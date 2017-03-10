Galway Girl di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e audio

Galway Girl è il nuovo singolo del geniale e popolare cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran. Il suo nuovo brano è estratto dal suo quinto album in studio intitolato ÷ (Divide), pubblicato il 3 marzo 2017 dalla Atlantic Records. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e l’audio del nuovo singolo di Edward Christopher Sheeran.

Galway Girl di Ed Sheeran: il testo

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said, “Baby, I just want to dance”

I saw her on Grafton street right outside of the bar

She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar

She asked me what does it mean, the Gaelic ink on your arm?

Said it was one of my friend’s songs, do you want to drink on?

She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun

She got Arthur on the table with Johnny riding as a shotgun

Chatted some more, one more drink at the bar

Then put Van on the jukebox, got up to dance

You know, she played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said, “Baby, I just want to dance”

With my pretty little Galway Girl

You’re my pretty little Galway Girl

You know she beat me at darts and then she beat me at pool

And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room

As last orders were called was when she stood on the stool

After dancing to Cèilidh singing to trad tunes

I never heard Carrickfergus ever sang so sweet

A capella in the bar using her feet for a beat

Oh, I could have that voice playing on repeat for a week

And in this packed out room swear she was singing to me

You know, she played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said, “Baby, I just want to dance”

My pretty little Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

And now we’ve outstayed our welcome and it’s closing time

I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine

Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine

As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night

I walked her home then she took me inside

To finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine

I swear I’m gonna put you in a song that I write

About a Galway Girl and a perfect night

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said, “Baby, I just want to dance”

My pretty little Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl.

Galway Girl di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

Lei era la leader di una band irlandese

ma si è innamorata di un uomo inglese

l’ha baciata sul collo e quanto l’ho presa per mano

lei ha detto baby voglio solo ballare

l’ho vista su Grafton street appena fuori dal bar

ci siamo fumati una sigaretta mentre suo fratello suonava la chitarra

lei mi ha chiesto cosa significa, quel tatuaggio in Gaelico sul tuo braccio

ho detto che era una delle canzoni del mio amico, ti va un drink?

lei ha preso un Jamie come chaser, e un Jack giusto per divertirsi

aveva dell’Arthur sulla tavola con Johnny come chupito

abbiamo parlato un altro po’, un altro drink al bar

poi ho messo i Van sul jukebox, mi sono alzato a ballare

lei era la leader di una band irlandese

ma si è innamorata di un uomo inglese

l’ha baciata sul collo e quanto l’ho presa per mano

ho detto baby voglio solo ballare

con la mia bella ragazza di Galway

sei la mia bella ragazza di Galway

sai mi ha battuto a freccette e poi mi ha battuto al biliardo

e poi lei mi ha baciato come se non ci fosse stato nessun altro nella stanza

mentre abbiamo fatto le ultime ordinazioni lei si è alzata sul bancone

dopo aver ballato il Cèilidh cantando canzoni tradizionali

non ho mai sentito il Carrickfergus cantanto in modo così dolce

a cappella al bar usando il piede per battere il tempo

oh avrei potuto ascoltare quella voce per tutta la settimana

e giuro che in questa stanza piena di gente lei stava cantando solo per me

sai lei era la leader di una band irlandese

ma si è innamorata di un uomo inglese

l’ha baciata sul collo e quanto l’ho presa per mano

ho detto baby voglio solo ballare

con la mia bella ragazza di Galway

sei la mia bella ragazza di Galway

la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway

la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway

la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway

la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway

e ora che abbiamo esagerato con i convenevoli ed è arrivata l’ora di chiusura

io stringevo la sua mano, la sua mano stringeva la mia

entrambi i nostri cappotti puzzano di fumo, whisky e vino

mentre ci riempiamo i polmoni dell’aria fredda della notte

l’ho accompagnata a casa poi mi ha invitato ad entrare

per finire un po’ di Doritos e un’altra bottiglia di vino

giuro che ti metterò in una canzone che scriverò

su una ragazza di Galway e una notte perfetta

lei era la leader di una band irlandese

ma si è innamorata di un uomo inglese

l’ha baciata sul collo e quanto l’ho presa per mano

ho detto baby voglio solo ballare

con la mia bella ragazza di Galway

sei la mia bella ragazza di Galway

la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway

la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway

la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway

la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia, la mia ragazza di Galway.

Galway Girl di Ed Sheeran: l’audio