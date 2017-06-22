Glory dei Bastille: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Glory è il nuovo singolo del gruppo musicale alternative rock britannico, I Bastille. Il brano è il quarto estratto dall’album Wild World, dopo Good Grief, Send Them Off! e Blame. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale della canzone.
Glory dei Bastille: il testo
Deep in a corner of the night
We were lying in the middle of the road
Counting the planes as they flew by
Inconceivable imagining them go
And drunk we set the world to rise
As we fell and hit our heads upon the curb
You make me laugh until I die
Can you think of any better way to choke?
Stories told to me and stories told to you
And did you ever feel like they were ringing true?
And all their words were glory
Well they all, they sounded empty
When we’re looking up for heaven
Looking up for heaven
Way down here upon the ground
When we’re lying in the dark
There’s no looking up for heaven
Looking up for heaven
Not everything had gone to plan
But we made the best of what we had, you know
Passing the drink from hand to hand
We admit we really know nothing at all
Stories told to me and stories told to you
And was it feeling real, and they were ringing true?
And all their words were glory
Well they all, they sounded empty
When we’re looking up for heaven
Looking up for heaven
Way down here upon the ground
When we’re lying in the dark
There’s no looking up for heaven
Looking up for heaven
I’ll take my chances on the curb here with you
We watched the planes leave us behind
On the curb here with you
We watched the planes leave us behind
And, and then you put your hand in mine
And pulled me back from things divine
Stop looking up for heaven, waiting to be buried
And all their words were glory
Well they all, they sounded empty
When we’re looking up for heaven
Looking up for heaven
And way down here upon the ground
When we’re lying in the dark
There’s no looking up for heaven
Looking up for heaven.
Glory dei Bastille: la traduzione
Nel profondo in un angolo della notte
Eravamo distesi nel mezzo della strada
Contando gli aerei mentre volavano
Inconcepibile immaginarli andare
E ubriachi abbiamo posto il mondo per risalire
Mentre cadiamo e colpiamo le nostre teste sul marciapiede
Mi fai ridere finché non muoio
Puoi pensare ad un modo migliore per soffocare?
Storie raccontate a me e storie dette a te
E hai mai notato come sembravano vere?
E tutte le loro parole erano gloria
Beh, tutte quante, sembravano vuote
Quando cerchiamo il paradiso
Guardando il paradiso
Giù in fondo qui a terra
Quando stiamo sdraiati al buio
Non c’è nessuno che guarda al cielo
Che guarda al paradiso
Non tutto era stato pianificato
Ma abbiamo fatto il meglio di quello che avevamo, sai
Passandoci il drink da una mano all’altra
Ammettiamo che non sappiamo niente
Storie raccontate a me e storie dette a te
E hai mai notato come sembravano vere?
E tutte le loro parole erano gloria
Beh, tutte quante, sembravano vuote
Quando cerchiamo il paradiso
Guardando il paradiso
Giù in fondo qui a terra
Quando stiamo sdraiati al buio
Non c’è nessuno che guarda al cielo
Prenderò le mie possibilità sul bordo qui con te
Noi guardavamo gli aerei ci lasciavano indietro
Sulla bordo qui con te
Noi guardavamo gli aerei ci lasciavano indietro
E poi mettevi la tua mano sulla ia
E mi ha tiravi indietro dalle cose divine
Smettendo di cercare il cielo, aspettando di essere sepolto
E tutte le loro parole erano gloria
Beh, tutte quante, sembravano vuote
Quando cerchiamo il paradiso
Guardando il paradiso
Giù in fondo qui a terra
Quando stiamo sdraiati al buio
Non c’è nessuno che guarda al cielo
Che guarda al paradiso.
Glory dei Bastille: il video ufficiale