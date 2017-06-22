Glory dei Bastille: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Glory è il nuovo singolo del gruppo musicale alternative rock britannico, I Bastille. Il brano è il quarto estratto dall’album Wild World, dopo Good Grief, Send Them Off! e Blame. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale della canzone.

Glory dei Bastille: il testo

Deep in a corner of the night

We were lying in the middle of the road

Counting the planes as they flew by

Inconceivable imagining them go

And drunk we set the world to rise

As we fell and hit our heads upon the curb

You make me laugh until I die

Can you think of any better way to choke?

Stories told to me and stories told to you

And did you ever feel like they were ringing true?

And all their words were glory

Well they all, they sounded empty

When we’re looking up for heaven

Looking up for heaven

Way down here upon the ground

When we’re lying in the dark

There’s no looking up for heaven

Looking up for heaven

Not everything had gone to plan

But we made the best of what we had, you know

Passing the drink from hand to hand

We admit we really know nothing at all

Stories told to me and stories told to you

And was it feeling real, and they were ringing true?

And all their words were glory

Well they all, they sounded empty

When we’re looking up for heaven

Looking up for heaven

Way down here upon the ground

When we’re lying in the dark

There’s no looking up for heaven

Looking up for heaven

I’ll take my chances on the curb here with you

We watched the planes leave us behind

On the curb here with you

We watched the planes leave us behind

And, and then you put your hand in mine

And pulled me back from things divine

Stop looking up for heaven, waiting to be buried

And all their words were glory

Well they all, they sounded empty

When we’re looking up for heaven

Looking up for heaven

And way down here upon the ground

When we’re lying in the dark

There’s no looking up for heaven

Looking up for heaven.

Glory dei Bastille: la traduzione

Nel profondo in un angolo della notte

Eravamo distesi nel mezzo della strada

Contando gli aerei mentre volavano

Inconcepibile immaginarli andare

E ubriachi abbiamo posto il mondo per risalire

Mentre cadiamo e colpiamo le nostre teste sul marciapiede

Mi fai ridere finché non muoio

Puoi pensare ad un modo migliore per soffocare?

Storie raccontate a me e storie dette a te

E hai mai notato come sembravano vere?

E tutte le loro parole erano gloria

Beh, tutte quante, sembravano vuote

Quando cerchiamo il paradiso

Guardando il paradiso

Giù in fondo qui a terra

Quando stiamo sdraiati al buio

Non c’è nessuno che guarda al cielo

Che guarda al paradiso

Non tutto era stato pianificato

Ma abbiamo fatto il meglio di quello che avevamo, sai

Passandoci il drink da una mano all’altra

Ammettiamo che non sappiamo niente

Storie raccontate a me e storie dette a te

E hai mai notato come sembravano vere?

E tutte le loro parole erano gloria

Beh, tutte quante, sembravano vuote

Quando cerchiamo il paradiso

Guardando il paradiso

Giù in fondo qui a terra

Quando stiamo sdraiati al buio

Non c’è nessuno che guarda al cielo

Prenderò le mie possibilità sul bordo qui con te

Noi guardavamo gli aerei ci lasciavano indietro

Sulla bordo qui con te

Noi guardavamo gli aerei ci lasciavano indietro

E poi mettevi la tua mano sulla ia

E mi ha tiravi indietro dalle cose divine

Smettendo di cercare il cielo, aspettando di essere sepolto

E tutte le loro parole erano gloria

Beh, tutte quante, sembravano vuote

Quando cerchiamo il paradiso

Guardando il paradiso

Giù in fondo qui a terra

Quando stiamo sdraiati al buio

Non c’è nessuno che guarda al cielo

Che guarda al paradiso.

Glory dei Bastille: il video ufficiale