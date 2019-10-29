Graveyard di Halsey: testo, traduzione e video

Graveyard di Halsey è stato pubblicato su tutte le piattaforme digitali dal 27 settembre scorso. Il brano anticipa il nuovo album, Manic, che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 17 gennaio. Il pezzo è prodotto da Jon Bellion, Ojivolta, Louis Bell & The Monsters & Strangerz. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Graveyard di Halsey: il testo

[Verse 1]

It’s crazy when

The thing you love the most is the detriment

Let that sink in

You can?think?again

When the hand?you wanna hold is a weapon?and

You’re nothin’ but skin

[Pre-Chorus1]

Oh, ‘cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are

I keep running, I keep running, I keep running

[Chorus2]

They say I may be making a mistake

I woulda followed all the way, no matter how far

I know when you go down all your darkest roads

I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, ‘cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads

I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard (No, oh)

[Verse 2]

You look at me (Look at me)

With eyes so dark, don’t know how you even see

You push right through me (Push right through me)

It’s gettin’ real

You lock the door, you’re drunk at the steering wheel

And I can’t conceal

[Pre-Chorus1]

Oh, ‘cause I’ve been diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are

I keep running, I keep running, I keep running

[Chorus2]

They say I may be making a mistake

I woulda followed all the way, no matter how far

I know when you go down all your darkest roads

I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, ‘cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads

I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard

[Bridge5]

Oh, it’s funny how

The warning signs can feel like they’re butterflies

[Chorus2]

Oh, ‘cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads

I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard.

Graveyard di Halsey: la traduzione

È follia quando

La cosa che ami di più è il danno

Lascia che affondi

Puoi ripensarci

Quando la mano che vuoi tenere è un’arma e

Non sei altro che pelle

Oh, perché continuo a scavare più a fondo

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei

Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre

Dicono che potrei fare un errore

Avrei seguito fino in fondo, non importa quanto lontano

Lo so quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie

Avrei seguito fino al cimitero

Oh, perché continuo a scavare più a fondo

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei

Continuo a correre quando mi faranno male entrambi i piedi

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei

Oh, quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie

Avrei seguito fino al cimitero (No, oh)

Mi guardi (guardami)

Con gli occhi così scuri, non so nemmeno come vedi

Mi spingi attraverso di me (spingimi attraverso di me)

Sta diventando reale

Chiudi la porta, sei ubriaco al volante

E non posso nascondere

Oh, perché mi sono scavato più a fondo

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei

Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre

Dicono che potrei fare un errore

Avrei seguito fino in fondo, non importa quanto lontano

Lo so quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie

Avrei seguito fino al cimitero

Oh, perché continuo a scavare più a fondo

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei

Continuo a correre quando mi fanno male entrambi i piedi

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei

Oh, quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie

Avrei seguito fino al cimitero

Oh, è divertente come

I segnali di avvertimento possano sembrare farfalle

Oh, perché continuo a scavare più a fondo

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei

Continuo a correre quando mi fanno male entrambi i piedi

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei

Oh, quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie

Avrei seguito fino al cimitero.

Graveyard di Halsey: il video

