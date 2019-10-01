Falling like the Stars di James Arthur: testo, traduzione e video

Falling like the Stars di James Arthur è già disponibile dal 30 agosto. La canzone è scritta dallo stesso Arthur con Jamie Grey e Anders Hojer ed è una emozionante e intensa ballad che rappresenta al meglio lo stile inconfondibile del cantautore inglese. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Falling like the Stars di James Arthur: il testo
[Verse 1]
I swear to God, when I come home
I’m gonna hold you so close
I swear to God, when I come home, I’ll never let go
Like a river, I flow to the ocean I know
You pull me close, guiding me home
[Chorus1]
And I need you to know that we’re
Fallin’ so fast, we’re fallin’ like the stars, fallin’ in love
And I’m not scared to say those words
With you I’m safe, we’re fallin’ like the stars, we’re fallin’ in love
[Verse 2]
I swear to God, I can see
Four kids and no sleep
We’ll have one on each knee, you and me, hmm
And when they’ve grown up
You’re still the girl in the club
When I held your hair up, ‘cause you had too much
[Chorus1]
And I need you to know that we’re
Fallin’ so fast, we’re fallin’ like the stars, fallin’ in love
And I’m not scared to say those words
With you I’m safe, we’re fallin’ like the stars, fallin’ in love
[Verse 3]
I swear to God, every day
He won’t take you away
‘Cause without you, babe, I lose my way
[Bridge3]
Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)
Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)
Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)
Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)
Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)
Oh, I’m in love (Fallin’ like the stars)
[Chorus1]
And I need you to know that we’re
Fallin’ so fast, we’re fallin’ like the stars, fallin’ in love
And I’m not scared to say those words
With you I’m safe, we’re fallin’ like the stars, we’re fallin’ in love.
Falling like the Stars di James Arthur: la traduzione
Lo giuro su Dio, quando torno a casa
Ti terrò così vicino
Lo giuro su Dio, quando torno a casa, non ti lascerò mai andare
Come un fiume, fluisco verso l’oceano che conosco
Mi avvicini, guidandomi a casa
E ho bisogno che tu sappia che lo siamo
Cadendo così in fretta, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, innamorandoci
E non ho paura di dire quelle parole
Con te sono al sicuro, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, ci stiamo innamorando
Lo giuro su Dio, posso vedere
Quattro bambini e niente sonno
Ne avremo uno per ogni ginocchio, io e te, hmm
E quando saremo cresciuti
Sarai ancora la ragazza del club
E ho bisogno che tu sappia che lo siamo
Cadendo così in fretta, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, innamorandoci
E non ho paura di dire quelle parole
Con te sono al sicuro, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, ci stiamo innamorando
Lo giuro su Dio, ogni giorno
Lui ti porterà via
Perché senza di te, tesoro, perdo la mia strada
Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)
Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)
Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)
Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)
Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)
Oh, sono innamorato (cadendo come le stelle)
E ho bisogno che tu sappia che lo siamo
Cadendo così in fretta, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, innamorandoci
E non ho paura di dire quelle parole
Con te sono al sicuro, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, ci stiamo innamorando.