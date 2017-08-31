For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher: testo, traduzione e video

For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher anticipa l’uscita del suo album solista, As You Were. Un brano in cui il cantautore inglese, già frontman del gruppo musicale degli Oasis, analizza la sua vita, tra errori e riflessioni. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher: il testo
[Verse 1]
In my defence all my intentions were good
And heaven knows a place somewhere for the misunderstood
You know I’d give you blood if it’d be enough
Devil’s on my doorstep since the day I was born
Its hard to find a sunset in the eye of a storm
But I’m a dreamer by design and I know in time we’ll put this behind
[Chorus2]
For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt
I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”
For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray
Sometimes we lose our way
For what it’s worth
[Verse 2]
Behind the lens is a poison picture you paint
And lets not pretend you were ever searching for saints
Cause I’ve been crucified for just being alive
Somewhere in the crossfire of this whispering war
Seems that I’ve forgot just what I was fighting for
But underneath my skin there’s a fire within
Still burning
[Chorus2]
For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt
I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”
For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray
Sometimes we lose our way
For what it’s worth
[Verse 3]
The first bird to fly gets all the arrows
Lets leave the past behind with all our sorrows
I’ll build a bridge between us and I’ll swallow my pride
[Chorus2]
For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt
I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”
For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray
Sometimes we lose our way
For what it’s worth.
For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher: la traduzione
A mia mia difesa, tutte le mie intenzioni erano buone
E il paradiso conosce un posto da qualche parte per il malinteso
Sai che ti avrei dato il sangue se fosse bastato
Il diavolo è alla mia porta fin dal giorno in cui sono nato
È difficile trovare un tramonto nell’occhio di una tempesta
Ma io sono un sognatore per vocazione e so che col tempo ci metteremo alle spalle questa cosa
Per quello che vale la pena scusa per averti ferito
Sarò il primo a dire: “Ho fatto i miei errori”
Per quello che vale la pena lo so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono
Talvolta perdiamo il nostro cammino
Per quello che vale
Dietro l’obiettivo è un’immagine avvelenata quella che dipingi
E non fingere di essere sempre alla ricerca di santi
Perché sono stato crocifisso solamente per essere vivo
Da qualche parte nell’incrocio di questa guerra sussurrata
Sembra che io abbia dimenticato proprio quello per cui stavo combattendo
Ma sotto la mia pelle c’è un fuoco dentro
Ancora brucia
Per quello che vale la pena scusa per averti ferito
Sarò il primo a dire: “Ho fatto i miei errori”
Per quello che vale la pena lo so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono
Talvolta perdiamo il nostro cammino
Per quello che vale
Il primo uccello che vola si prende tutte le frecce
Permette di lasciare il passato con tutti i nostri dolori
Costruirò un ponte tra di noi e inghiottirò il mio orgoglio
Per quello che vale la pena scusa per averti ferito
Sarò il primo a dire: “Ho fatto i miei errori”
Per quello che vale la pena lo so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono
Talvolta perdiamo il nostro cammino
Per quello che vale.