scava

E trova la fede

Quando ti hanno lasciato per morto

E tuoi riesci a vedere solo rosso

Devi trovare un modo

Scava

Scava

Scava

Trova la fede

Non li lasceremo dividerci

Non lo sopporteremo mai

Troveremo un modo

Scava

Scava

Scava

Fede

Scava

Scava

Scava

Fede.

Dig Down dei Muse: il video ufficiale