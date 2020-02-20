Godzilla di Eminem featuring Juice WRLD: testo, traduzione e video

Godzilla di Eminem featuring Juice WRLD rappresenta la prima collaborazione tra i due famosi artisti ed è la prima pubblicazione postuma del rapper e cantautore statunitense morto l’8 dicembre 2019. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Eminem – Foto: Facebook

Godzilla di Eminem featuring Juice WRLD: il testo

Godzilla di Eminem featuring Juice WRLD: la traduzione

[Intro1]Ugh, you’re a monster [Verse 1: Eminem]I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I’ll feel like GodzillaBetter?hit?the deck like?the card dealerMy whole squad’s in?here, walking around the partyA cross between a zombie apocalypse and big Bobby “TheBrain” Heenan which is probably theSame reason I wrestle with maniaShady’s in this bitch, I’m posse’d upConsider it to cross me a costly mistakeIf they sleepin’ on me, the hoes better get insomniaADHD, hydroxycutPass the Courvoisi’ (Hey, hey)In AA with an AK, melee, finna set it like a playdateBetter vacate, retreat like a vacay, maydayThis beat is cray-cray, Ray J, H-A-H-A-H-ALaughing all the way to the bank, I spray flamesThey cannot tame or placate the[Chorus: Juice WRLD with Eminem]MonsterYou get in my way, I’ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)I’m normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)When the moon shines like Ice Road TruckersI look like a villain outta those blockbustersGodzilla, fire spitter, monsterBlood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpetFire, Godzilla, fire, monsterBlood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet [Verse 2: Eminem]I’m just a product of Slick Rick and Onyx, told ‘em lick the ballsHad ‘em just appalled at so many things that pissed ‘em offIt’s impossible to list ‘em allAnd in the midst of all thisI’m in a mental hospital with a crystal ballTryna see, will I still be like this tomorrow?Risperdal, voices whisperMy fist is balled back up against the wall, pencil drawnThis is just the song to go ballistic onYou just pulled a pistol on the guy with the missile launcherI’m just a Loch Ness, the mythologicalQuick to tell a bitch screw off like a fifth of VodkaWhen you twist the top of the bottle, I’m a [Chorus: Juice WRLD with Eminem]MonsterYou get in my way, I’ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)I’m normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)When the moon shines like Ice Road TruckersI look like a villain outta those blockbustersGodzilla, fire spitter, monsterBlood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpetFire, Godzilla, fire, monsterBlood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet [Verse 3: Eminem]If you never gave a damn, raise your hand‘Cause I’m about to set trip, vacation plansI’m on point like my index is, so all you will ever get isThe motherfuckin’ finger (Finger), prostate exam (‘Xam)How can I have all these fans and perspire?Like a liar’s pants, I’m on fireAnd I got no plans to retire and I’m still the man you admireThese chicks are spazzin’ out, I only get more handsome and flierI got ‘em passin’ out like what you do when you hand someone flyersAnd what goes around comes around just like the blades on a chainsaw‘Cause I caught the flap of my dollar stack right off the bat like a baseballLike Kid Ink, bitch, I got them racks with so much ease that they call me Diddy‘Cause I make bands and I call getting cheese a cakewalk (Cheesecake, yeah)Bitch, I’m a player, I’m too motherfuckin’ stingy for CherWon’t even lend you an ear, ain’t even pretending to careBut I tell a bitch I’ll marry her if she’ll bury herFace on my genital area, the original Richard RamirezCristhian Rivera, ‘cause my lyrics never sit wellSo they wanna give me the chairLike a paraplegic, and it’s scary, call it Harry Caray‘Cause e’ry Tom and Dick and Harry carry a Merriam motherfuckin’ dictionaryGot ‘em swearing up and down they can spit, this shit’s hilariousIt’s time to put these bitches in the obituary columnWe wouldn’t see eye to eye with a staring problemGet the shaft like a steering column (Mark Jack)Trigger happy, pack heat, but it’s black inkEvil half of the Bad MeetsEvil, that means take a back seatTake it back to Fat Beats with a maxi, singleLook at my rap sheet, what attracts these peopleIs my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingleI stack chips, you barely got a half-eaten CheetoFill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘emOther words, I Minute Maid ‘emI don’t want to hurt ‘em, but I did ‘em in a fit of rageI’m murderin’ again, nobody will evade himFinna kill ‘em and dump all the fuckin’ bodies in the lakeObliterating everything, incinerate and renegade ‘emAnd I make anybody who want it with the pen afraidBut don’t nobody want it, but they’re gonna get it anyway‘Cause I’m beginnin’ to feel like I’m mentally illI’m Attila, kill or be killed, I’m a killer bee, the vanilla gorillaYou’re bringin’ the killer within me out of meYou don’t want to be the enemy of the demon who went in meAnd be on the receiving end of me, what stupidity it’d beEvery bit of me’s the epitome of a spitterWhen I’m in the vicinity, motherfucker, you better duckOr you finna be dead the minute you run into meA hundred percent of you is a fifth of a percent of meI’m ‘bout to fuckin’ finish you bitch, I’m unfadableYou wanna battle, I’m available, I’m blowin’ up like an inflatableI’m undebatable, I’m unavoidable, I’m unevadableI’m on the toilet bowl, I got a trailer full of money and I’m paid in fullI’m not afraid to pull the— [Outro: Eminem]Man, stopLook what I’m plannin’, haha. [Intro1]Sei un mostro

Posso ingoiare una bottiglia di alcol e mi sentirò come Godzilla

Meglio che vi buttiate a terra come chi da le carte

Tutta la mia squadra è qui, in giro per la festa

Un incrocio tra un’apocalisse di zombi e il grande Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan

che è probabilmente la stessa ragione per la quale combatto con smania

Shady è in questo postaccio, qui sono cresciuto

Consideralo un errore costoso

Se mi sottovalutano, meglio che alle tr*ie venga l’insonnia

ADHD, Hydroxycut

Passa il Courvisi’ (Hey, hey)

All’AA con un AK, il caos, lo considererò come un appuntamento di giochi

Meglio che ve ne andiate, che vi ritiriate come i una vacanza, SOS

Questo beat è cray-cray, Ray J, ha-ha-ha

Totalmente sereno per i soldi, spargo avventure

Non possono addomesticare o placare il…

Mostro (Hey)

Se mi ostacolate, vi darò in pasto al mostro (Sì)

Sono normale di giorno ma mi trasformo in un mostro di notte (Sì)

Quando la luna brilla come gli Ice Road Truckers

Sembro il cattivo di quei film blockbuster

Godzilla, uno sputafuoco, un mostro

Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V

Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, un mostro

Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V

Sono solo un prodotto di Slick Rick, all’Onyx gli ho detto di leccarmi le palle

Li ho sconvolti con tante cose che li hanno fatti incazzare

E’ impossibile fare un elenco di tutte

E in mezzo a tutto questo, sono in un ospedale psichiatrico con una sfera di cristallo

Sto cercando di capire, sarò ancora così domani?

Risperdal, voci che sussurrano

Ho il pugno chiuso contro una parete, la penna in azione

Questa è la canzone su cui impazzire

Hai appena puntato la pistola all’uomo col lanciamissili

Sono solo un LochNess, mitologico

Ci metto niente a dire a una cagna di smaniare:

come una bottiglia di Vodka quando giro il tappo

Io sono un…

Mostro (Hey)

Se mi ostacolerete, vi darò in pasto al mostro (Sì)

Sono normale di giorno ma mi trasformo in un mostro di notte (Sì)

Quando la luna brilla come gli Ice Road Truckers

Sembro il cattivo di quei blockbuster

Godzilla, uno sputafuoco, un mostro

Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V

Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, un mostro

Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V

Se non ve ne è mai importato nulla, alzate la mano

Perché sto per andare, ho progetti per le vacanze

Sul pezzo come il mio indice, quindi non vi beccherete altro che un fo**uto dito medio (Medio)

Un esame alla prostata

Come posso avere tutti questi fan e traspirare?

Come i pantaloni di uno che mente, sono inarrestabile

E non ho intenzione di ritirarmi e sono ancora l’uomo che adorate

Queste ragazze stanno dando di matto, non faccio che diventare solo più bello e cool

Faccio perdere i sensi come quando dai i volantini a qualcuno

E ciò che fai torna indietro, come le lame di una motosega

Perché ho beccato la mia pila di dollari da subito, come un palla da baseball

Come Kid Ink, tr*ietta faccio soldi con così tanta facilità che mi chiamano Diddy

Perché faccio soldi e dico che fare soldi è una passeggiata (Cheesecake, sì)

Str0nza, sono un playboy, sono troppo fo**utamente avaro per Cher

Non ti do ascolto, neanche fingo che mi interessi

Ma dico a una str0nza che la sposerò se affonda la faccia nella zona dei miei genitali

Il Richard Ramirez originale, Christian Rivera, perché i miei testi non gli vanno mai bene

Così vogliono condannarmi alla sedia, come un paraplegico

Ed è terribile, chiamatelo Harry Caray

Perché ogni volta che Dick e Harry portano e sposano un fo**uto dizionario

Gli faccio dire tutti i tipi di parolacce, non sanno rappare, è uno spasso

E’ ora di mettere queste pu**anelle nella colonna dei necrologi

Non lo vedremmo allo stesso modo con un problema alla vista

Prendi l’asta come un piantone dello sterzo (Mark Jack)

Dal grilletto facile, sono armato ma d’inchiostro scuro

La metà malvagia dei Bad Meets

Cattivo, ciò significa siediti di dietro

Torno ai tempi di Fat Pete’s con un maxi, single

Guardate i miei fogli pieni di rime

ciò che attrae questa gente è la mia attitudine da gangster, tr0ietta

Come un Apache con un motivetto che prende

Faccio soldi, voi avete a malapena un Cheeto smangiucchiato

Li riempio di veleno e li elimino, in altre parole li riduco in Minute Maid

Non voglio fargli del male ma li ho ammazzati in un attacco di rabbia

Sto uccidendo di nuovo, nessuno sfuggirà

Li ammazzerò e getterò tutti i fo**uti corpi nel lago

Anniento qualsiasi cosa, li incenerisco e li bandisco

E impaurisco chiunque voglia sfidarmi con la penna

Ma nessuno ne ha voglia, ma ce le prenderanno comunque

Perché sto iniziando a sentirmi un malato di mente

Sono Attila, uccidi o verrai ucciso, sono un killer, il gorilla alla vaniglia

State facendo uscire il killer che è in me

Meglio che non vi facciate nemico il demone che ho dentro

O che siate il nemico che ce le prende, che follia sarebbe

Ogni mia fibra è il prototipo del rapper

Quando mi trovo nelle vicinanze, figlio di pu**ana è meglio che stai calmo

O morirai nel momento in cui ti imbatti in me

Il 100% di te è il mio 50%

Sto per finirti ca**o pu**anella, sono intoccabile

Se vuoi battagliare sono disponibile, sto esplodendo come un pallone

Sono indiscutibile, inevitabile, ineludibile

Sto sulla tazza del wc, ho una roulotte piena di soldi e mi è stato tutto pagato

Non ho paura di staccare la…

Stop

Guarda che cosa ho in mente.

Godzilla di Eminem featuring Juice WRLD: il video