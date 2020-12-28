Fly Away di Tones and I: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Fly Away di Tones and I è disponibile dal 13 novembre 2020 ed è stata scritta dalla stessa Tones and I durante il periodo del lockdown che la popstar australiana ha trascorso a Melbourne. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Fly Away di Tones and I: il testo

I had a dream that someday

I would just fly, fly away

And I always knew I couldn’t stay

So I had a dream that I’d just fly away.

I’ve been on my own for a minute

Is it only me all day?

Searching for the place to begin it

Is it me? Is it you? Is it real?

Standing on the line I was given

People staring at me while I’m here

No one seems to think that I fit in

But I don’t wanna be like them.

No, ‘cause I don’t wanna be like them

‘Cause I know that I, know that I.

I had a dream that someday

I would just fly, fly away

And I always knew I couldn’t stay

So I had a dream that I’d just fly away, away,

I’d fly away.

No one knew how low I was feeling

I was scared to reach for it all

Knowing I was here for a reason

But I was scar?d that if I tried, I’d fall

So where do I go now that I’m in it

I n?ver thought it’d be like this

Dreaming all my life and I did it

Thought the grass is greener than it is.

‘Cause I had a dream that someday

I would just fly, fly away

And I always knew I couldn’t stay

So I had a dream that I’d just fly away, away,

I’d fly away,

I’d fly away.

‘Cause I had a dream that someday

I would just fly, fly away

And I always knew I couldn’t stay

So I had a dream that I’d just fly away, away.

I’d fly away.

Fly Away di Tones and I: la traduzione

Ho fatto un sogno quel giorno

Vorrei solo volare, volare via

E ho sempre saputo che non potevo restare

Quindi ho fatto un sogno in cui volavo via.

Sono stato da sola per un minuto

Sono solamente io tutto il giorno?

Cercando il luogo in cui iniziare

Sono io? Sei tu? È vero?

In piedi sulla linea che mi è stata data

Le persone mi fissano mentre sono qui

Nessuno sembra pensare che mi sia inserita

Ma non voglio essere come loro.

No, perché non voglio essere come loro

Perché so che io, so che io.

Ho fatto un sogno quel giorno

Vorrei solo volare, volare via

E ho sempre saputo che non potevo restare

Quindi ho fatto un sogno in cui volavo via, via

Volerei via.

Nessuno sapeva quanto mi sentissi in basso

Avevo paura di raggiungere tutto

Sapendo che ero qui per un motivo

Ma avevo paura che se ci avessi provato, sarei caduta

Allora dove vado ora che sono dentro

Non ho mai pensato che sarebbe stato così

Sognando tutta la mia vita e l’ho fatto

Pensavo che l’erba fosse più verde di quello che è.

Perché un giorno ho fatto un sogno

Vorrei solo volare, volare via

E ho sempre saputo che non potevo restare

Quindi ho fatto un sogno in cui volavo via, via

Volerei via

Volerei via.

Perché un giorno ho fatto un sogno

Vorrei solo volare, volare via

E ho sempre saputo che non potevo restare

Quindi ho fatto un sogno in cui volavo via, via.

Volerei via.

Fly Away di Tones and I: il video ufficiale