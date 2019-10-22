God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel sta sbancando in tutto il mondo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel: il testo
[Pre-Chorus1]
God is a dancer, yeah, I heard on the radio
That she always goes harder
‘Cause she?keepin’?you on your?toes
And she’s perfectly focused
She’s lost in?the moment
Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa
Are you feelin’ that fire?
‘Cause the music is on the way
If you wanna be higher
Wanna move to the break of day, yeah
Whoa, better go, better watch it
Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa
[Chorus2]
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that—
[Verse3]
Body that’s rockin’, let’s put it all on ya
Let ‘em know you’re coming for that
Ain’t nothin’ to it, it’s not your fault, yeah
Oh my, oh my, oh my
You got the answer
You won’t stop for nada, yeah
Talk to ya
Keep that pace
Oh my, oh my, oh my
[Chorus2]
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that—
[Bridge5]
Won’t you give me that step-by-step?
Won’t you give me that step-by-step? Aye
Won’t you give me that left, right, left?
Won’t you give me that left, right, left? Aye
Won’t you give me that step-by-step
Won’t you give me that step-by-step? Aye
Won’t you give me that left, right, left?
Won’t you give me that left, right, left? Aye
[Pre-Chorus1]
God is a dancer ‘cause I heard on the radio
That she always goes harder
She’s keepin’ you on your toes
Perfectly focused
Lost in the moment
Ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
[Chorus2]
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that—
[Outro8]
Won’t you give me that step-by-step?
Won’t you give me that step-by-step? Aye.
God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel: la traduzione
Dio è un ballerino, sì, l’ho sentito alla radio
Che lei va sempre più difficile
Perché ti tiene in punta di piedi
Ed è perfettamente concentrata
Si è persa nel momento
Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa
Senti quel fuoco?
Perché la musica è in arrivo
Se vuoi essere più in alto
Voglio passare alla prima giornata, sì
Whoa, meglio andare, meglio guardarlo
Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa
Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento
Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro
Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai capito …
Un corpo che si sta scuotendo, mettiamoci tutto addosso
Fagli sapere che verrai per quello
Non c’è niente da fare, non è colpa tua, sì
Oh mio, oh mio, oh mio
Hai la risposta
Non ti fermerai per nessuna cosa, sì
Parla con te
Mantieni quel ritmo
Oh mio, oh mio, oh mio
Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento
Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro
Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai capito …
Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento
Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro
Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai capito …
Non mi dai questo passo per passo?
Non mi dai questo passo per passo? sì
Non mi dai quella sinistra, destra, sinistra?
Non mi dai quella sinistra, destra, sinistra? sì
Non mi dai questo passo per passo
Non mi dai questo passo per passo? sì
Non mi dai quella sinistra, destra, sinistra?
Non mi dai quella sinistra, destra, sinistra? sì
Dio è un ballerino perché ho sentito alla radio
Che lei va sempre più difficile
Ti tiene in punta di piedi
Concentrato perfettamente
Perso nel momento
Ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento
Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro
Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai capito …
Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento
Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro
Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Hai capito …
Non mi dai questo passo per passo?
Non mi dai questo passo per passo? sì.