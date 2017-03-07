Eraser di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e audio

Eraser è il nuovo singolo del geniale, amatissimo e apprezzatissimo cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. Dopo avervi presentato Dopo Shape of you, Castel on the hill e How would you feel, oggi è il turno di Eraser che è estratto dal quinto album in studio del cantautore britannico intitolato ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video live.
Eraser di Ed Sheeran: il testo
I was born inside a small town, I’ve lost that state of mind
Learned to sing inside the Lord’s house, but stopped at the age of nine
I forget when I get awards now the wave I had to ride
The paving stones I played upon, they kept me on the grind
So blame it on the pain that blessed me with the life
Friends and family filled with envy when they should be filled with pride
And when the world’s against me is when I really come alive
And everyday that Satan tempts me, I try to take it in my stride
You know that I’ve got whisky with white lines and smoke in my lungs
I think life has got to the point I know without it’s no fun
I need to get in the right mind and clear myself up
Instead, I look in the mirror questioning what I’ve become
I guess it’s a stereotypical day for someone like me
Without a nine-to-five job or an uni degree
To be caught up in the trappings of the industry
They showed me the locked doors I find another use of key
And you’ll see
I’m well aware of certain things that will destroy a man like me
But with that said give me one more, higher
Another one to take the sting away
I am happy on my own, so here I’ll stay
Save your lovin’ arms for a rainy day
And I’ll find comfort in my pain
Eraser
I used to think that nothing could be better than touring the world with my songs
I chased the pictured perfect life, I think they painted it wrong
I think that money is the root of evil and fame is hell
Relationships and hearts you fixed, they break as well
And ain’t nobody wanna see you down in the dumps
Because you’re living your dream, man, this shit should be fun
Please know that I’m not trying to preach like I’m Reverend Run
I beg you, don’t be disappointed with the man I’ve become
Our conversations with my father on the A14
Age twelve telling me I’ve gotta chase those dreams
Now I’m playing for the people, dad, and they know me
With my beat and small guitar wearing the same old jeans
Wembley Stadium crowd two hundred and forty thou
I may have grown up but I hope that Damien’s proud
And to the next generation, inspiration’s allowed
The world may be filled with hate but keep erasing it now
Somehow
I’m well aware of certain things that will befall a man like me
But with that said give me one more, higher
Another one to take the sting away
I am not beyond my own, so here I’ll stay
Save your lovin arms for a rainy day
And I’ll find comfort in my pain
Eraser
And I’ll find comfort in my pain
Eraser
And I’ll find comfort in my pain
Eraser.
Eraser di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Sono nato in una piccola città, ho perso quell’atteggiamento
ho imparato a cantare dentro la casa del Signore, ma mi sino fermato quando avevo nove anni
io dimentico quando ottengo premi ora che c’è un’onda da cavalcare
i marciapiedi su cui ho giocato, mi hanno tenuto in riga
quindi dai la colpa al dolore che mi ha benedetto con la vita
gli amici e la famiglia riempiti con invidia quando avrebbero dovuto essere pieni di orgoglio
e quando il mondo è contro di me è quando mi sento più vivo
e ogni volta che Satana mi tenta cerco di prenderlo dalla mia parte
sai che ho whisky con linee bianche e fumo nei polmoni
credo che la vita sia arrivata al punto dove so che non è divertente
devo mettermi nel giusto ordine di idee e chiarire le cose
invece, mi guardo allo specchio domandandomi cosa sono diventato
credo che sia il più classico dei giorni per quelli come me
senza un lavoro normale o una laurea
essere preso male con le trappole del settore
mi hanno mostrato porte chiuse con la serratura ho trovato un altro modo di usare le chiavi
e tu vedrai
sono ben consapevole di certe cose che distruggeranno un uomo come me
ma detto questo dammene un altro, più forte
un altro per togliermi la spina
sto bene da solo quindi io starò qui
risparmia le tue braccia amorevoli per un giorno di pioggia
e io troverò un conforto nel mio dolore
gomma da cancellare
una volta pensavo che niente sarebbe stato migliore di girare per il mondo grazie alle mie canzoni
ho rincorso l’immagine di una vita perfetta, penso che l’abbiano dipinta sbagliata
io penso che i soldi siano la radice del male e la fama è l’inferno.
anche le relazioni e i cuori che sei riuscito a mettere a posto si spezzano
e non c’è nessuno che ti vede quando sei nella merda
perché stai vivendo il tuo sogno, ragazzo, questa roba dev’essere divertente
per favore sappi che non sto cercando di fare la predica come se fossi il Reverendo Run
ti prego, non essere deluso dall’uomo che sono diventato
la nostra conversazione con mio padre sulla A14
quando avevo 12 anni mi diceva che dovevo andare alla ricerca di quei sogni
ora sto suonando per le persone, papà, e loro mi conoscono
con il mio beat e una piccola chitarra indossando sempre gli stessi jeans
la folla di Wembley 242
magari sono cresciuto ma spero che Damien sia orgoglioso
e alla prossima generazione l’ispirazione è concessa
il mondo potrebbe anche essere pieno di odio ma continua a cancellarlo ora
in qualche modo
sono consapevole che certe cose potrebbero distruggere un uomo come me
ma detto questo dammene un altro, più forte
un altro per togliermi la spina
sto bene da solo quindi io starò qui
risparmia le tue braccia amorevoli per un giorno di pioggia
e io troverò un conforto nel mio dolore
gomma da cancellare
e troverò conforto nel mio dolore
gomma da cancellare
e troverò conforto nel mio dolore
gomma da cancellare.
Eraser di Ed Sheeran: l’audio