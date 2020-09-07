Dynamite dei BTS: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone

Dynamite dei BTS è stato pubblicato completamente in inglese il 21 agosto scorso. Il gruppo K-pop composto da RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin e Jungkook ha deciso di mettersi alla prova abbandonando il coreano. “Non era più difficile, ma era interessante… è stato un tipo di sfida interessante”, ha detto Jungkook, con RM che ha notato che era un “divertente difficile”. In passato, la band aveva detto a Entertainment Weekly, nel 2019, che non avevano intenzione di cantare in inglese perché non volevano cambiare la loro “identità” o “genuinità”. Poi, però, l’idea è cambiata, a distanza di mesi. “Creare la canzone è stato come un destino”, ha raccontato RM. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.

Dynamite dei BTS: il testo

Dynamite dei BTS: la traduzione

[Intro: Jungkook]‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set?the?night alight [Verse 1: Jungkook]Shoes on,?get up in the morn’Cup of?milk, let’s rock and rollKing Kong, kick the drumRolling on?like?a?Rolling StoneSing song?when I’m walking?homeJump up to the top, LeBronDing-dong, call me on my phoneIce tea and a game of ping pong [Verse 2: RM, j-hope]This is getting heavyCan you hear the bass boom? I’m readyLife is sweet as honeyYeah, this beat cha-ching like moneyDisco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to goI’m diamond, you know I glow upHey, so let’s go [Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)Shining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Verse 3: V, RM]Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come alongWord up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wallDay or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawnLadies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh [Verse 4: Suga, Jimin, RM]This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready (Woo-hoo)Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like moneyDisco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to goI’m diamond and you know I glow upLet’s go [Chorus: Jungkook, V]‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)Shining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin]Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamiteDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamiteShining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Bridge: Jungkook, j-hope, Jimin, V]Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyLight it up like dynamiteDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyDyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayyLight it up like dynamite [Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin]‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alightShining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite(This is ah) I’m in the stars tonightSo watch me bring the fire and set the night alightShining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite) [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V]Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamiteShining through the city with a little funk and soulSo I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah.

Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte

Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e do fuoco alla notte

Metto le scarpe, mi alzo alla mattina

Tazza di latte, facciamo rock and roll

King Kong, suona il tamburo

Rotolando come un Rolling Stone

Canto una canzone quando torno a casa

Salti in cima, LeBron

Ding-dong, chiamami sul telefono

Tè freddo e una partita a ping pong

Questo sta diventando pesante

Riesci a sentire il boom dei bassi? sono pronto

La vita è dolce come il miele

Sì, questo ritmo batte come i soldi

Disco sovraccarico, mi piace, sono a posto

Sono diamante, sai che risplendo

Ehi, quindi andiamo

Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte

Quindi guardami portare il fuoco e dare fuoco alla notte (Hey)

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah

Porta un amico, unisciti alla folla, chiunque voglia venire con te

Vero, parla, muovi semplicemente come fossimo strambi

Giorno o notte, il cielo è acceso, quindi balliamo fino all’alba

Signore e signori, ho preso la medicina quindi dovreste tenere gli occhi sulla palla, eh

Sta diventando pesante, riesci a sentire il boom dei bassi? Sono pronto (woo-hoo)

La vita è dolce come il miele, sì, questo ritmo che batte come i soldi

Disco sovraccarico, mi piace, sono a posto

Sono diamante e sai che risplendo

Andiamo

Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte

Quindi guardami portare il fuoco e dare fuoco alla notte (Hey)

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Accendilo come dinamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Accendilo come dinamite

Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte

Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e do fuoco alla notte

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite

(Questo è ah) Sono nelle stelle stasera

Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e dai fuoco alla notte

Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e soul

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah (lo accenderò come la dinamite)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite (la vita è dinamite)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite

Brilla per la città con un po’ di funk e anima

Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah.

Dynamite dei BTS: il video ufficiale della canzone