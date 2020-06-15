Guys dei The 1975: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Guys dei The 1975 è estratto dal quarto album in studio del famoso gruppo musicale pop britannico, Notes on a Conditional Form. La canzone è stata presentata dal vivo il 15 febbraio 2020, quando la band l’ha suonata alla Motorpoint Arena di Nottingham, nel Regno Unito. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Guys dei The 1975: il testo[Verse 1]
I was missing the guys (I was missing the guys)
In my rented apartment
You would think?I’d?have realised
But I?didn’t for quite sometime
Started wetting my?eyes (Started wetting my eyes)
‘Cause I’m soft in that department
Right then I realised
You’re the love of my life [Chorus1]
The moment that you took my hand
Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah
The moment that we started a band
Was the best thing that ever happened
And I wish that we could do it again
It was the best thing that ever happened to me
It was the best thing that ever happened to me
It was the best thing that ever happened [Verse 2]
I took a zoot outside
In my coat’s secret compartment
I hear a song and start to cry
Pretend it’s smoke that’s in my eye
I don’t know why I’m surprised
‘Cause we all shared one apartment
Man, they were the golden times
They were the best of my life [Chorus1]
The moment that you took my hand (The moment that you took my hand)
Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah
The moment that we started a band (The moment that we started a band)
Was the best thing that ever happened
Oh, the first time we went to Japan (The first time we went to Japan)
Was the best thing that ever happened (The best thing)
And I wish that we could do it again
You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me
You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me
You guys are the best thing that ever happened
You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me
You guys are the best thing that ever happened.
Guys dei The 1975: la traduzione
Mi mancavano i ragazzi (mi mancavano i ragazzi)
Nel mio appartamento in affitto
Penseresti che me ne sarei reso conto
Ma non l’ho fatto per un po ‘di tempo
Mi si sono iniziati a bagnare gli occhi (Mi si sono iniziati a bagnare gli occhi)
Perché sono morbido in quel reparto
In quel momento ho capito
Voi siete l’amore della mia vita
Nel momento in cui mi hai preso per mano
È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa, sì
Nel momento in cui abbiamo creato una band
È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa
E vorrei che potessimo farlo di nuovo
È stata la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
È stata la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa
Ho preso uno zoot fuori
Nel compartimento segreto della mia giacca
Sento una canzone e inizio a piangere
Fai finta che sia fumo che è nei miei occhi
Non so perché sono sorpreso
Perché abbiamo condiviso tutti un appartamento
Amico, erano i tempi d’oro
Sono stati i migliori della mia vita
Il momento in cui mi hai preso la mano (Il momento in cui mi hai preso la mano)
È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa, sì
Il momento in cui abbiamo creato una band (Il momento in cui abbiamo creato una band)
È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa
Oh, la prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone (La prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone)
È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai accaduta (La cosa migliore)
E vorrei che potessimo farlo di nuovo
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa.