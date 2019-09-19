Falling like the Stars di James Arthur: testo, traduzione e video

Falling like the Stars di James Arthur è disponibile in radio e nei digital store da venerdì 30 agosto. La canzone è stata scritta dallo stesso Arthur con Jamie Grey e Anders Hojer ed è una ballad emozionante e intensa che rappresenta al meglio lo stile inconfondibile del cantautore inglese.

Falling like the Stars di James Arthur: il testo

[Verse 1]

I swear to God, when I come home

I’m gonna hold you so close

I swear to God, when I come home, I’ll never let go

Like a river, I flow to the ocean I know

You pull me close, guiding me home

[Chorus1]

And I need you to know that we’re

Fallin’ so fast, we’re fallin’ like the stars, fallin’ in love

And I’m not scared to say those words

With you I’m safe, we’re fallin’ like the stars, we’re fallin’ in love

[Verse 2]

I swear to God, I can see

Four kids and no sleep

We’ll have one on each knee, you and me, hmm

And when they’ve grown up

You’re still the girl in the club

When I held your hair up, ‘cause you had too much

[Chorus1]

And I need you to know that we’re

Fallin’ so fast, we’re fallin’ like the stars, fallin’ in love

And I’m not scared to say those words

With you I’m safe, we’re fallin’ like the stars, fallin’ in love

[Verse 3]

I swear to God, every day

He won’t take you away

‘Cause without you, babe, I lose my way

[Bridge3]

Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)

Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)

Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)

Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)

Oh, I’m in love (I’m in love)

Oh, I’m in love (Fallin’ like the stars)

[Chorus1]

And I need you to know that we’re

Fallin’ so fast, we’re fallin’ like the stars, fallin’ in love

And I’m not scared to say those words

With you I’m safe, we’re fallin’ like the stars, we’re fallin’ in love.

Falling like the Stars di James Arthur: la traduzione

Lo giuro su Dio, quando torno a casa

Ti terrò così vicino

Lo giuro su Dio, quando torno a casa, non ti lascerò mai andare

Come un fiume, fluisco verso l’oceano che conosco

Mi avvicini, guidandomi a casa

E ho bisogno che tu sappia che lo siamo

Cadendo così in fretta, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, innamorandoci

E non ho paura di dire quelle parole

Con te sono al sicuro, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, ci stiamo innamorando

Lo giuro su Dio, posso vedere

Quattro bambini e niente sonno

Ne avremo uno per ogni ginocchio, io e te, hmm

E quando saremo cresciuti

Sarai ancora la ragazza del club

E ho bisogno che tu sappia che lo siamo

Cadendo così in fretta, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, innamorandoci

E non ho paura di dire quelle parole

Con te sono al sicuro, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, ci stiamo innamorando

Lo giuro su Dio, ogni giorno

Lui ti porterà via

Perché senza di te, tesoro, perdo la mia strada

Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)

Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)

Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)

Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)

Oh, sono innamorato (sono innamorato)

Oh, sono innamorato (cadendo come le stelle)

E ho bisogno che tu sappia che lo siamo

Cadendo così in fretta, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, innamorandoci

E non ho paura di dire quelle parole

Con te sono al sicuro, ci stiamo innamorando come le stelle, ci stiamo innamorando.

Falling like the Stars di James Arthur: il video

Redazione-iGossip