Dynamite dei BTS: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone

Dynamite dei BTS è stato pubblicato completamente in inglese il 21 agosto scorso. Il gruppo K-pop composto da RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin e Jungkook ha deciso di mettersi alla prova abbandonando il coreano. “Non era più difficile, ma era interessante… è stato un tipo di sfida interessante”, ha detto Jungkook, con RM che ha notato che era un “divertente difficile”. In passato, la band aveva detto a Entertainment Weekly, nel 2019, che non avevano intenzione di cantare in inglese perché non volevano cambiare la loro “identità” o “genuinità”. Poi, però, l’idea è cambiata, a distanza di mesi. “Creare la canzone è stato come un destino”, ha raccontato RM. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.
Dynamite dei BTS: il testo[Intro: Jungkook]
‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set?the?night alight [Verse 1: Jungkook]
Shoes on,?get up in the morn’
Cup of?milk, let’s rock and roll
King Kong, kick the drum
Rolling on?like?a?Rolling Stone
Sing song?when I’m walking?home
Jump up to the top, LeBron
Ding-dong, call me on my phone
Ice tea and a game of ping pong [Verse 2: RM, j-hope]
This is getting heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go
I’m diamond, you know I glow up
Hey, so let’s go [Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]
‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Verse 3: V, RM]
Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along
Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall
Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn
Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh [Verse 4: Suga, Jimin, RM]
This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready (Woo-hoo)
Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go
I’m diamond and you know I glow up
Let’s go [Chorus: Jungkook, V]
‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin]
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah [Bridge: Jungkook, j-hope, Jimin, V]
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Light it up like dynamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Light it up like dynamite [Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin]
‘Cause I, I, I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite
(This is ah) I’m in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite) [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V]
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I’ma light it up like dynamite, woah.
Dynamite dei BTS: la traduzione
Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte
Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e do fuoco alla notte
Metto le scarpe, mi alzo alla mattina
Tazza di latte, facciamo rock and roll
King Kong, suona il tamburo
Rotolando come un Rolling Stone
Canto una canzone quando torno a casa
Salti in cima, LeBron
Ding-dong, chiamami sul telefono
Tè freddo e una partita a ping pong
Questo sta diventando pesante
Riesci a sentire il boom dei bassi? sono pronto
La vita è dolce come il miele
Sì, questo ritmo batte come i soldi
Disco sovraccarico, mi piace, sono a posto
Sono diamante, sai che risplendo
Ehi, quindi andiamo
Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte
Quindi guardami portare il fuoco e dare fuoco alla notte (Hey)
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah
Porta un amico, unisciti alla folla, chiunque voglia venire con te
Vero, parla, muovi semplicemente come fossimo strambi
Giorno o notte, il cielo è acceso, quindi balliamo fino all’alba
Signore e signori, ho preso la medicina quindi dovreste tenere gli occhi sulla palla, eh
Sta diventando pesante, riesci a sentire il boom dei bassi? Sono pronto (woo-hoo)
La vita è dolce come il miele, sì, questo ritmo che batte come i soldi
Disco sovraccarico, mi piace, sono a posto
Sono diamante e sai che risplendo
Andiamo
Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte
Quindi guardami portare il fuoco e dare fuoco alla notte (Hey)
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Accendilo come dinamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Accendilo come dinamite
Perché io, io, io sono tra le stelle stanotte
Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e do fuoco alla notte
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite
(Questo è ah) Sono nelle stelle stasera
Quindi guardami mentre accendo il fuoco e dai fuoco alla notte
Splende per la città con un po ‘di funk e soul
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah (lo accenderò come la dinamite)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite (la vita è dinamite)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, la vita è dinamite
Brilla per la città con un po’ di funk e anima
Quindi lo accenderò come la dinamite, woah.