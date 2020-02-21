Everything i wanted di Billie Eilish: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Everything i wanted di Billie Eilish parla di un incubo che ha vissuto in cui si era suicidata e aveva visto tutti i suoi amici e fan voltarle le spalle. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano della cantante che ha sbancato ai Grammy Awards 2020.

Billie Eilish – Foto: Facebook

Everything i wanted di Billie Eilish: il testo

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

Not what you’d think

And if I’m bein’ honest

It?might’ve?been a nightmare

To?anyone who might care

Thought I could?fly (Fly)

So I stepped off the Golden, mm

Nobody cried (Cried, cried, cried, cried)

Nobody even noticed

I saw them standing right there

Kinda thought they might care (Might care, might care)

Everything i wanted di Billie Eilish: la traduzione

[Pre-Chorus1]I had a dreamI got everything I wantedBut when I wake up, I seeYou with me[Chorus2]And you say, “As long as I’m here, no one can hurt youDon’t wanna lie here, but you can learn toIf I could change the way that you see yourselfYou wouldn’t wonder why you hear ‘they don’t deserve you'” [Verse 2]I tried to screamBut my head was underwaterThey called me weakLike I’m not just somebody’s daughterCoulda been a nightmareBut it felt like they were right thereAnd it feels like yesterday was a year agoBut I don’t wanna let anybody know‘Cause everybody wants something from me nowAnd I don’t wanna let ‘em down [Pre-Chorus1]I had a dreamI got everything I wantedBut when I wake up, I seeYou with me [Chorus2]And you say, “As long as I’m here, no one can hurt youDon’t wanna lie here, but you can learn toIf I could change the way that you see yourselfYou wouldn’t wonder why you hear ‘they don’t deserve you'” [Outro5]If I knew it all then, would I do it again?Would I do it again?If they knew what they said would go straight to my headWhat would they say instead?If I knew it all then, would I do it again?Would I do it again?If they knew what they said would go straight to my headWhat would they say instead?

Ho fatto un sogno

Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo

Non quello che penseresti

E se sarò onesta

Potrebbe essere stato un incubo

A chiunque possa interessare

Pensavo di poter volare (volare)

Quindi mi sono buttata dal Golden, mm

Nessuno ha pianto (pianto, pianto, pianto, pianto)

Nessuno se ne è nemmeno accorto

Li ho visti in piedi proprio lì

ho pensato che forse potesse interessargli

Ho fatto un sogno

Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo

Ma quando mi sveglio, vedo

Te con me

E tu dici: “Finché sono qui, nessuno può farti del male

Non voglio mentire adesso, ma puoi imparare a farlo

Se potessi cambiare il modo in cui ti vedi

Non ti chiederai perché senti ‘Non ti meritano’

Ho provato a urlare

Ma la mia testa era sott’acqua

Mi hanno chiamata debole

Come se non fossi solo la figlia di qualcuno

Potrebbe essere stato un incubo

Ma sembrava che fossero proprio lì

E sembra che ieri sia stato un anno fa

Ma non voglio farlo sapere a nessuno

Perché tutti vogliono qualcosa da me adesso

E non voglio deluderli

Ho fatto un sogno

Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo

Ma quando mi sveglio, vedo

Te con me

E tu dici: “Finché sono qui, nessuno può farti del male

Non voglio mentire adesso, ma puoi imparare a farlo

Se potessi cambiare il modo in cui ti vedi

Non ti chiederai perché senti ‘Non ti meritano’

Se lo sapessi, allora, lo farei di nuovo?

Lo rifarei?

Se sapessero che quello che hanno detto sarebbe andato dritto nella mia testa

Cosa direbbero invece?

Se lo sapessi tutto allora, lo farei di nuovo?

Lo rifarei?

Se sapessero che quello che hanno detto sarebbe andato dritto nella mia testa

Cosa direbbero invece?

Everything i wanted di Billie Eilish: il video ufficiale