Graveyard di Halsey: testo, traduzione e video

Graveyard di Halsey è stato pubblicato su tutte le piattaforme digitali dal 27 settembre scorso. Il brano anticipa il nuovo album, Manic, che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 17 gennaio. Il pezzo è prodotto da Jon Bellion, Ojivolta, Louis Bell & The Monsters & Strangerz. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Graveyard di Halsey: il testo
[Verse 1]
It’s crazy when
The thing you love the most is the detriment
Let that sink in
You can?think?again
When the hand?you wanna hold is a weapon?and
You’re nothin’ but skin
[Pre-Chorus1]
Oh, ‘cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are
I keep running, I keep running, I keep running
[Chorus2]
They say I may be making a mistake
I woulda followed all the way, no matter how far
I know when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard
Oh, ‘cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard (No, oh)
[Verse 2]
You look at me (Look at me)
With eyes so dark, don’t know how you even see
You push right through me (Push right through me)
It’s gettin’ real
You lock the door, you’re drunk at the steering wheel
And I can’t conceal
[Pre-Chorus1]
Oh, ‘cause I’ve been diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are
I keep running, I keep running, I keep running
[Chorus2]
They say I may be making a mistake
I woulda followed all the way, no matter how far
I know when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard
Oh, ‘cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard
[Bridge5]
Oh, it’s funny how
The warning signs can feel like they’re butterflies
[Chorus2]
Oh, ‘cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ‘til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard.
Graveyard di Halsey: la traduzione
È follia quando
La cosa che ami di più è il danno
Lascia che affondi
Puoi ripensarci
Quando la mano che vuoi tenere è un’arma e
Non sei altro che pelle
Oh, perché continuo a scavare più a fondo
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei
Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre
Dicono che potrei fare un errore
Avrei seguito fino in fondo, non importa quanto lontano
Lo so quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie
Avrei seguito fino al cimitero
Oh, perché continuo a scavare più a fondo
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei
Continuo a correre quando mi faranno male entrambi i piedi
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei
Oh, quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie
Avrei seguito fino al cimitero (No, oh)
Mi guardi (guardami)
Con gli occhi così scuri, non so nemmeno come vedi
Mi spingi attraverso di me (spingimi attraverso di me)
Sta diventando reale
Chiudi la porta, sei ubriaco al volante
E non posso nascondere
Oh, perché mi sono scavato più a fondo
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei
Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre
Dicono che potrei fare un errore
Avrei seguito fino in fondo, non importa quanto lontano
Lo so quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie
Avrei seguito fino al cimitero
Oh, perché continuo a scavare più a fondo
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei
Continuo a correre quando mi fanno male entrambi i piedi
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei
Oh, quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie
Avrei seguito fino al cimitero
Oh, è divertente come
I segnali di avvertimento possano sembrare farfalle
Oh, perché continuo a scavare più a fondo
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei
Continuo a correre quando mi fanno male entrambi i piedi
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò dove sei
Oh, quando percorri tutte le tue strade più buie
Avrei seguito fino al cimitero.