Eraser di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e audio

Eraser è il nuovo singolo del geniale, amatissimo e apprezzatissimo cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. Dopo avervi presentato Dopo Shape of you, Castel on the hill e How would you feel, oggi è il turno di Eraser che è estratto dal quinto album in studio del cantautore britannico intitolato ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video live.

Eraser di Ed Sheeran: il testo

I was born inside a small town, I’ve lost that state of mind

Learned to sing inside the Lord’s house, but stopped at the age of nine

I forget when I get awards now the wave I had to ride

The paving stones I played upon, they kept me on the grind

So blame it on the pain that blessed me with the life

Friends and family filled with envy when they should be filled with pride

And when the world’s against me is when I really come alive

And everyday that Satan tempts me, I try to take it in my stride

You know that I’ve got whisky with white lines and smoke in my lungs

I think life has got to the point I know without it’s no fun

I need to get in the right mind and clear myself up

Instead, I look in the mirror questioning what I’ve become

I guess it’s a stereotypical day for someone like me

Without a nine-to-five job or an uni degree

To be caught up in the trappings of the industry

They showed me the locked doors I find another use of key

And you’ll see

I’m well aware of certain things that will destroy a man like me

But with that said give me one more, higher

Another one to take the sting away

I am happy on my own, so here I’ll stay

Save your lovin’ arms for a rainy day

And I’ll find comfort in my pain

Eraser

I used to think that nothing could be better than touring the world with my songs

I chased the pictured perfect life, I think they painted it wrong

I think that money is the root of evil and fame is hell

Relationships and hearts you fixed, they break as well

And ain’t nobody wanna see you down in the dumps

Because you’re living your dream, man, this shit should be fun

Please know that I’m not trying to preach like I’m Reverend Run

I beg you, don’t be disappointed with the man I’ve become

Our conversations with my father on the A14

Age twelve telling me I’ve gotta chase those dreams

Now I’m playing for the people, dad, and they know me

With my beat and small guitar wearing the same old jeans

Wembley Stadium crowd two hundred and forty thou

I may have grown up but I hope that Damien’s proud

And to the next generation, inspiration’s allowed

The world may be filled with hate but keep erasing it now

Somehow

I’m well aware of certain things that will befall a man like me

But with that said give me one more, higher

Another one to take the sting away

I am not beyond my own, so here I’ll stay

Save your lovin arms for a rainy day

And I’ll find comfort in my pain

Eraser

And I’ll find comfort in my pain

Eraser

And I’ll find comfort in my pain

Eraser.

Eraser di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

Sono nato in una piccola città, ho perso quell’atteggiamento

ho imparato a cantare dentro la casa del Signore, ma mi sino fermato quando avevo nove anni

io dimentico quando ottengo premi ora che c’è un’onda da cavalcare

i marciapiedi su cui ho giocato, mi hanno tenuto in riga

quindi dai la colpa al dolore che mi ha benedetto con la vita

gli amici e la famiglia riempiti con invidia quando avrebbero dovuto essere pieni di orgoglio

e quando il mondo è contro di me è quando mi sento più vivo

e ogni volta che Satana mi tenta cerco di prenderlo dalla mia parte

sai che ho whisky con linee bianche e fumo nei polmoni

credo che la vita sia arrivata al punto dove so che non è divertente

devo mettermi nel giusto ordine di idee e chiarire le cose

invece, mi guardo allo specchio domandandomi cosa sono diventato

credo che sia il più classico dei giorni per quelli come me

senza un lavoro normale o una laurea

essere preso male con le trappole del settore

mi hanno mostrato porte chiuse con la serratura ho trovato un altro modo di usare le chiavi

e tu vedrai

sono ben consapevole di certe cose che distruggeranno un uomo come me

ma detto questo dammene un altro, più forte

un altro per togliermi la spina

sto bene da solo quindi io starò qui

risparmia le tue braccia amorevoli per un giorno di pioggia

e io troverò un conforto nel mio dolore

gomma da cancellare

una volta pensavo che niente sarebbe stato migliore di girare per il mondo grazie alle mie canzoni

ho rincorso l’immagine di una vita perfetta, penso che l’abbiano dipinta sbagliata

io penso che i soldi siano la radice del male e la fama è l’inferno.

anche le relazioni e i cuori che sei riuscito a mettere a posto si spezzano

e non c’è nessuno che ti vede quando sei nella merda

perché stai vivendo il tuo sogno, ragazzo, questa roba dev’essere divertente

per favore sappi che non sto cercando di fare la predica come se fossi il Reverendo Run

ti prego, non essere deluso dall’uomo che sono diventato

la nostra conversazione con mio padre sulla A14

quando avevo 12 anni mi diceva che dovevo andare alla ricerca di quei sogni

ora sto suonando per le persone, papà, e loro mi conoscono

con il mio beat e una piccola chitarra indossando sempre gli stessi jeans

la folla di Wembley 242

magari sono cresciuto ma spero che Damien sia orgoglioso

e alla prossima generazione l’ispirazione è concessa

il mondo potrebbe anche essere pieno di odio ma continua a cancellarlo ora

in qualche modo

sono consapevole che certe cose potrebbero distruggere un uomo come me

ma detto questo dammene un altro, più forte

un altro per togliermi la spina

sto bene da solo quindi io starò qui

risparmia le tue braccia amorevoli per un giorno di pioggia

e io troverò un conforto nel mio dolore

gomma da cancellare

e troverò conforto nel mio dolore

gomma da cancellare

e troverò conforto nel mio dolore

gomma da cancellare.

