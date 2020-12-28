Fly Away di Tones and I: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Fly Away di Tones and I è disponibile dal 13 novembre 2020 ed è stata scritta dalla stessa Tones and I durante il periodo del lockdown che la popstar australiana ha trascorso a Melbourne. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Fly Away di Tones and I: il testo
I had a dream that someday
I would just fly, fly away
And I always knew I couldn’t stay
So I had a dream that I’d just fly away.
I’ve been on my own for a minute
Is it only me all day?
Searching for the place to begin it
Is it me? Is it you? Is it real?
Standing on the line I was given
People staring at me while I’m here
No one seems to think that I fit in
But I don’t wanna be like them.
No, ‘cause I don’t wanna be like them
‘Cause I know that I, know that I.
I had a dream that someday
I would just fly, fly away
And I always knew I couldn’t stay
So I had a dream that I’d just fly away, away,
I’d fly away.
No one knew how low I was feeling
I was scared to reach for it all
Knowing I was here for a reason
But I was scar?d that if I tried, I’d fall
So where do I go now that I’m in it
I n?ver thought it’d be like this
Dreaming all my life and I did it
Thought the grass is greener than it is.
‘Cause I had a dream that someday
I would just fly, fly away
And I always knew I couldn’t stay
So I had a dream that I’d just fly away, away,
I’d fly away,
I’d fly away.
‘Cause I had a dream that someday
I would just fly, fly away
And I always knew I couldn’t stay
So I had a dream that I’d just fly away, away.
I’d fly away.
Fly Away di Tones and I: la traduzione
Ho fatto un sogno quel giorno
Vorrei solo volare, volare via
E ho sempre saputo che non potevo restare
Quindi ho fatto un sogno in cui volavo via.
Sono stato da sola per un minuto
Sono solamente io tutto il giorno?
Cercando il luogo in cui iniziare
Sono io? Sei tu? È vero?
In piedi sulla linea che mi è stata data
Le persone mi fissano mentre sono qui
Nessuno sembra pensare che mi sia inserita
Ma non voglio essere come loro.
No, perché non voglio essere come loro
Perché so che io, so che io.
Ho fatto un sogno quel giorno
Vorrei solo volare, volare via
E ho sempre saputo che non potevo restare
Quindi ho fatto un sogno in cui volavo via, via
Volerei via.
Nessuno sapeva quanto mi sentissi in basso
Avevo paura di raggiungere tutto
Sapendo che ero qui per un motivo
Ma avevo paura che se ci avessi provato, sarei caduta
Allora dove vado ora che sono dentro
Non ho mai pensato che sarebbe stato così
Sognando tutta la mia vita e l’ho fatto
Pensavo che l’erba fosse più verde di quello che è.
Perché un giorno ho fatto un sogno
Vorrei solo volare, volare via
E ho sempre saputo che non potevo restare
Quindi ho fatto un sogno in cui volavo via, via
Volerei via
Volerei via.
Perché un giorno ho fatto un sogno
Vorrei solo volare, volare via
E ho sempre saputo che non potevo restare
Quindi ho fatto un sogno in cui volavo via, via.