Galway Girl di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e audio

Galway Girl è il nuovo singolo del geniale e popolare cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. Il suo nuovo brano è estratto dal suo quinto album in studio intitolato ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del nuovo singolo di Edward Christopher Sheeran.
Galway Girl di Ed Sheeran: il testo
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said, “Baby, I just want to dance”
I saw her on Grafton street right outside of the bar
She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar
She asked me what does it mean, the Gaelic ink on your arm?
Said it was one of my friend’s songs, do you want to drink on?
She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun
She got Arthur on the table with Johnny riding as a shotgun
Chatted some more, one more drink at the bar
Then put Van on the jukebox, got up to dance
You know, she played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said, “Baby, I just want to dance”
With my pretty little Galway Girl
You’re my pretty little Galway Girl
You know she beat me at darts and then she beat me at pool
And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room
As last orders were called was when she stood on the stool
After dancing to Cèilidh singing to trad tunes
I never heard Carrickfergus ever sang so sweet
A capella in the bar using her feet for a beat
Oh, I could have that voice playing on repeat for a week
And in this packed out room swear she was singing to me
You know, she played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said, “Baby, I just want to dance”
My pretty little Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
And now we’ve outstayed our welcome and it’s closing time
I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine
Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine
As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night
I walked her home then she took me inside
To finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine
I swear I’m gonna put you in a song that I write
About a Galway Girl and a perfect night
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said, “Baby, I just want to dance”
My pretty little Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl.
Galway Girl di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Lei era la leader di una band irlandese
ma si è innamorata di un uomo inglese
l’ha baciata sul collo e quanto l’ho presa per mano
lei ha detto baby voglio solo ballare
l’ho vista su Grafton street appena fuori dal bar
ci siamo fumati una sigaretta mentre suo fratello suonava la chitarra
lei mi ha chiesto cosa significa, quel tatuaggio in Gaelico sul tuo braccio
ho detto che era una delle canzoni del mio amico, ti va un drink?
lei ha preso un Jamie come chaser, e un Jack giusto per divertirsi
aveva dell’Arthur sulla tavola con Johnny come chupito
abbiamo parlato un altro po’, un altro drink al bar
poi ho messo i Van sul jukebox, mi sono alzato a ballare
lei era la leader di una band irlandese
ma si è innamorata di un uomo inglese
l’ha baciata sul collo e quanto l’ho presa per mano
ho detto baby voglio solo ballare
con la mia bella ragazza di Galway
sei la mia bella ragazza di Galway
sai mi ha battuto a freccette e poi mi ha battuto al biliardo
e poi lei mi ha baciato come se non ci fosse stato nessun altro nella stanza
mentre abbiamo fatto le ultime ordinazioni lei si è alzata sul bancone
dopo aver ballato il Cèilidh cantando canzoni tradizionali
non ho mai sentito il Carrickfergus cantanto in modo così dolce
a cappella al bar usando il piede per battere il tempo
oh avrei potuto ascoltare quella voce per tutta la settimana
e giuro che in questa stanza piena di gente lei stava cantando solo per me
sai lei era la leader di una band irlandese
ma si è innamorata di un uomo inglese
l’ha baciata sul collo e quanto l’ho presa per mano
ho detto baby voglio solo ballare
con la mia bella ragazza di Galway
sei la mia bella ragazza di Galway
la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway
la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway
la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway
la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway
e ora che abbiamo esagerato con i convenevoli ed è arrivata l’ora di chiusura
io stringevo la sua mano, la sua mano stringeva la mia
entrambi i nostri cappotti puzzano di fumo, whisky e vino
mentre ci riempiamo i polmoni dell’aria fredda della notte
l’ho accompagnata a casa poi mi ha invitato ad entrare
per finire un po’ di Doritos e un’altra bottiglia di vino
giuro che ti metterò in una canzone che scriverò
su una ragazza di Galway e una notte perfetta
lei era la leader di una band irlandese
ma si è innamorata di un uomo inglese
l’ha baciata sul collo e quanto l’ho presa per mano
ho detto baby voglio solo ballare
con la mia bella ragazza di Galway
sei la mia bella ragazza di Galway
la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway
la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway
la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway
la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway.
Galway Girl di Ed Sheeran: l’audio