Dig Down dei Muse: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Dig Down è il nuovo singolo dei Muse. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del nuovo brano del gruppo musicale alternative rock britannico formatosi nel 1992 a Teignmouth, nel Devon? Volete guardare il video ufficiale della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Dig Down dei Muse: il testo
[Verse 1]
When hope and love has been lost
And you fall to the ground
You must find a way
When the darkness descends
And you’re told it’s the end
You must find a way
When God decides to look the other way
And a clown takes the throne
We must find a way
Face the firing squad
Against all the odds
You will find a way
[Chorus1]
Dig down
Dig down
Dig down
And find faith
When you’re close to the edge
With a gun to your head
You must find a way
[Verse 2]
When friends are fearing the crowd
And they try to divide us
We must find a way
We have entered the fray
And we will not obey
We must find a way
Yeah
[Chours2]
Dig down
Dig down
Dig down
And find faith
When they’ve left you for dead
And you can only see red
You must find a way
Dig down
Dig down
Dig down
Find faith
We won’t let them divide
We will never abide
We will find a way
Dig down
Dig down
Dig down
Faith
Dig down
Dig down
Dig down
Faith.
Dig Down dei Muse: la traduzione
Quando la speranza e l’amore sono stati smarriti
E tu cadi a terra
Devi trovare un modo
Quando scende la tenebra
E ti viene detto che è la fine
Devi trovare un modo
Quando Dio decide di guardare dall’altra parte
E un clown prende il trono
Dobbiamo trovare un modo
Di affrontare il plotone d’esecuzione
Contro ogni probabilità
Troverai un modo
Scava
Scava
Scava
E trova la fede
Quando sei vicino al limite
Con una pistola puntata alla tua testa
Devi trovare un modo
Quando gli amici temono la folla
E cercano di dividerci
Dobbiamo trovare un modo
Siamo entrati nel gioco
E non obbediremo
Dobbiamo trovare un modo
si
Scava
Scava
Scava
E trova la fede
Quando ti hanno lasciato per morto
E tuoi riesci a vedere solo rosso
Devi trovare un modo
Scava
Scava
Scava
Trova la fede
Non li lasceremo dividerci
Non lo sopporteremo mai
Troveremo un modo
Scava
Scava
Scava
Fede
Scava
Scava
Scava
Fede.
Dig Down dei Muse: il video ufficiale