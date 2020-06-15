Guys dei The 1975: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Guys dei The 1975 è estratto dal quarto album in studio del famoso gruppo musicale pop britannico, Notes on a Conditional Form. La canzone è stata presentata dal vivo il 15 febbraio 2020, quando la band l’ha suonata alla Motorpoint Arena di Nottingham, nel Regno Unito. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Guys dei The 1975: il testo

Guys dei The 1975: la traduzione

[Verse 1]I was missing the guys (I was missing the guys)In my rented apartmentYou would think?I’d?have realisedBut I?didn’t for quite sometimeStarted wetting my?eyes (Started wetting my eyes)‘Cause I’m soft in that departmentRight then I realisedYou’re the love of my life [Chorus1]The moment that you took my handWas the best thing that ever happened, yeahThe moment that we started a bandWas the best thing that ever happenedAnd I wish that we could do it againIt was the best thing that ever happened to meIt was the best thing that ever happened to meIt was the best thing that ever happened [Verse 2]I took a zoot outsideIn my coat’s secret compartmentI hear a song and start to cryPretend it’s smoke that’s in my eyeI don’t know why I’m surprised‘Cause we all shared one apartmentMan, they were the golden timesThey were the best of my life [Chorus1]The moment that you took my hand (The moment that you took my hand)Was the best thing that ever happened, yeahThe moment that we started a band (The moment that we started a band)Was the best thing that ever happenedOh, the first time we went to Japan (The first time we went to Japan)Was the best thing that ever happened (The best thing)And I wish that we could do it againYou guys are the best thing that ever happened to meYou guys are the best thing that ever happened to meYou guys are the best thing that ever happenedYou guys are the best thing that ever happened to meYou guys are the best thing that ever happened.

Mi mancavano i ragazzi (mi mancavano i ragazzi)

Nel mio appartamento in affitto

Penseresti che me ne sarei reso conto

Ma non l’ho fatto per un po ‘di tempo

Mi si sono iniziati a bagnare gli occhi (Mi si sono iniziati a bagnare gli occhi)

Perché sono morbido in quel reparto

In quel momento ho capito

Voi siete l’amore della mia vita

Nel momento in cui mi hai preso per mano

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa, sì

Nel momento in cui abbiamo creato una band

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

E vorrei che potessimo farlo di nuovo

È stata la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

È stata la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

Ho preso uno zoot fuori

Nel compartimento segreto della mia giacca

Sento una canzone e inizio a piangere

Fai finta che sia fumo che è nei miei occhi

Non so perché sono sorpreso

Perché abbiamo condiviso tutti un appartamento

Amico, erano i tempi d’oro

Sono stati i migliori della mia vita

Il momento in cui mi hai preso la mano (Il momento in cui mi hai preso la mano)

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa, sì

Il momento in cui abbiamo creato una band (Il momento in cui abbiamo creato una band)

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

Oh, la prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone (La prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone)

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai accaduta (La cosa migliore)

E vorrei che potessimo farlo di nuovo

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa.

Guys dei The 1975: il video ufficiale