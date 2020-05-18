Good Job di Alicia Keys: testo, traduzione e video

Good Job di Alicia Keys è dedicata a tutte le persone che attraversano ogni tipo di vita durante la grave e drammatica emergenza sanitaria internazionale provocata dal Covid-19. Il brano fa parte del suo nuovo album ed è stato scritto da The-Dream, Swizz Beatz, Avenue Beatz & Alicia Keys.

Good Job di Alicia Keys: il testo

Good Job di Alicia Keys: la traduzione

[Pre-Chorus1]You’re the engine that makes all things goAnd you’re always in disguise, my heroI see?your?light in the?darkSmile in my face when we?all know it’s hardThere’s no way to ever pay you backBless your heart, know I love you for thatHonest and selflessI don’t know if this helps it, but [Chorus2]Good job, you’re doin’ a good job, a good jobYou’re doin’ a good jobDon’t get too downThe world needs you nowKnow that you matter, matter, matter, yeahYou’re doin’ a good job, a good jobYou’re doin’ a good jobDon’t get too downThe world needs you nowKnow that you matter, matter, matter, yeah [Verse3]Six in the morningAnd soon as you walk through that doorEveryone needs you againThe world’s out of orderIt’s not as sound when you’re not aroundAll day on your feet, hard toKeep that energy, I knowWhen it feel like the end of the roadYou don’t let goYou just press forward [Pre-Chorus1]You’re the engine that makes all things goAnd you’re always in disguise, my heroI see your light in the darkSmile in my face when we all know it’s hardThere’s no way to ever pay you backBless your heart, know I love you for thatHonest and selflessI don’t know if this helps it, but (Good job) [Chorus2]Good job, you’re doin’ a good job, a good job (Good job)You’re doin’ a good jobDon’t get too downThe world needs you nowKnow that you matter, matter, matter, yeah(Yeah, that’s a good job)You’re doin’ a good job, a good job (Good job)You’re doin’ a good jobDon’t get too downThe world needs you nowKnow that you matter, matter, matter, yeah [Bridge6]The mothers, the fathers, the teachers that reach usStrangers to friends that show up in the endFrom the bottom to the top, the listeners that hear usThis is for you, you make me fearless [Outro7]You’re doin’ a good job, a good job (Oh)You’re doin’ a good jobDon’t get too downThe world needs you nowKnow that you matter, matter, matter, yeah.

Sei il motore che fa andare tutte le cose

E sei sempre sotto mentite spoglie, mio ??eroe

Vedo la tua luce nel buio

Sorridi in faccia quando sappiamo tutti che è difficile

Non c’è modo di rimborsarti mai

Benedici il tuo cuore, so che ti amo per quello

Onesto e altruista

Non so se questo lo aiuta, ma

Bel lavoro, stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Sei del mattino

E non appena varchi quella porta

Tutti hanno ancora bisogno di te

Il mondo fuori servizio

Non è così quando non ci sei

Tutto il giorno in piedi, difficile

Mantieni quell’energia, lo so

Quando sembra la fine della strada

Non lasciarti andare

Devi solo premere avanti

Sei il motore che fa andare tutte le cose

E sei sempre sotto mentite spoglie, mio ??eroe

Vedo la tua luce nel buio

Sorridi in faccia quando sappiamo tutti che è difficile

Non c’è modo di rimborsarti mai

Benedici il tuo cuore, so che ti amo per quello

Onesto e altruista

Non so se questo lo aiuta, ma (buon lavoro)

Bel lavoro, stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (Bel lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

(Sì, è un buon lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (bel lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Bel lavoro, stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (Bel lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

(Sì, è un buon lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (bel lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Le madri, i padri, gli insegnanti che ci raggiungono

Estranei agli amici che si presentano alla fine

Dal basso verso l’alto, gli ascoltatori che ci ascoltano

Questo è per te, mi rendi impavido

Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (Oh)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Good Job di Alicia Keys: il video