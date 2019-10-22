God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel sta sbancando in tutto il mondo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel: il testo

[Pre-Chorus1]

God is a dancer, yeah, I heard on the radio

That she always goes harder

‘Cause she?keepin’?you on your?toes

And she’s perfectly focused

She’s lost in?the moment

Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa

Are you feelin’ that fire?

‘Cause the music is on the way

If you wanna be higher

Wanna move to the break of day, yeah

Whoa, better go, better watch it

Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa

[Chorus2]

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that—

[Verse3]

Body that’s rockin’, let’s put it all on ya

Let ‘em know you’re coming for that

Ain’t nothin’ to it, it’s not your fault, yeah

Oh my, oh my, oh my

You got the answer

You won’t stop for nada, yeah

Talk to ya

Keep that pace

Oh my, oh my, oh my

[Chorus2]

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that—

[Bridge5]

Won’t you give me that step-by-step?

Won’t you give me that step-by-step? Aye

Won’t you give me that left, right, left?

Won’t you give me that left, right, left? Aye

Won’t you give me that step-by-step

Won’t you give me that step-by-step? Aye

Won’t you give me that left, right, left?

Won’t you give me that left, right, left? Aye

[Pre-Chorus1]

God is a dancer ‘cause I heard on the radio

That she always goes harder

She’s keepin’ you on your toes

Perfectly focused

Lost in the moment

Ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

[Chorus2]

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave ‘em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that—

[Outro8]

Won’t you give me that step-by-step?

Won’t you give me that step-by-step? Aye.

God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel: la traduzione

Dio è un ballerino, sì, l’ho sentito alla radio

Che lei va sempre più difficile

Perché ti tiene in punta di piedi

Ed è perfettamente concentrata

Si è persa nel momento

Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa

Senti quel fuoco?

Perché la musica è in arrivo

Se vuoi essere più in alto

Voglio passare alla prima giornata, sì

Whoa, meglio andare, meglio guardarlo

Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa

Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento

Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro

Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai capito …

Un corpo che si sta scuotendo, mettiamoci tutto addosso

Fagli sapere che verrai per quello

Non c’è niente da fare, non è colpa tua, sì

Oh mio, oh mio, oh mio

Hai la risposta

Non ti fermerai per nessuna cosa, sì

Parla con te

Mantieni quel ritmo

Oh mio, oh mio, oh mio

Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento

Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro

Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai capito …

Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento

Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro

Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai capito …

Non mi dai questo passo per passo?

Non mi dai questo passo per passo? sì

Non mi dai quella sinistra, destra, sinistra?

Non mi dai quella sinistra, destra, sinistra? sì

Non mi dai questo passo per passo

Non mi dai questo passo per passo? sì

Non mi dai quella sinistra, destra, sinistra?

Non mi dai quella sinistra, destra, sinistra? sì

Dio è un ballerino perché ho sentito alla radio

Che lei va sempre più difficile

Ti tiene in punta di piedi

Concentrato perfettamente

Perso nel momento

Ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento

Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro

Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai capito …

Basta prenderlo passo dopo passo quando esci fuori sul pavimento

Ce l’hai a sinistra, a destra, a sinistra, lasciali tornare per altro

Lo hai fatto passo dopo passo quando esci sul pavimento

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai preso quella ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Hai capito …

Non mi dai questo passo per passo?

Non mi dai questo passo per passo? sì.

God is a dancer di Tiesto & Mabel: il video ufficiale

Redazione-iGossip