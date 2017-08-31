For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher: testo, traduzione e video

For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher anticipa l’uscita del suo album solista, As You Were. Un brano in cui il cantautore inglese, già frontman del gruppo musicale degli Oasis, analizza la sua vita, tra errori e riflessioni. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher: il testo

[Verse 1]

In my defence all my intentions were good

And heaven knows a place somewhere for the misunderstood

You know I’d give you blood if it’d be enough

Devil’s on my doorstep since the day I was born

Its hard to find a sunset in the eye of a storm

But I’m a dreamer by design and I know in time we’ll put this behind

[Chorus2]

For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt

I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”

For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray

Sometimes we lose our way

For what it’s worth

[Verse 2]

Behind the lens is a poison picture you paint

And lets not pretend you were ever searching for saints

Cause I’ve been crucified for just being alive

Somewhere in the crossfire of this whispering war

Seems that I’ve forgot just what I was fighting for

But underneath my skin there’s a fire within

Still burning

[Chorus2]

For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt

I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”

For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray

Sometimes we lose our way

For what it’s worth

[Verse 3]

The first bird to fly gets all the arrows

Lets leave the past behind with all our sorrows

I’ll build a bridge between us and I’ll swallow my pride

[Chorus2]

For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt

I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”

For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray

Sometimes we lose our way

For what it’s worth.

For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher: la traduzione

A mia mia difesa, tutte le mie intenzioni erano buone

E il paradiso conosce un posto da qualche parte per il malinteso

Sai che ti avrei dato il sangue se fosse bastato

Il diavolo è alla mia porta fin dal giorno in cui sono nato

È difficile trovare un tramonto nell’occhio di una tempesta

Ma io sono un sognatore per vocazione e so che col tempo ci metteremo alle spalle questa cosa

Per quello che vale la pena scusa per averti ferito

Sarò il primo a dire: “Ho fatto i miei errori”

Per quello che vale la pena lo so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono

Talvolta perdiamo il nostro cammino

Per quello che vale

Dietro l’obiettivo è un’immagine avvelenata quella che dipingi

E non fingere di essere sempre alla ricerca di santi

Perché sono stato crocifisso solamente per essere vivo

Da qualche parte nell’incrocio di questa guerra sussurrata

Sembra che io abbia dimenticato proprio quello per cui stavo combattendo

Ma sotto la mia pelle c’è un fuoco dentro

Ancora brucia

Per quello che vale la pena scusa per averti ferito

Sarò il primo a dire: “Ho fatto i miei errori”

Per quello che vale la pena lo so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono

Talvolta perdiamo il nostro cammino

Per quello che vale

Il primo uccello che vola si prende tutte le frecce

Permette di lasciare il passato con tutti i nostri dolori

Costruirò un ponte tra di noi e inghiottirò il mio orgoglio

Per quello che vale la pena scusa per averti ferito

Sarò il primo a dire: “Ho fatto i miei errori”

Per quello che vale la pena lo so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono

Talvolta perdiamo il nostro cammino

Per quello che vale.

For What It’s Worth di Liam Gallagher: il video