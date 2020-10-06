Don’t chade the dead di Marilyn Manson: testo, traduzione e video

Don’t chade the dead di Marilyn Manson è il secondo brano estratto dal disco, We are chaos. La canzone è prodotta da Shooter Jennings & Marilyn Manson. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del singolo.

Don’t chade the dead di Marilyn Manson: il testo

Don’t chade the dead di Marilyn Manson: la traduzione

[Verse 1]Angels in exileHere lies the deadAn ice cream truck in your inferno [Pre-Chorus]Don’t chase the deadOr?they’ll?end up chasing?youDon’t chase the deadOr they’ll end?up chasing you [Chorus]If tonight lasts foreverIt won’t matter if there’s?no?tomorrowIf?tonight lasts foreverIt?won’t matter if?there’s no tomorrowNo tomorrow [Verse 2]I got my tickets to HellI know you so wellAnd I know you wanna be there too [Chorus]If tonight lasts foreverIt won’t matter if there’s no tomorrowIf tonight lasts foreverIt won’t matter if there’s no tomorrowNo tomorrow[Pre-Chorus]Don’t chase the deadOr they’ll end up chasing youDon’t chase the deadOr they’ll end up chasing youDon’t chase the deadOr they’ll end up chasing you [Chorus]If tonight lasts foreverIt won’t matter if there’s no tomorrowIf tonight lasts foreverIt won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow [Outro]Don’t chase the deadOr they’ll end up chasing youDon’t chase the deadOr they’ll end up chasing you.

Angeli in esilio

Qui giacciono i morti

Un camioncino dei gelati nel tuo inferno

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c’è domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c’è domani

Nessun domani

Ho i miei biglietti per l’inferno

ti conosco così bene

E so che vuoi esserci anche tu

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c’è domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c’è domani

Nessun domani

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c’è domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c’è domani

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti.

Don’t chade the dead di Marilyn Manson: il video