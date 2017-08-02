I feel everything di Cara Delevingne: testo, traduzione e video

I feel everything di Cara Delevingne segna il suo esordio ufficiale nel panorama musicale internazionale. Il brano è stato prodotto da Pharrell Williams. L’ex top model, attrice e testimonial di Magnum Double è diventata anche cantante! Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale di I feel everything.
I feel everything di Cara Delevingne: il testo
Your stare makes me freeze but I can’t stay still
Those eyes keep me up longer than any other pill
And I know, being together
We feel like forever
and now, more than ever I feel everything (feeling everything)
You make me feel so crazy, I’ve never felt so sane
Beaten up by love but the feelings still remain
You should know, if you want it, it’s yours
So come and get it
Right now, more than ever I feel everything (feeling everything)
All I got (I’m yours)
I’ll give it to you (be mine)
you’re in my brain (I’m yours)
and my heart too (be mine)
Because I am yours
if you want me too
tell me you want me too
‘cos I’ll give it all to you
I’m scared that I’m falling
Come catch me, I’m falling
My heart is calling
Can’t stop me roaring, I’m soaring, I’m sky
I’m scared that I’m falling
I’m blind and I’m falling
My love is calling
You can’t stop me roaring, I’m soaring
Come jump with me and fly
Never thought I’d fall like this
I’ve jumped right into this eternal bliss
and I know being together we feel like forever
and now, more than ever I feel everything (feeling everything)
All I got (I’m yours)
I’ll give it to you (be mine)
you’re in my brain (I’m yours)
and my heart too (be mine)
Because I am yours
if you want me too
tell me you want me too
‘cos I’ll give it all to you
I’m scared that I’m falling
(Feeling everything).
I feel everything di Cara Delevingne: la traduzione
Il tuo sguardo mi fa congelare, ma non riesco a restare ferma
Quegli occhi mi trattengono più a lungo di qualsiasi altra pillola
E lo so, essendo insieme
Ci sentiamo come fosse per sempre
E ora, più che io sento tutto (sto provando tutto)
Mi fai sentire così pazza, non mi sono mai sentita così sana
Colpita dall’amore, ma i sentimenti rimangono ancora
Devi sapere, se lo vuoi, è tuo
Quindi, vieni a prenderlo
Adesso, più che mai io sento tutto (sto sentendo tutto)
Tutto quello che ho (io sono tua)
Lo darò a te (sii mio)
Sei nel mio cervello (io sono tua)
E anche nel mio cuore (sei mio)
Perché sono tuo
Se vuoi anche me
Dimmi che tu mi vuoi anche
Perché ti darò tutto
Ho paura che sto crollando
Vieni a prendermi, sto cadendo
Il mio cuore sta chiamando
Non riesco a smettere di ruggire, mi sto sollevando, sono il cielo
Ho paura di cadere
Sono cieca e sto cadendo
Il mio amore sta chiamando
Non puoi impedirti di ruggire, mi sto sollevando
Vieni a saltare con me e vola
Non ho mai pensato che sarei crollata così
Sono arrivata proprio in questa eterna beatitudine
E so stando insieme che ci sentiamo come fosse per sempre
E ora, più che mai io sento tutto (sto sentendo tutto)
Tutto quello che ho (io sono tua)
Lo darò a te (sii mio)
Sei nel mio cervello (io sono tua)
E anche nel mio cuore (sei mio)
Perché sono tuo
Se vuoi anche me
Dimmi che tu mi vuoi anche
Perché ti darò tutto
Ho paura di cadere
(Sto sentendo tutto).
I feel everything di Cara Delevingne: il video