Friends di Justin Bieber feat. BloodPop è il nuovo singolo della popstar canadese. Dopo aver annullato il tour 2017 con tanto di lettera pubblicata sui social, Bieber torna sulla scena musicale con Friends. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del brano.

Friends di Justin Bieber feat. BloodPop: il testo

[Intro2]

(BloodPop)

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

I was wonderin’ ‘bout your mama (your mama)

Did she get that job she wanted? (she wanted)

Sell that car that gave her problems? (problems)

I’m just curious ‘bout her, honest (honest)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’? (callin’, callin’)

Like I got ulterior motives (motives)

I know we didn’t end this so good (so good, so good)

But you know we had something so good (good)

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Wonderin’ if you got a body (body)

To hold you tighter since I left (since I left)

Wonderin’ if you think about me (‘bout me)

Actually, don’t answer that (answer that)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’? (callin’, callin’)

Like I got ulterior motives (motives)

I know we didn’t end this so good (so good, so good)

But you know we had something so good

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

Can we be friends?

And if it ends, can we be friends?

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Know you’re wonderin’ why I been callin’? (callin’, callin’)

Like I got ulterior motives

I know we didn’t end this so good

But you know we had something so good

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I’m wondering, can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Can we still be friends? (ah-ah)

Doesn’t have to end (ah-ah)

And if it ends, can we be friends?

Friends di Justin Bieber feat. BloodPop: la traduzione

[Intro2]

(BloodPop)

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

Mi stavo chiedendo di tua mamma (tua mamma)

Ha poi avuto quel lavoro che voleva? (lei voleva)

Ha venduto quella macchina che le creava problemi? (problemi)

Io sono solo curioso su di lei, sono sincero (sincero)

So che ti stai chiedendo perché sono io ti stia chiamando (Chiamando, chiamando)

Come se avessi ulteriori motivi (motivi)

So che non ci siamo lasciati così bene (così bene, così bene)

Ma sai che avevamo qualcosa di così buono (buono)

Quindi mi chiedo, possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Non deve finire (ah-ah)

E se finisce, possiamo essere amici?

Possiamo essere amici?

Possiamo essere amici?

Mi stavo chiedendo se hai avuto un corpo (corpo)

Da tenere più stretto da quando sono andato via (da quando ti ho lasciata)

Mi chiedevo se pensassi a me (a me)

In realtà, non rispondere a quello (rispondere a quello)

So che ti stai chiedendo perché sono io ti stia chiamando (Chiamando, chiamando)

Come se avessi ulteriori motivi (motivi)

So che non ci siamo lasciati così bene (così bene, così bene)

Ma sai che avevamo qualcosa di così buono (buono)

Quindi mi chiedo, possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Non deve finire (ah-ah)

E se finisce, possiamo essere amici?

Possiamo essere amici?

Possiamo essere amici?

So che ti stai chiedendo perché sono io ti stia chiamando (Chiamando, chiamando)

Come se avessi ulteriori motivi (motivi)

So che non ci siamo lasciati così bene (così bene, così bene)

Ma sai che avevamo qualcosa di così buono (buono)

Mi chiedo, possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Possiamo ancora essere amici? (Ah ah)

Non deve finire (ah-ah)

E se finisce, possiamo essere amici?

Friends di Justin Bieber feat. BloodPop: l’audio