I feel everything di Cara Delevingne: testo, traduzione e video

I feel everything di Cara Delevingne segna il suo esordio ufficiale nel panorama musicale internazionale. Il brano è stato prodotto da Pharrell Williams. L’ex top model, attrice e testimonial di Magnum Double è diventata anche cantante! Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale di I feel everything.

I feel everything di Cara Delevingne: il testo

Your stare makes me freeze but I can’t stay still

Those eyes keep me up longer than any other pill

And I know, being together

We feel like forever

and now, more than ever I feel everything (feeling everything)

You make me feel so crazy, I’ve never felt so sane

Beaten up by love but the feelings still remain

You should know, if you want it, it’s yours

So come and get it

Right now, more than ever I feel everything (feeling everything)

All I got (I’m yours)

I’ll give it to you (be mine)

you’re in my brain (I’m yours)

and my heart too (be mine)

Because I am yours

if you want me too

tell me you want me too

‘cos I’ll give it all to you

I’m scared that I’m falling

Come catch me, I’m falling

My heart is calling

Can’t stop me roaring, I’m soaring, I’m sky

I’m scared that I’m falling

I’m blind and I’m falling

My love is calling

You can’t stop me roaring, I’m soaring

Come jump with me and fly

Never thought I’d fall like this

I’ve jumped right into this eternal bliss

and I know being together we feel like forever

and now, more than ever I feel everything (feeling everything)

All I got (I’m yours)

I’ll give it to you (be mine)

you’re in my brain (I’m yours)

and my heart too (be mine)

Because I am yours

if you want me too

tell me you want me too

‘cos I’ll give it all to you

I’m scared that I’m falling

(Feeling everything).

I feel everything di Cara Delevingne: la traduzione

Il tuo sguardo mi fa congelare, ma non riesco a restare ferma

Quegli occhi mi trattengono più a lungo di qualsiasi altra pillola

E lo so, essendo insieme

Ci sentiamo come fosse per sempre

E ora, più che io sento tutto (sto provando tutto)

Mi fai sentire così pazza, non mi sono mai sentita così sana

Colpita dall’amore, ma i sentimenti rimangono ancora

Devi sapere, se lo vuoi, è tuo

Quindi, vieni a prenderlo

Adesso, più che mai io sento tutto (sto sentendo tutto)

Tutto quello che ho (io sono tua)

Lo darò a te (sii mio)

Sei nel mio cervello (io sono tua)

E anche nel mio cuore (sei mio)

Perché sono tuo

Se vuoi anche me

Dimmi che tu mi vuoi anche

Perché ti darò tutto

Ho paura che sto crollando

Vieni a prendermi, sto cadendo

Il mio cuore sta chiamando

Non riesco a smettere di ruggire, mi sto sollevando, sono il cielo

Ho paura di cadere

Sono cieca e sto cadendo

Il mio amore sta chiamando

Non puoi impedirti di ruggire, mi sto sollevando

Vieni a saltare con me e vola

Non ho mai pensato che sarei crollata così

Sono arrivata proprio in questa eterna beatitudine

E so stando insieme che ci sentiamo come fosse per sempre

E ora, più che mai io sento tutto (sto sentendo tutto)

Tutto quello che ho (io sono tua)

Lo darò a te (sii mio)

Sei nel mio cervello (io sono tua)

E anche nel mio cuore (sei mio)

Perché sono tuo

Se vuoi anche me

Dimmi che tu mi vuoi anche

Perché ti darò tutto

Ho paura di cadere

(Sto sentendo tutto).

I feel everything di Cara Delevingne: il video